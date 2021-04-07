'IT'S JUDY'S TOURNAMENT': Alzheimer's basketball tourney continues to have great impact

PLATTSBURGH — Due to the strange, abbreviated basketball campaign this winter, one North Country staple that typically kicks off each season was missing.
Judy's annual Alzheimer's Awareness Basketball Tournament typically is held each November over the course of a few days for various boys and girls basketball teams within Section VII.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the tournament, but since basketball schedules were condensed and tournaments went against COVID-19 guidelines in place, there could not be the usual festivities.
Tournament Director John Konowitz, who named the tournament after his wife who has Alzheimer's, knew this would be the case but found a way to make sure the tournament's impact could still be enjoyed.
"We figured if they were going to cut anything that it would be tournament games, so we just tried to match up the teams that typically play in the tournament," Konowitz said. "We made individual games tournament games throughout the season. It's special. It's Judy's Tournament."
GREAT BENEFITS
Some may wonder why making sure this tournament happened in some capacity was important to so many.
The fact is the tournament is more than just a place to play some basketball games. It's an avenue for young student-athletes to receive scholarships toward their futures as well as a way to generate awareness and fundraising for Alzheimer's.
Usually, scholarship recipients are determined when participating teams vote for two players who they believe are the best teammates from each of their respective squads.
Many more benefited from the tournament scholarships this season.
"What we did this year is we figured these kids have been through so much and that we were going to give it to every senior," Konowitz said. "I went to all the sponsors before we started, and all of them were unbelievably gracious and said it was a great idea to give scholarships on every participating team."
LASTING IMPACT
Thanks to the 95 sponsors the tournament has accumulated over the years, 36 student-athletes got a $500 scholarship in 2021.
This continued the tremendous efforts of Konowitz and all involved in making this tournament a reality every year.
"We have given out 166 scholarships since we started this," Konowitz said. "It's over $125,000 in scholarships now, and we have given more money to the Alzheimer's Association and other centers that serve those with Alzheimer's. In all, we have raised over $225,000 in 10 years."
Tournament participants also get a t-shirt as part of their time playing in the tournament, and while it may just seem as a common part of the festivities, there's much more meaning behind the handout.
"The nice thing is I get notes from every single kid who gets a scholarship thanking us," Konowitz said. "We give them out at the award banquets in June. We also give out around 400 shirts a year, and I can't go to a basketball camp or anything related to basketball around here and not see the shirts somewhere. They really like the shirts, and it's great to see."
LEARNING MOMENTS
Since his wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Konowitz said there have been plenty of moments to reflect on many things in life, including the impact his basketball tournament has on so many individuals.
He said a countless number of student-athletes have been so kind to his wife, especially early on when she would attend basketball games or practices with Konowitz as he coached.
"When we brought her into practice, the kids were unreal and would do anything for her," Konowitz said. "They would take her for walks, take her for a drink or to the bathroom. We would go to the games and sit on the end of the bench, and kids from other schools would do the same thing. We figured one way we could give back was to start this tournament."
Basketball has always held a special spot in Konowitz's heart, and as he has worked with countless student-athletes over the years, he has made interesting observations about their tendencies.
Watching all the student-athletes participate in the tournament has added another dimension to what he thinks of a new generation of basketball players.
"I am so impressed with kids coming through right now," Konowitz said. "People ask me if the kids are different now than when I coached back in the day. I don't think there is.
"Back in the day, you could tell the kids to run through a wall, and they would. But if you show kids that something has value nowadays, they will do it. These kids are pretty savvy on what's happening, and they are a pleasure to be around."
