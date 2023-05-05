PLATTSBURGH — While the Blue Bomber boys may have come away victorious on the road, the Knights’ girls tennis team defended their home court to force a split in a match on the PSUC Tennis courts on Thursday.
Even though Lake Placid boys swept their match, it didn’t come easy. In the No. 3 singles matchup, Parker Scanio would drop the first set to Seton’s Gao before rebounding to win the next two, in what was the most competitive match of the contest.
The Seton Catholic girls team returned the favor in their match, as they swept Lake Placid as well, 5-0. Charlotte Hughes had the standout performance in the singles matchups, as she shutout Grace Ericson in two sets.
Seton’s Sophie Kabeli and Jacque Rock-Perez would match that performance in the No. 2 doubles matchup, as they wouldn’t allow a point across their two set win.
BOYS
Lake Placid 5, Seton Catholic 0
SINGLES
No. 1– Becker (LP) def. Nizel (SC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Jacobsen (LP) def. Farrington (SC), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3- Scanio (LP) def. Gao (SC), 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
DOUBLES
No. 1- H. Carlisto/N. Carlisto (LP) won by forfeit.
No. 2- Keal/Kamperschroer (LP) won by forfeit.
GIRLS
Seton Catholic 5, Lake Placid 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Hughes (SC) def. Ericson (LP), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Ruffin (SC) won by forfeit.
No. 3- Rodriguez (SC) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Lawliss/Metcalf (SC) def. Carlson/Audlin (LP), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Kabeli/Rock-Perez (SC) def. Pickard/Beattie (LP), 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS
Plattsburgh 4, Beekmantown 1
GIRLS
Beekmantown 5, Plattsburgh 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Hornets and Eagles came away with a split in their match on Thursday, as the Hornet Boys won their duel, 4-1, while the Eagle girls defended their home nest with a win, 5-0.
Sebastien Bonna Besse again put together a dominant showing in the No. 1 singles matchup, as he shutout his Eagle opponent across two sets.
However, the contests’ best match came in the No. 2 doubles clash, as Cameron Danville and Xzavier Sorrell won in three sets to help the Hornets run away with the win.
The Eagles put up a stellar showing in the girls matchup, as they swept the Hornets across five matchups. Luci Brown in the No. 1 singles and the No. 1 duo of Dillon Bronson and Sophie Miller both swept their matchups in straight sets, not allowing a single point.
BOYS
Plattsburgh 4, Beekmantown 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Curilla (BCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Bula (PHS) def. Brown (BCS), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3- Lambert (PHS) def. Goodwin (BCS), 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Fitzwater/Meyer (PHS) def. Debella/Magiera (BCS), 6-3, 7-5.
No. 2- Danville/Sorrell (BCS) def. Cantwell/Gallicchio (PHS), 6-0, 4-6, 6-4.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 5, Plattsburgh 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Perry (PHS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Secore (BCS) def. Graves (PHS), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3- O. Hagadorn (BCS) def. Saliba (PHS), 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Bronson/Miller (BCS) def. Luck/Cook (PHS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- C. Hagadorn/Gilligan (BCS) def. Maken/Hertel (PHS), 6-0, 6-1.
BOYS
Northeastern Clinton 4, Saranac 1
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 5, Saranac 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougar boys and girls earned their first victories of the season, as they both took down the Chiefs in their home matchup on Thursday.
Even though Saranac’s Jaedon Spear would get the team’s lone win in the No. 3 matchup, Northeastern Clinton would hold on to win the contest, 4-1.
“Owen Roberts and Marcus Bedard’s leadership prevailed to help us get our first win of the season,” said Northeastern Clinton head coach Harry McManus.
The Cougar girls would also come away with the home win, led by Brynn Hite’s come-from-behind victory over Rachel Sanchez.
“She was down 2-5 in the 3rd set and fought off a combined 6 match points by her opponent Rachel Sanchez to win in a tiebreaker,” McManus said.
BOYS
Northeastern Clinton 4, Saranac 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Roberts (NCCS) def. Gaboriault (SCS), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2- Bedard (NCCS) def. Lavarnway (SCS), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3- Spear (SCS) def. Brooks (NCCS), 6-1, 7-5.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Judkins/Bulriss (NCCS) def. Girard/Poulin (SCS), 6-4, 7-6, 7-5.
No. 2- Carpenter/Dutton (NCCS) def. Couture/Smith (SCS), 6-2, 6-0.
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 5, Saranac 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Racine (NCCS) def. Tripp (SCS), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- Lemieux (NCCS) def. Breyette (SCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Hite (NCCS) def. Sanchez (SCS), 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).
DOUBLES
No. 1- Barriere/Hilferty (NCCS) def. Bassett/O’Hara (SCS), 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
No. 2- Juneau/McCarty (NCCS) def. Kalvaitis/Hathaway (SCS), 6-1, 6-1.
