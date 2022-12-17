NORTH CREEK — The Indians’ defense was too much to handle for the Irish Thursday afternoon, as they were held to just 12 points offensively in the, 34-12, home defeat.
After being blanked in the first quarter, Johnsburg/Minerva would muster just five points in the second quarter. All the while, Wells was able to score 12 points in both the first and second quarter to jump out to a 24-5 lead at the half.
Johnsburg/Minerva would turn up their defensive pressure in the second half, limiting Wells to just 10 points, however their early deficit was too much to overcome as they would lose the home contest.
The Indians were led on the offensive end by Jocelyn Welch, who was the contest’s only double-digit scorer with 12 points. Korrine Bly would chip in eight points while Bridget Allen, Lilianne Wright and Kiersten Bly would each score four points in the win.
While points were hard to come by for the Irish, Eloise Noel would lead the group with five points, followed by Lucia Williams who added four points. Mackenzie Mulligan would add the team’s other three points, making one field goal and a free throw.
Johnsburg/Minerva, still searching for their first win of the young season, will be back in action on Monday, Dec. 19, when they host Indian Lake/Long Lake. Wells will get an extra day of rest, as their next contest won’t come until Tuesday, Dec. 20, when they host Lake Placid.
—
Wells 34, Johnsburg/Minerva 12
Wells (34)
Welch 6-0-12, Hamm 0-0-0, Allen 2-0-4, Wright 1-2-4, Ralph 0-0-0, Koniszewski 0-0-0, Ki. Bly 2-0-4, Ko. Bly 4-0-8, Johnson 1-0-2. TOTALS: 16-2-34.
Johnsburg/Minerva (12)
Batha 0-0-0, Mohowski 0-0-0, Mulligan 1-1-3, Noel 2-0-5, Nukaew 0-0-0, O’Hara 0-0-0, SanAntonio 0-0-0, Tucker 0-0-0, Williams 2-0-4. TOTALS: 5-1-12.
Halftime- Wells, 24-5.
3-point field goals- Johnsburg/Minerva (1) Noel.
