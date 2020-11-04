PLATTSBURGH — The Seton Catholic and Willsboro girls soccer teams joined together Saturday to play in a 'Kick for a Cure' game to raise money for the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center at CVPH. The squads were dressed in special edition pink uniforms for the game. The two teams raised a grand total of $1,533.70.
KICKING FOR THE CURE
