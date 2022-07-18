LAKE PLACID — The ViewSPORT IRONMAN Triathlon returns to the North Country this Sunday, July 24, with top Triathletes from around the world will converge in the village of Lake Placid to compete for a $150,000 professional prize.
Live coverage of Sunday’s ViewSPORT IRONMAN North American TriClub Championship Lake Placid to be broadcast on the IRONMAN Now on Facebook Watch, YouTube and Twitch. Coverage starts at 6 a.m.
The course will take athletes along a 2.4-mile swim in Mirror Lake, 112-mile bike ride through the great views of the Adirondacks, and a 26.2-mile run through the city center, then back to picturesque Mirror Lake, cheering crowds on Mill Hill and the culmination at the Olympic Oval.
The 2022 ViewSPORT IRONMAN North American Championship Lake Placid will offer 60 age group qualifying slots to the 2022 Supersapiens IRONMAN World Championship taking place on Oct. 6 & 8 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Some participants to watch would be the youngest and oldest athletes. The youngest are both 18 years old. Giselle Francis, from Spring, Texas, is the youngest female and Christopher Beaudoin of Killingworth, Connecticut, is the youngest male.
Kathleen Peck of Goshen, Connecticut, is the oldest female athlete competing, at 72-years-old while Frank Mairano, 75, from Boston, Massachusetts is the oldest male.
The IRONMAN Foundation will distribute $40,000 in charitable giveback to nonprofit initiatives and groups in the Lake Placid region in conjunction with the event. This year’s grant funding brings the IRONMAN Foundation’s total giveback to more than $1.8 million in the region.
The funds distributed are raised through the sale of Community Fund race entries and The IRONMAN Foundation’s TEAM IMF Athletes. Forty TEAM IMF Athletes will race ViewSPORT IRONMAN Lake Placid on July 24, 2022. To learn more about the IRONMAN Foundation and donate visit www.ironmanfoundation.org.
—
The schedule through the week is as follows:
Thursday, July 21
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.- IRONMAN Village opens at the Horse Show Grounds.
Friday, July 22
10 a.m. to 5 p.m- IRONMAN Village opens at the Horse Show Grounds.
2 p.m.- IRONKIDS Lake Placid Dip-n-Dash, Fun Run will begin immediately after Dip-n-Dash at Mirror Lake.
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.- Welcome Ceremony at Mid’s Park.
Saturday, July 23
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.- IRONMAN Village opens at Horse Show Grounds.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.- Athlete Bike Check-in at Oval/Transition.
Sunday, July 24 (Race Day)
4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.- Shuttle from lots to behind high school and transition area open at Oval/Transition.
6:25 a.m.- Pro men swim start at Mirror Lake.
6:27 a.m.- Pro women swim start at Mirror Lake.
6:30 a.m.- Age group swim start at Mirror Lake.
Approx. 1:30 p.m.- First finisher expected at finish line.
Approx- 12 p.m.- Race ends (17 hours after last athlete enters the water).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.