KICKING FOR THE CURE

FERNANDO ALBA/P-R PHOTO

PLATTSBURGH — The Seton Catholic and Willsboro girls soccer teams joined together Saturday to play in a 'Kick for a Cure' game to raise money for the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center at CVPH. The squads were dressed in special edition pink uniforms for the game. The two teams raised a grand total of $1,533.70.

