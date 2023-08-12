BEEKMANTOWN — It can be said that there needs to be more opportunities for kids like Jump Camp.
For the unaware, Jump Camp is an eight-week training progression camp held at Beekmantown High School for off-season high school athletes.
It has served hundreds in the 22 years it has been running.
While the purpose is to help students get physically fit and prepare for their upcoming seasons, the side effect is watching them grow as a person.
“That’s why you do it,” Jump Camp organizer, Brett McCelland said. “That’s why you keep showing up and why I will continue to dump passion into it.
“Watching students gain confidence in themselves in a setting where there’s a lot of people around them, where it can be nerve racking, is great to see. I think self confidence on an athletic field doesn’t just stay there. It goes into the classroom or into your social life. That belief in yourself, we can build that here.”
ACCESSIBLE
The excitement doesn’t just exude from McCelland, but also his assistants and the attendees that come to the two-day-a-week sessions. Jump Camp is broken into a morning or afternoon session to make it accessible to as many people as possible.
“Everything is thoroughly thought through,” McCelland said. “There’s a process. The camp is made to help you improve and prepare for competition.
“I always say this is not the competition, it’s to prepare you for it. There are no injuries this year, because this isn’t a camp set up for injuries. The kids are just here to improve. I think the progression allows while staying safe.”
In the progression camp, McCelland said over the weeks they build up the program as students get acclimated and begin showing signs of improvements. He said at the beginning of Jump Camp, they would run 16 40-yard sprints. By the end of camp, they’re doing 40 40-yard sprints.
“It definitely pushes us and the way he has with increments where it’s where we slowly add more to it throughout the season,” Rachel Finley, 16, said. “But he adds in rest breaks and encourages us to push ourselves and it’s not just sprinting down and back.
“Sometimes we’re doing bear crawls or running backwards to push ourselves in different ways.”
McCelland doesn’t push students to do more than they can. He said the camp gives as much as you put in.
“At this camp, this camp is for you,” McCelland said. “The workouts are for you. I have a sheet that has the workouts on it.
“If your goal is to do 30 sprints, when we’re doing 40, then that’s what you set and you’re here to achieve your goals. That’s what the kids do. There are a lot of kids with big smiles, excited to be here and excited to do hard work.”
IMPROVEMENTS
Jacob Martin, 17, said he saw improvements shortly after attending Jump Camp.
“I didn’t used to be a starter in football,” Martin said. “In eighth grade, I started Jump Camp and became a starter. It helps me stay in shape for four sports, but it really helps me make the best version of myself.”
McCelland said that every district in the section is represented. Students from NAC, NCCS and as far away as Keene Valley make their way to the camp.
But, it’s not just the amount of students at the camp that excites McCelland, it’s watching the kids get better.
“There are kids who can barely jump rope the first week, and are now doing crossovers and other technical jumps,” he said. “They’re all smiling. It happened (Thursday), a kid yelled, ‘Yes! I did it!’
“That’s why I show up everyday. That’s why I lose sleep because I’m too excited to be here. and I want to make sure everyone is getting the most out of the camp.”
For McCelland, he knew the moment he saw Jump Camp he wanted to jump right in. Last year, Scott Cuatair approached him on the last day of school and asked if McCelland would help out.
After the camp was completed, Cuatair felt it was time to hand the reins to someone else and his choice was McCelland.
“It wasn’t a hesitation,” McCelland said. “I said, yes but would sleep on it just to confirm it. I was so excited and so honored. Scott’s a superb role model and one of the most stand up human beings I’ve ever met. To be associated with anything he does, I’m pretty lucky.”
McCelland, who coached lacrosse at Plattsburgh State and played collegiate sports, said he knows what it takes to prepare. He loves being on the field and running with campers.
FUTURE
There are avenues for ways to improve or expand the camp, but McCelland doesn’t want to rock the boat.
“You can always improve and get better, he said. “I know that’s something I plan to do. I already have ideas to improve or replace.
“On the flip side of that, people have shown up for 22 years to this camp. It has been successful. To make grand changes that have been a consistent opportunity for children in the community, I don’t see a ton of change happening.”
With a price point of $100 for the program, McCelland said they like to call it a fast food workout.
“You could leave here and get a Subway sub and it would cost the same amount as a session of Jump Camp,” he said. “That’s something I think allows it to be accessible for people to be able to come.”
Designed for students who are playing middle and high school sports, camp attendees range from those entering seventh grade all the way through high school.
And more students are welcome to attend.
“It’s just a great way to get in shape and hang out with your friends while having fun and getting in shape,” Lindsey Shanley, 14, said. “It’s also really great for beginners because it’s easier to get into it because there’s steps and processes like you don’t have to go all in.
“So if you’re not ready to go at a certain level, you don’t have to go at that faster pace. But you can always go at a lower base level and get yourself ready to get up to the higher base level.”
While the kids get to have fun and get in shape, it’s also a way for McCelland and his assistants to give back. Some of his assistants are college students who attended Jump Camp and wanted to come back to help.
“It’s been more than just a business, it’s been a way to give back,” McCelland said. “Not originally being from this area, I didn’t know how I would do it. Teaching is one way, but this is really fulfilling for me.”
