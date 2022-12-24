PLATTSBURGH — The North Country’s indoor track and field were back in action Thursday for their second meet of the season, hosted at the SUNY Plattsburgh Fieldhouse. Both boys and girls from Saranac, Beekmantown, Peru, Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic, AuSable Valley, Ticonderoga and Moriah/Boquet Valley all competed as their season is now back in full swing.
BOYS
In the boys’ events, Saranac (142) continued their strong start to their season, taking first place overall at now back-to-back meets. The group would win three of the fifteen events, including taking first in the 400-meter relay (4:00.59), behind the four-man team of Noah Thayer, Ryan Pflanz, Landon Morris and Kye Norcross.
Morris would also take first in the 600-meter run (1:36.39), and teammate Andrew Denial would pace the four-man field in the 3200-meter run (10:22.91).
Beekmantown, who would take second overall in the boys’ competition (133), was led by several strong performances on the track. Alexander Jock would claim first in both the 55-meter and 300-meter dash, while Jonathan Slick would place first in the 1000-meter run (2:56.70). Maxime Page would also claim the 55-meter hurdles for Beekmantown, with a time of 8.81.
The Eagles would also nab third in the 200-meter relay, with their ‘A’ team of Gabriel Reams, Branden VanAlpen, Chris Frennier and Jock (1:43.03).
The Nighthawks, who came in third overall in the boys contest (89), would take first in the final relay event, the 800-meter, behind their ‘A’ team of Michael Welc, Alex Watts, Brennan Peters and Landon Pandolph (9:31.30). Nighthawks’ Oliver Lancto would also tie for first in the high jump with Chiefs’ Landon Powers (1.77).
Ticonderoga’s Garrett Beebe would give the team one of their highest finishes overall in the boys’ contest, taking first in the 1600-meter run (4:53.33).
Saranac Lake and Seton Catholic would also each claim first in a pair of events in the boys’ groups as well, as Seton’s Gavin Bobbie would take the top spot in the weight throw and shot put, while Saranac Lake’s Liam Nobles would claim the triple jump and long jump.
GIRLS
In the girls’ events, the Chiefs once again would continue to impress, taking first overall (150.50) The group would nab first in a whopping seven of fourteen events, including sweeping the relay events, with firsts in the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800-meter. In the individual events Laura Denial would place first in the 600-meter run (1:53.40), Sienna Boulds would come in first in the 1000-meter run (3:27.23), Grace Damiani would claim first in the high jump (1.52) and Desiree Jean-Pierra would take the top spot in the shot put (11.65), all for the Chiefs.
Beekmantown, who came in second overall in the girls’ contest (107) would also have a pair of top finishers, with Ava McAuliffe pacing the field in the 300-meter dash (41.85) and Lexi Clark taking first in the triple jump (10.12).
For third place Plattsburgh (76), Winisha Michael Steele and Gabriella Laundry would each come away with first place finishes in their respective events, as Michael Steele would take first in the 55-meter dash (7.48) and Laundry would win the long jump (4.84).
Ticonderoga’s Isabelle Burroughs would give the team their other first place finish at the meet, claiming first in the 55-meter hurdles (10.26).
All teams will be getting a bit of a break before they return to action in the new year, as their next meet will come on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. when they all meet again back at the PSU Fieldhouse.
—
BOYS
TEAM RESULTS
1, Saranac 142; 2, Beekmantown 133; 3, Peru 89; 4, Plattsburgh 58; 5, Saranac Lake 51; 6, TIED, Seton Catholic & Ticonderoga 20; 8, AuSable Valley 13.
55 dash- 1, Jock (BCS), 6.90. 2, Mulligan (PHS), 7.03. 3, Reams (BCS), 7.09.
300 dash- 1, Jock (BCS), 39.53. 2, Norcross (SCS), 40.04. 3, Wolford (SLCS), 40.18.
600 run- 1, Morris (SCS), 1:36.39. 2, Welc (PCS), 1:40.80. 3, Watts (PCS), 1:41.15.
1000 run- 1, Slick (BCS), 2:56.70. 2, Kelley (SCS), 3:09.29. 3, Frenyea (BCS), 3:10.72.
1600 run- 1, Beebe (TCS), 4:53.33. 2, Slick (BCS), 4:56.45. 3, Barney (PHS), 5:10.34.
3200 run- 1, A. Denial (SCS), 10:22.91. 2, Pandolph (PCS), 10:33.76. 3, Castle-Hackett (PHS), 12:06.85.
55 hurdles- 1, Page (BCS), 8.81. 2, Matthews (PCS), 9.47. 3, Powers (SCS), 9.54.
200 relay- 1, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Reams, VanAlpen, Frennier, Jock), 1:43.03. 2, Saranac Lake ‘A’ (Hathaway, Nobles, Wolford, Sinclair), 1:46.14. 3, Peru ‘A’ (Porter, McMillan, Wilkins, Daniels), 1:47.67.
400 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Thayer, Pflanz, Morris, Norcross), 4:00.59. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Reams, Page, Bell-Carter, VanAlpen), 4:04.06. 3, Peru ‘A’ (Matthews, Fuller, Watts, Pandolph), 4:07.06.
800 relay- 1, Peru ‘A’ (Welc, Watts, Peters, Pandolph), 9:31.30. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Page, Nelson, Bibeau, Slick), 9:48.54. 3, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Barney, Cortright, Duttine, Frakes), 9:54.96.
High jump- 1, TIED, Lancto (PCS) & Powers (SCS), 1.77.
Long jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 5.98. 2, Daniels (SCS), 5.88. 3, Homburger (SCS), 5.70.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 12.42. 2, Daniels (SCS), 11.76. 3, Page (BCS), 11.37.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie (SC), 15.55. 2, Ellsworth (SLCS), 14.14. 3, Martin (BCS), 11.65.
Weight throw- 1, Bobbie (SC), 15.69. 2, Webber (SCS), 13.34. 3, Giddings (BCS), 13.25.
GIRLS
TEAM RESULTS
1, Saranac 150.50, 2, Beekmantown 107; 3, Plattsburgh 76; 4, Peru 63; 5, Ticonderoga 54; 6, Saranac Lake 29.50; 7, AuSable Valley 14.
55 dash- 1, Michael Steele (PHS), 7.48. 2, Ladue (PHS), 7.90. 3, Lavigne (SCS), 7.99.
300 dash- 1, McAuliffe (BCS), 41.85. 2, Lavigne (SCS), 46.04. 3, Rainville (SCS), 46.61.
600 run- 1, L. Denial ( SCS), 1:53.40. 2, Geiger (PHS), 1:58.41. 3, Denton (BCS), 1:59.74.
1000 run- 1, Boulds (SCS), 3:27.23. 2, Welc (PCS), 3:27.37. 3, Breen (PCS), 3:33.52.
1500 run- 1, Welc (PCS), 5:26.21. 2, Blanchard (TCS), 5:29.73. 3, Breen (PCS), 5:36.69.
55 hurdles- 1, Burroughs (TCS), 10.26. 2, Laundry (PHS), 10.48. 3, Secore (BCS), 11.02.
200 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Davis, Wynnik, Rabideau, Bishop), 2:02.40. 2, Beekmantown ‘A’ (Carroll, Hamel, Brown, Quinn), 2:04.07. 3, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Whitbeck, Hall, LaValley, Michael Steele), 2:06.97.
400 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Rainville, Boulds, Hamel, Sanger), 4:42.37. 2, Saranac ‘B’ (Lavigne, Miner, Rabideau, Wynnik), 4:43.99. 3, Plattsburgh ‘A’ (Geiger, Chase, Hall, Neale), 4:53.07.
800 relay- 1, Saranac ‘A’ (Boulds, Norcross, Rocque, L. Denial), 11:21.11. 2, Saranac ‘B’ (Miner, Sanger, Thayer, Kivett), 11:37.23. 3, Peru ‘A’ (Benway, Breen, Davey, Welc), 11:43.13.
High jump- 1, Damiani (SCS), 1.52. 2, Burroughs (TCS), 1.42. 3, Taylor (SCS), 1.37.
Long jump- 1, Laundry (PHS), 4.84. 2, Wynnik (SCS), 4.73. 3, Clark (BCS), 4.47.
Triple jump- 1, Clark (BCS), 10.12. 2, Damiani (SCS), 9.78.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre (SCS), 11.65. 2, Rich (TCS), 11.04. 3, Palmer (PCS), 9.66.
Weight throw- 1, Palmer (PCS), 9.02. 2, Heuer (SCS), 8.60. 3, Secore (BCS), 7.94.
