Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Additional Power Outages Today... Surface observations show gusty southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph are occurring along the Route 11 corridor from Malone to Chateaugay to Ellenburg to Mooers this morning, with additional power outages. In addition, these winds are producing areas of blowing and drifting snow with visibilities below 1 mile at times, creating difficult travel. Conditions should slowly improve by early this afternoon as winds abate.