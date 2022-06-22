PLATTSBURGH — Alex Price opened the scoring for 4th Ward early in the first half, however the lead would be short lived as Kavanaugh Reality scored to tie the game before halftime in North Country Soccer League action, Wednesday.
Price would then add another to give the Ward the lead for good 2-1.
Brady Channel would then bury a free kick to seal the win.
Casy Mrack picked up the win in net for Ward.
“The boys are rolling and looking to finish the season strong,” 4th Ward captain Kyle Erickson said after the game.
NUTS 3
YOUNGGUNZ 0
CHAZY — The Nuts and YoungGunz played to a 0-0 game late into the second half before Blake Liberi broke the tie to put Nuts up 1-0.
Riley Hanson and Ibbs Ahmed then added one each for Nuts and Dawson Pellerin picked up the shutout win in goal.
