TUPPER LAKE — A week after suffering a tough loss to open the season, the Tupper Lake football team turned in a strong all-around performance to claim a 34-14 victory over the Ticonderoga Sentinels on Friday.
Playing on its home field for the first time this season, the Lumberjacks led 7-6 at halftime before exploding in the second half with four touchdowns to pick up their first win this year.
“We needed the win, we had a rough, slow start last week, I think we started a little bit better,” Lumberjacks’ head coach Dennis Klossner said. “We didn’t make as many mistakes, but I wish we could have capitalized more on Ti’s mistakes. We had an interception, we created some fumbles and a little mishaps with their center. I was proud of the kids, they played hard. We played a full four quarters and we got a lot of kids in and we saw a lot of good things.”
Running back Luke Robillard paced Tupper Lake on both sides of the ball. The junior scored three rushing touchdowns and finished with 136 yards on 19 carries. Defensively, he led the Lumberjacks with 12 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
“He’s a hard-nosed runner,” Klossner said. “On the defensive side, he’s always around the ball making tackles. He plays hard and we like what he does out there. That’s why he’s the captain, him and Brayden Shannon.”
Shannon recorded 56 yards rushing on 10 attempts. He also had 53 yards receiving on three receptions, including a 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Klossner said that at first, when Shannon was getting stuffed at the line, the team made some adjustments.
“We moved him out to send him on a couple of pass patterns,” he said. “Typically he’s in the backfield. But Luke did a great job and so did Brayden. Those two complement each other so well out there.”
After missing last week, senior lineman Tyler Wood returned to the Lumberjacks. Klossner said it was really good to have him back, on both sides of the ball.
“He’s the captain of the offensive lineman, he just does a real good job out there lead blocking and stuff,” he said.
Tommy Montalbano proved to be a bright spot for the Sentinels, scoring both of his team’s touchdowns while running for a game-high 182 yards and leading his team with 31 yards receiving.
“Tommy is a great player, great athlete and good leader,” Sentinels head coach Heath Geiser said. “He’s one of our captains. His play speaks for itself really. He’s not a talker, he’s just a doer and we need those on the team.”
The Lumberjacks took advantage of great field position when Ticonderoga botched a snap on its opening drive. Robillard then recovered the fumble.
On their own 49-yard line, junior quarterback Wyatt Godin led a six-play scoring drive, with the junior finding Tyler LaPlante for a 21-yard touchdown to give the Lumberjacks a 7-0 lead.
The Sentinels responded on their ensuing drive when Montalbano ran 48 yards for a touchdown. However, Ticonderoga failed the two-point conversion attempt to make the score 7-6.
Leading by just one point, the Lumberjacks defense stepped up when Godin jumped an out route to intercept Ticonderoga’s quarterback Carter Perron on the Sentinel 31-yard line. Tupper Lake was unable to turn the interception, with both teams failing to score in the second quarter.
After the first half, the Lumberjacks switched over to a double-tight formation offensively to open up the field. Klossner said the adjustment was made to stop Montalbano.
“We couldn’t find anyone to block him,” he said. “So that’s why we widened it with the double tight, even offensively he’s a hard-nosed runner. He’s really good. He gave us fits on both sides of the ball and he’s going to again in two weeks too.”
In the new formation, Godin found a wide-open Shannon on the left side of the field for a 41-yard touchdown on the Lumberjacks’ first drive after intermission. Godin made a short pass to LaPlante on the two-point conversion attempt to take a 15-6 lead.
Robillard extended Tupper Lake’s lead with back-to-back rushing touchdowns. The first came on the second play of the fourth quarter from 13 yard out. The second was scored from 3 yards out on fourth down. Markel Esturo made one of his two extra-point kicks to push the lead to 27-7.
With a little under five minutes left, Montalbano needed one play to put the Sentinel right back. He ran 51 yards, before rushing in for the two-point conversion to make it a two-score game.
However, Robillard responded with a long 52-yard touchdown of his own on Tupper Lake’s next drive to seal the victory for the Lumberjacks.
With the loss, Ticonderoga dropped to 0-2 on the season. Geiser said there is room for improvement.
“We saw some good things and we saw some things that really need to work on,” he said. “Eight-man football for us is really new. This is only our second game. Numbers are really hurting us, we don’t have a lot of subs. It’s a learning process for us, we’re just glad to still be playing football in Ticonderoga.”
The Sentinels dropped down to eight-man football this season, and with only 12 players on its roster, Ticonderoga has already had some growing pains.
“Every time I’m looking at the field, I’m still looking for three more players,” Geiser said. “I was around the game for about 19 years before I started coaching, so it’s just a big learning curve for us.”
The Lumberjacks and the Sentinels will both have a bye this week. Following the week off, the two squads will rematch on Friday, Sept. 22 on Ticonderoga’s field. The game is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.
Tupper Lake 34, Ticonderoga 14
TL 7 0 8 19 — 34
Ti 6 0 0 8 — 14
Scoring
First Quarter
TL — LaPlante 22 pass from Godin (Esturo kick), 7:17
TI — Montalbano 48 run (Pass Failed), 4:59
Third Quarter
TL — Shannon 41 pass from Godin (LaPlante pass from Godin), 10:04
Fourth Quarter
TL — Robillard 13 run (Kick blocked), 11:11
TL — Robillard 3 run (Run failed), 8:46
TI — Montalbano 51 run (Montalbano run), 4:31
TL — Robillard 52 run (Esturo kick), 3:35
Individual
Passing
TI — Perron 7-11 62 yards, INT
TL — Godin 7-11 94 yards, 2TDs
Rushing
TI — Montalbano 17-182 2TDs, Perron 4-3, Frasier 1-0, Smith 1-2, Lozan 1-0. Totals: 24-187 2TDs.
TL — Robillard 19-136 3TDs, Shannon 10-56, K. McClain 4-8, Godin 1-10. Totals: 34-210 3TDs.
Receiving
TI — Smith 2-21, Montalbano 4-31, Frasier 1-10.
TL — Shannon 3-53 TD, LaPlante 4-41 TD. Totals: 7-94 2TDs.
Int erceptions
TL — Godin.
