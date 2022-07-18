TUPPER LAKE — The Kangaroo Court North Roos 12U competed in the Adirondack Lightning Showcase over the weekend, opening the weekend with two wins.
GAME ONE
KC COURT NORTH 10
CC MARINERS 6
Tripp Hicks pitched three innings with six strikeouts for the Roos to pick up the win, while Jackson Daunais and Jake Poirier threw some innings in relief.
Daunais struck out four in two innings and allowed no hits, runs or walks, while Poirier threw an inning with two runs, one walk and three strikeouts.
Ryan Brown punched in the first run of the game with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first, scoring John Tower, who led off the game with an infield single.
In the bottom of the third, the Roos exploded for eight runs, with Evias Carpenter leading off with a walk and a stolen base, scoring off a Poirier RBI single.
Then, back-to-back walks loaded the bases following another RBI single, this time from Aiden Howell. Brown then hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring Tower for a 4-0 lead. Brody Blaise-Smith and Hicks notched back-to-back RBI singles.
Wyatt Barton then hit an RBI groundout to score Hicks, making it 9-0.
The Mariners then scored four runs in the top of the fourth to lower the deficit to 9-4, but the Roos led off the fifth with a single from Hayden Schad and eventually scored off a single by Barton, adding to the lead, 10-4.
The Mariners then ended the game with the bases loaded, with Poirier fanning three in a row to end the game, giving the Roos a 10-6 win.
GAME TWO
KC NORTH ROOS 6
CANANDAIGUA BRAVES 0
Aiden Howell got the start on the mound for the Roos and pitched a complete game shutout, with eight strikeouts, four walks and just one hit, a single in the bottom of the second.
With help from his defense, the Roos committed zero errors.
Tripp Hicks broke the 0-all tie in the fourth with a two-RBI single, scoring Ryan Brown and Hayden Schad.
Brody Blaise-Smith scored with Hicks advancing to third, eventually scoring himself off of a RBI groundout from Wyatt Barton, giving the Roos a 4-0 win.
In the fifth, Jake Poirier led off with a single, followed by a double from John Tower, with both athletes eventually scoring on wild pitches.
Howell then threw a one-two-three inning in the bottom of the sixth to close out the game, 6-0.
GAME THREE
CC MARINERS 10
KC NORTH ROOS 6
On Day Two of the Showcase, No. 1 seed Kangaroo Court North Roos 12U played the No. 4 Clinton County Mariners, with a trip to the championship game at stake.
The Roos fell to the Mariners, 10-6, in extra innings.
Jake Poirier took the loss on the mound, after relieving starter Jackson Daunais. Poirier struck out five, with one walk, four runs and four hits. Daunais tossed four innings and allowed four hits, three runs, three walks and fanned nine batters. Tripp Hicks also pitched in the loss.
The Mariners started off the game with three unearned runs on an error and three walks. In the bottom of the first, Daunais helped his own cause with a solo shot over center field to make it 3-1.
The score wouldn’t move until the bottom of the fourth, when the Roos loaded the bases and then scored John Tower on a wild pitch. Ryan Brown followed with a single to left to score Daunais.
Hayden Schad then whacked a single and Brody Blaise-Smith ripped a double, scoring Brown and Schad to give the Roos a 5-3 lead.
The Mariners scored twice in the top of the fifth, tying the game at 5-5.
With the bases loaded and two-outs, Poirier would force what could have been an inning-ending groundout but while attempting the tag, the ball popped out of the defender’s glove allowing the runners to be safe and a run to score.
With the Roos down by one, Daunais and Aiden Howell both worked a walk, with both advancing on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout from Ryan Brown scored Daunais to tie up the game and force extras.
The Mariners would plate four runs in the first extra innings, finalizing the score, 10-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.