PLATTSBURGH — Jenn’s Smokin Hots’ Border Bandits swept their twinbill with the Saranac Padres, Sunday, in Champlain Valley Baseball League play, winning 3-0 and 11-10.
In game one, Hunter LaValley threw a complete game for the Border Bandits, and came away with the win, striking out 11 on the way. He also hit a double to help his offense.
In game two, the highlight player was Saranac’s Ryan Bone, who went 4-for-5 at the plate and hammered two two-run home runs, but his Padres just fell short.
For the victors, Mike Bordeau and Kyle Vassar both notched doubles.
Jenn’s Smokin’ Hots Border Bandits 3, Saranac Padres 0
WP- H. LaValley. LP- Marlow. 2B- B. LaValley (BB)
Jenn’s Smokin’ Hots Border Bandits 11, Saranac Padres 10
WP- Not listed. LP- Conway. 2B- Bordeau (BB), K. Vassar (BB). HR- Bone 2 (SP).
