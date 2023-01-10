PLATTSBURGH — Joey Mitchell turned in a strong performance in net and the Saranac boys' hockey team put together a solid team effort in a 3-0 win over Rice Memorial, Vt. in non-league play on Saturday.
Mitchell stopped all 36 shots that came his way as the Chiefs improved their overall record to 5-1-2 with their second shutout in a row.
“This is a great win for us,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said. “Rice is a deep team, with good balance, and all four of their lines can create chances.
“We've been lacking a complete-game effort and we were able to get that from our guys. Joey Mitchell bounced back after a rough start his last time out. His rebound control and puck tracking were outstanding.”
The Chiefs got all the scoring they would end up needing when Landen Duprey tallied with just 36 seconds gone in the game.
Saranac then added two power-play goals late in the second stanza when Ashtyn Catlin scored at 14:22 and Adrian Barnes at 16:06.
Zach O'Connell picked up two assists for the Chiefs, while Adrian Barnes, Duprey and Catlin each added one.
“We are playing smart, disciplined hockey and averaging less than two penalties per game,” Knowles said. “We want to keep this going into next week with an important league game against SLP on Tuesday and a very good Churchville-Chili team coming in on Friday.”
—
Saranac 3, Rice Memorial 0
Rice Memorial;0;0;0;—;0
Saranac;1;2;0;—;3
First period- 1, SCS, Duprey (O'Connell), :36.
Second period- 2, SCS, Catlin ppg (O'Connell, A. Barnes), 14:22. 3, SCS, A. Barnes ppg (Duprey, Catlin), 16:06.
Shots- Rice Memorial, 36-27.
Saves- Libby, RM, 24. Mitchell, SCS, 36.
EAGLES STAY UNBEATEN
GLENS FALLS — The Beekmantown boys' hockey team remained undefeated on the season after going 1-0-1 this past weekend in two non-league games.
Friday, the Eagles skated to a 5-2 win over Queensbury. Then, on Saturday, Beekmantown and Adirondack skated to a 2-all overtime tie, marking the first time this season the Eagles had to settle for a tie and not a win.
BEEKMANTOWN 5
QUEENSBURY 2
Zach LaPier scored three second-period goals to lead the way for the Eagles.
Cooper Burdo and Sam Bingel tallied in the first period, with Bingel's goal putting Beekmantown ahead to stay, at 2-1.
Bingel also assisted on three of the Beekmantown goals and Austin Doser made 22 saves in net.
“It was a gutsy hard-fought road win for our guys against a solid Queensbury team,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said. “The line of Zach LaPier, Sam Bingel and Cooper Burdo were dominant all game and our goaltender Austin Doser was outstanding between the pipes again.
“I was proud of the focus and attention to detail our boys showed in the game, sticking to the gameplan and playing disciplined hockey throughout.”
BEEKMANTOWN 2
ADIRONDACK 2, OT
Bingel scored both goals for the Eagles, with Burdo assisting on the second. Bingel's second goal pulled Beekmantown into a 2-all tie in the third period and forced overtime.
Doser was in net once again and stopped 20 of 22 shots against the Rivermen.
“I'm super proud of the effort and grit our players exhibited all weekend against two solid Section II opponents,” Frechette said. “I'm looking forward to getting all of our players back in the line-up as we begin league play next week.”
—
Friday
Beekmantown 5, Queensbury 2
Beekmantown;2;3;0;—;5
Queensbury;1;1;0;—;2
First period- 1, BCS, Burdo (Bingel, LaPier). 2, Q, Fearman (Ryan, Lozier). 3, BCS, Bingel.
Second period- 4, BCS, LaPier (Brandell, Bingel). 5, Q, Dufour (Lozier). 6, BCS, LaPier (Bingel). 7, BCS, LaPier (Sweenor).
Shots- 24-24.
Saves- Doser, BCS, 22. Fanciullo, Q, 19.
—
Saturday
Beekmantown 2, Adirondack 2, OT
Beekmantown;0;1;1;0;—;2
Adirondack;0;1;1;0;—;2
Second period- 1, Adir, Attardo (Delisle, Walter). 2, BCS, Bingel.
Third period- 3, Adir, Walter (Delisle, Attardo). 4, BCS, Bingel (Burdo).
Shots- Adirondack, 22-21.
Saves- Doser, BCS, 20. Goodsell, Adir, 19.
NCCS LOSES TWICE
GLENS FALLS — The Northeastern Clinton boys' hockey team was also in Glens Falls over the weekend and dropped an 11-1 decision to Adirondack on Friday and then a 13-2 contest to Queensbury on Saturday.
Peyton Palmer, assisted by Eddie Bulriss, scored for the Cougars against Adirondack. Against Queensbury, it was Winnie Simpson unassisted and Marcus Bedard from Garrett Pilon and Owen Ebersol.
GIRLS
BEEKMANTOWN 8
SLP 0
CHAZY — Lily Pratt and Rachel Madore scored three goals each to help power the Eagles to their shutout victory on Friday.
Meegan Burdo and Ava Perry also tallied goals, while Janna Ruest, Pratt, Susie Kennedy, Adyson Campbell and Abby Phillips all chipped in with two assists each for Beekmantown.
The Eagles scored two goals in the first period and broke the game open with four in the second.
“It was a good team effort by all our girls tonight,” Beekmantown coach Al Ruest said. “We played a strong two-way game for two periods, limiting SLP's chances and capitalizing on ours.
“The young SLP team played hard right to the end and had more chances then we would have liked in the third period. We will build off this win and continue to get better as a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.