KEENE VALLEY — It seemed destined for overtime. With a combined shot total over 40, and only two goals scored, it felt like it could go for more between Keene and Johnsburg/Minerva.
With less than two minutes that changed. Beavers Evan Warner and Hyler Isham connected for the second time in the game and gave their team the lead and win, in Northern Soccer League play.
“Johnsburg goalkeeper Brayden Poirer was phenomenal,” Keene head coach Brad Hurlburt said. “ He made one great save after the next and kept his team in the match. He is only a sophomore and it’s his first season. Incredible. Keene captain Keenan Warner played an outstanding match and found the back of the net when his team needed him.”
Scoring got underway midway through the first half as Warner took the ball from Isham and sent it into the back of the net.
The score remained the same until eight minutes into the second period when Johnsburg/Minerva’s Evan Wing tucked the ball into the net off an assist from Everette Parker.
Teams began to prepare for extra period, but before the whistle blew Warner sent the Beavers home happy.
Altogether teams combined for a total of 46 shots with each goalie saving at least 20 shots. Johnsburg/Minerva’s Brayden Poirer talled 23 while Keene’s Cooper Cagnon had 20.
Keene 2, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
KCS 1 1 - 2
JM 0 1 - 1
First Half- 1, KCS, Warner (Isham), 15:00.
Second Half- 2, JM, Wing (Parker), 8:00. 3, Warner (Isham), 38:22.
Shots- KCS 25-21
Saves- Poirer, JM, 23. Gagnon, KCS, 20
BOQUET VALLEY 4
LAKE PLACID 2
WESTPORT — A pair of late second half goals gave the Griffins the cushion they needed to defeat the Blue Bombers, 4-2.
Braden Liberi led the way for Boquet Valley notching a goal and two assists in play. Teammates Boden Buehler, Ezra Wekin and Harvey Merril knocked in the other three goals.
Lake Placid put up a fight with Brady Trembley scoring both goals. Blue Bombers Grady Draper and Lincoln Norfolk contributed with an assist each on Trembley’s goals.
Scoring got underway early as Liberi scored off a pass from Jackson Hooper less than two minutes into the game.
The Blue Bombers countered with Trembley evening the score 10 minutes later. The tie was short lived as Buehler gave the Griffins the lead off a pass from Liberi.
Teams entered the second half with Trembley again evening the score 10 minutes into the half.
It wouldn’t be until the midway point that Boquet Valley took the lead for good as Winkler was set up by a pass from Liberi. In the waning minutes, Merrill put the exclamation point on the game, sealing the victory for the Griffins.
Both teams played a hard fought match as the Griffins held a 13-7 advantage in shots. Jordan Deforest of Lake Placid saved eight shots that came his way, while Grayson King stopped five for Boquet Valley.
“It was a competitive game,” Griffin head coach Evan George said. “ Lake Placid was able to capitalize on a couple of chances, but I’m proud of the way our boys kept working from start to finish.”
Boquet Valley 4, Lake Placid 2
BV 2 2 - 4
LP 1 1 - 2
First Half- 1, BV, Liberi (Hooper), 1:19. 2, LP, Trembley (Draper), 11:29. 3, BV, Buehler (Liberi), 14:56.
Second Half- 4, LP, Trembley (Norfolk), 10:00. 5, BV, Wekin (Liberi), 20:21. 6, BV, Merrill, 35:10.
Shots- BV, 13-7
Saves- Deforest, LP, 8. King, BV, 5.
Saranac Lake 4
Seton Catholic 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm scored two in each half to defeat the Kinghts 4-0
Mason Stoddard had a strong performance for Saranac Lake scoring two goals, both in the second half, and an assist. Teammate Ryan Bartholomew contributed a goal and assist on the day.
Scoring got underway midway through the first when Bartholomew scored off a pass from Stoddard. Minutes before halftime, Dylan Wilson added an unassisted goal to give some much needed cushion.
Stoddard’s two goals in the second half, the first coming from the foot of Will Tromblee, to pull the Red Storm away and give added insurance.
Saranac Lake outshot Seton Catholic 15-10.
Knight Cooper Metcalf made 11 saves while Red Storm Noah Carlisto saved 10.
Saranac Lake 4, Seton Catholic 0
SLCS 2 2 - 4
SC 0 0 - 0
First Half- 1, SLCS, Bartholomew (Stoddard), 21:31. 2, SLCS, Wilson, 37:32.
Second Half- 3, SLCS, Stoddard (Tromblee), 13:47. 4, SLCS, Stoddard (Bartholomew), 34:16.
Shots- SLCS 15-10
Saves- Metcalf, SC, 11. Carlisto, SLCS, 10.
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
SARANAC 1
CLINTONVILLE — Patriot Tristan Laundree came through when his team needed him. Laundree scored twice in AuSable’s 2-1 victory over the Chiefs.
The first of his goals came early in the first half when he scored, unassisted on the play, with the first 11 minutes.
Saranac wouldn’t go away quietly as Gabe Cayea answered in the second half to even up the score.
15 minutes later, Patriot Alic Rock set up Laundree for the go ahead and eventual winner.
“It was a well played game by both teams,” AuSable Valley head coach Tim Butler said. “Saranac’s outside speed was difficult for us to cover but our defense came together at critical moments. Tristan Laundree played an amazing game for the Patriots. He played all over the field and was a force to be reckoned with.”
AuSable Valley 2, Saranac 1
AVCS 1 1 - 2
SCS 0 1 - 1
First Half- 1, AVCS, Laundree, 10:49.
Second Half- 1, Cayea (Jackson), 11:53. 2, AVCS, Laundree (Rock), 26:07.
PLATTSBURGH 4
PERU 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets flexed their muscles in the second half, pulling away from the Nighthawks, 4-0.
Momin Khan and Owen Mulligan both had strong showings for Plattsburgh scoring two goals each.
Khan got the scoring started on a rebound, knocking the ball into the net midway through the first. Jack Ferris was credited with the assist.
In the second Mulligan and Khan alternated scoring with Mulligan shot from 25 yards out early in the second. The assist went to Bailey Van Arman.
Khan would score the insurance goal off another rebound off the Peru’s goalkeeper Ryan Robinson.
Mulligan would add the exclamation mark with the help of Marcus Griffiths earning the assist on the play.
Overall it was a strong performance for Plattsburgh which outshot the Nighthawks 11-4.
“The wind played a role in this game. Peru had the wind at their backs for the first half, fortunately we got the early goal in the first half,” Hornets head coach Chris LaRose said. “PHS was able to take advantage with the wind in the second half to pull away from Peru.”
Plattsburgh 4, Peru 0
PHS 1 3 - 4
PCS 0 0 - 0
First Half- 1, PHS, Khan (Ferris), 21:11.
Second Half- 2, PHS, Mulligan (Van Arman), 1:29. 3, PHS, Khan (Meyer), 10:30. 4, PHS, Mulligan (Griffiths), 22:06.
Shots- PHS 11-4
Saves- Robinson, PCS, 7. Clookey, PHS, 4
Northeastern Clinton 4
Beekmantown 2
BEEKMANTOWN — The Cougars took down the Eagles Wednesday night, 4-2, on the road in their divisional clash.
Northeastern Clinton got off to a hot start and never looked back. James Wells scored just before the 10-minute mark off an assist from Winnie Simpson, to go up 1-0.
“Winnie Simpson played great for us in the midfield,” Northeastern Clinton coach Nick Trombley said. “Markel Mosley turned in a good game for Beekmantown and kept our defense working all night.
Mosley would score in the first half to tie the game at one then another in the second, but around that it was all Cougars. They would score two more times in the half then tack on another in the second to win the match, 4-2.
Northeastern Clinton 4, Beekmantown 2
NCCS 3 1 — 4
BCS 1 1 — 2
First Half- 1, NCCS, Wells (Simpson), 9:09. 2, BCS, Burgin (Mosley), 14:42. 3, NCCS, Simpson, 29:13. 4, NCCS, Bedard (Brown), 33:02.
Second Half- 5, BCS, Mosley (Macner), 14:39. 6, NCCS, Brown (Simpson), 22:00.
Shots- NCCS, 14-11.
Saves- Manor, NCCS, 8. Ebersol, NCCS, 1. Burdo, BCS, 10.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 11
THE KINGS SCHOOL 2
SCHROON LAKE — Logan Bush and the Wildcats drubbed The King’s school Wednesday, 11-2 at home.
Bush, Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s goalkeeper, scored himself four goals in the match, while also saving six shots in net.
However, he wasn’t the only Wildcat going wild, as his counterpart Isaiah Pelkey found the back of the net four times as well. Liam Patterson also put up a multi-goal performance, scoring once in each half for the Wildcats.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb will hit the road for their next game, this Friday, at 4:45 p.m., against AuSable Valley.
Schroon Lake 11, The Kings School 2
SL/N 9 2 - 11
TKS 1 1 - 2
First Half- 1, SL/N, Bush (Pelkey), 6:05. 2, SL/N, Pelkey, 12:23. 3, TKS, Patterson, 14:50. 4, SL/N, Bush, 15:10. 5, SL/N, Pelkey, 18:16. 6, SL/N, Bush (Pelkey), 20:45. 7, SL/N, Hartwell, 21:13. 8, SL/N, Bush (Pelkey), 25:45. 9, SL/N, Lopez (Gratto), 31:31. 10, SL/N, Pelkey (Lopez), 32:29.
Second Half- 11, SL/N, Pelkey (Deslauriers), 5:02. 12, SL/N, Gillings (Pelkey), 8:30. 13, TKS, Patterson (Fischer), 30:26.
Shots- SL/N 26-8
Saves- Longacker, TKS, 14. Brown, SL/N, 8. Bush, SL/N, 6.
