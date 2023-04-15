PLATTSBURGH — Kevin Daugherty used to go from long days working at Clinton Correctional Facility to coaching basketball for the Plattsburgh Hornets varsity boys team.
“Coaching gave me a nice outlet from working in prison,” Daugherty said. “I looked forward to getting to practice.”
For Daugherty, who was born and raised on Plattsburgh basketball, the sport has been his life even beyond his playing days. The 65-year-old now athletic director at Clinton Community College has gone from player, to assistant coach, to head coach and has had success every step of the way.
But even with all the success has come anguish, pain, hard work and growth, and for that, Daugherty’s career will be eternalized in the Upstate New York Basketball Hall of Fame, come April 23, at the Hilton Hotel, in Troy.
Before Daugherty would become a hall of famer however, he started as just a scrawny, 6’3’’ player for the Plattsburgh varsity basketball team. His obsession with the game started to spawn under the tutelage of another basketball-lifer, Head coach Ray Holmes.
Daugherty used to attend Holmes’ practices before he even made the varsity team, as he would shoot silently off to the side while still listening to everything the seasoned coach had to say to his team. Before he knew it, he was intertwined with the program and had developed a close core group of friends on the team that would build an eventual dynasty during their playing days at Plattsburgh High School.
That core group of friends would claim a pair of Northern Division Championships in the 1973-74 and 74-75 seasons and much further down the line, be inducted to the Plattsburgh Athletic Hall of Fame.
For Daugherty, there was no doubt that he’d be pursuing basketball after high school and his first stop would be just a hop, skip and a jump from his home in West Plattsburgh, at Clinton Community College.
He’d play for the Cougars for the 1975-76 season, before taking a gap year to work, and then transfer to then Community College, Canton, for the ‘77-78 season. After Canton, Daugherty would make his final stop during his playing career at Eisenhower College in Cayuga Lake. There he would spend three years, two of which playing and as the co-captain.
At Eisenhower, Daugherty found himself under the instruction of a then 35-year-old Bob McVean, who was the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Eisenhower College. McVean was in the early stages of building his coaching legacy, as he spent four years at the school, and was another coach that would further cement the love of the game to Daugherty.
“In D-III you’re not obviously making any money and you’re not going to be a professional player, you’re just doing it because you love the game, you love the competition and you just love to be a basketball player and if you can play for the right coach, somebody that can really uplift you and motivate you then that’s wonderful,” Daugherty said.
It was in Daugherty’s last game at Eisenhower College that he decided what he would do in life following basketball. The answer was simple- more basketball. Even though Daugherty would eventually graduate with a bachelor’s degree in history, he never really saw it that way.
“I was actually like a basketball major with a history minor,” Daugherty said, “I remember sitting on the bench just thinking, ‘what am I going to do now? My basketball career is over.’ I really hadn’t thought about coaching all that much and then that summer I was able to work some basketball camps and then I just got a fever for it. It just translated from a comfortable playing situation to a coaching situation and that’s just the way it went.”
Daugherty would take his first dive into coaching, as he would start as the assistant coach for the Women’s Basketball team, in what was a work-study position, for the 1980-81 season. He would finish up with his degree at Eisenhower before then taking a position at Genesee Community College as the assistant men’s basketball coach. Daugherty would do just one year at Genesee as well, before then finding himself taking a near six-year hiatus from basketball, as he started his career as a corrections officer.
In ‘88, he had developed enough seniority at the facility to structure his own hours, which just so happened to coincide with an opening at Plattsburgh High School, as the head coach of the varsity boys basketball team. Even though Daugherty hadn’t had much experience to that point as a head coach, he had seen what it took after playing under the mentorship of McVean and Holmes, and while daunting it was to try and measure himself to them, he still drew on the knowledge they passed onto him for guidance.
“The best coaches, in my opinion, are the guys that not only talk to talk, but they walk the walk and with everything that they do, where as a player, you’re just zoned right in on the way they handle themselves and certain situations,” Daugherty said. “I had such great coaches that I looked up to that I never saw myself measuring up to.”
“But it’s experience; when you’re around long enough and you work hard and you experience ups and downs usually you become successful.”
It did take time for Daugherty, as he would start at Plattsburgh High in 1988, but wouldn’t win his first sectional title until ‘91. To reach the heights Daugherty wanted to reach as a coach he knew it would take work, but it was work he was willing to put in.
At Plattsburgh he’d go on to win nine sectional titles, nine league titles, boast a 21-7 sectional record and a 278-107 (.722) all-time record across 17 years. He even earned a coach of the year award in the 1990-91 season, but one of the things he was most proud of during his time there was that he built a program that didn’t just put an emphasis on winning, but rather sportsmanship.
However, after so much success as both a coach and player at his hometown high school, Daugherty felt it was time for something different. In 2005 he made the jump to college basketball, returning to coach at Clinton Community College. Daugherty had a culture to establish as a collegiate coach and he knew it. When most coaches begin to recruit at a college, they work on their pitch to families and potential athletes. However, Daugherty’s was simple and it wasn’t just talking-the-talk.
“If you’re a basketball player and you love it I think that’s the pitch,” Daugherty said.
His coaching accolades would again pile-up at his former school during his time there from 2005-19, but he’d fall on some personal hardship in 2017, when his wife Erin passed away due to breast cancer. He had just resigned from his career in corrections and had stepped up to become Clinton Community College’s Athletic Director, but was compelled to step away to take care of his other love.
Upon her passing in 2021, Daugherty found himself in a dark place and needed guidance back out into the world. He decided to come back on as athletic director at CCC.
“We basically had stepped into the COVID situation and I wasn’t here during the brunt of that but I know that it was costly to the athletic department and I thought at the time when they [CCC] contacted me I really needed to do something where I could concentrate on something other than myself,” Daugherty said. “This was a perfect opportunity to get back in and roll up my sleeves and see if we could get back to where we had been.”
Daugherty came back on full time as athletic director and passed the helm of the basketball team to Neil Epstein. But even in his passing of the torch, the coach in Daugherty has never left.
“I’m all about player relationships and so is he. Sometimes he’ll ask ‘Oh, do you mind if I talk to so-and-so about XYZ,” Epstein said. “He’ll talk to him and share experiences, not only theirs but sharing experiences that he’s had with similar things in a game. They’re hearing from somebody else’s point of view.”
Athletic Director has been Daugherty’s role at Clinton County now for the past six years and he is soon going to be able to add hall of famer to his resume. Daugherty knows he didn’t do it alone but he won’t be able to thank every player, coach, mentor or even fan during the span of his brief speech at the ceremony. Once again however, it’s not just about talking the talk, as Daugherty’s thank you comes by walking the walk, like his coaches taught him.
“If this opportunity hadn’t come about for me I’d still be pretty happy with my career and with all these great student athletes that I was able to coach and maybe help along the way a little bit, give them something to look forward to or even fuel their love of basketball and athletics,” Daugherty said. “I just basically try to do the things that those great cultures did for me.”
For those wondering if Daugherty will ever return to coaching, it doesn’t seem that he wants the stress of a head position. He is content with planning schedules, travel plans and other things he does in his role as athletic director now.
But as for coaching, he said he feels he might still have a bit of wisdom to share, but he would probably prefer a low stress role such as an assistant coach.
