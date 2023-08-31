CHAZY — The annual Jan Davis Memorial tournament showed early promise for what’s in store for teams in the North Country.
The weather mostly behaved, and the grounds crew did a tremendous job getting the field playable despite the conditions the rain had provided.
The girls soccer teams of Plattsburgh, Peru, Chateaugay and Chazy converged on the field for the two-day tournament to kick off the season. The teams did not disappoint.
PLATTSBURGH 7
PERU 1
The Hornets came out firing on all cylinders in the opening game of the tournament, breaking the scoring open just over two minutes into the game.
There was impressive play across the board for Plattsburgh as they used multiple options to top the Nighthawks, 7-1, Wednesday.
Stephanie Trombley took the pass from Amaya Abellard and sent it past the keeper. It wouldn’t stop there.
10 minutes later Abellard would increase the Hornets lead as she was on the receiving end of the ball from Olivia LaMountain.
If a hat trick could be awarded for assists, then LaMountain got it. She was articulate with the ball as she set up two other teammates for goals late in the first half.
Bailey Hewson would score her first of two goals midway through the first as she took a pass from Morgan Hall to push Plattsburgh’s lead to three.
Peru wouldn’t go away quietly as they fought to stay in the contest. Maggie Garrow would put the Nighthawks on the scoreboard with a smooth kick past the keeper at the 33 minute mark.
The chance to close the gap would be closed minutes later as Halley Burdo scored her first career varsity goal from an assist from LaMountain.
LaMountain would set up her third teammate in the close minutes of the period when she teed up Abellard for her second goal, pushing the halftime lead to 5-1.
It wouldn’t take long in the second period for LaMountain to get on the scoring. Taking a pass from Hewson, LaMountain beat the keeper to add an exclamation point on her day.
Minutes later Hewson’s second goal of the day set the final score at 7-1.
“Good overall performance by the Hornets to start the season,” Plattsburgh coach Tim Mulligan said. “We look forward to our next challenge on Friday. Chazy always hosts a great tournament and their grounds crew did tremendous work to get the field playable with all the rain.”
—
Plattsburgh 7, Peru 1
1st half- 1. PHS, Trombley (Abellard), 2:07. 2. PHS, Abellard (LaMountain), 13:36, 3. PHS, Hewson (Hall), 20:05. 4. PCS, Garrow (Berry), 33:00. 5. PHS, Burdo (LaMountain), 36:50. 6. Abellard (LaMountain), 38:49.
2nd half- 7. LaMountain (Hewson), 3:25. 8. Hewson, 6:50.
Shots- PHS, 12-9
Saves- McCormick, PHS, 8. Me. Garrow, PCS, 5
Chazy 1
Chateaugay 1 (2 OT)
Last year, Chazy and Chateaugay met in a Class D regional final to determine who would go to the Final Four.
It felt fitting, in a way, that Wednesday matchup would repeat that contest.
This time the stakes weren’t as big.
This time Chazy didn’t come out on top in penalty kicks.
After two periods, and two overtime periods, the game ended in a tie. But, a winner had to be determined and it entered penalty kicks to see who would play in the championship, Friday.
While penalty kicks add a measure of intensity, more was added on as the teams remained tied after five rounds of kicks. It would only be in two rounds of sudden death kicks that Chateaugay would prevail and advance to play Plattsburgh.
Chazy fought hard throughout the game, outshooting Chateaugay, 14-9. The Eagles only beat the keeper once when Pender Bechard out hustled the keeper to snatch a pass from Kassidy Turek and tie the game.
After Bechard’s goal in the closing minutes of the first half, the defenses became staunch and the keepers became walls.
Chateaugay’s lone goal came on a breakaway when Avery McDonald sent the ball forward to a streaking Irelynn LaPlante who was moving down the right sideline and beat Chazy keeper Calleigh Clark.
Her counterpart Kaelyn Morgan made many game saving plays, including narrowly stopping a shot in the waning minutes of regulation.
“I thought both teams played extremely well tonight and battled to a draw,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “Irelynn LaPlante and Ali Johnston really stood out for Chateaugay. For Chazy I thought Lexi Clark and Brooke Stephens played extremely well for us and did a great job distributing to our other players.”
—
Chazy 1, Chateaugay 1
1st half- 1. CCS, LaPlante (McDonald), 4:58. 2. CCRS, Bechard (Turek), 32:50.
Shots- Chazy, 14-9
Saves- Morgan, CCS, 13. Clark, CCRS, 6
