MALONE — “Earlier this week we broke down what it means to have a championship effort, regardless of the result, and I think we accomplished that tonight,” said Hornets coach Joe Tolosky following his team’s, 6-3, loss to Franklin Academy Tuesday night.
“If we can build on that, good things are going to happen.”
While the Hornets were handed a three-goal loss on the road Tuesday, their effort did prove valiant throughout the contest. The Huskies opened the game by scoring an immediate goal, inside the first minute, when Logan Spaulding slotted one past Hornet goalie Sebastien Eban to take a 1-0 advantage.
Plattsburgh would respond however, as Jace Lacey would score roughly 10 minutes later, off an assist from Connor Duda, to even the score. Yet Franklin Academy, as they would throughout the contest, stayed on attack scoring two more goals before the end of the period to take a 3-1 lead.
That score would hold for much of the second period before finally Braeden Calkins would trim the Huskies’ lead back to one when he would score off an assist from Cooper Metcalf just before the 14 minute mark. The Huskies however, again instantly responded with a goal just two minutes later, re-extending their lead to 4-2.
The third period would open again with a Plattsburgh goal to cut the deficit back to two, this time coming from Evan Kay on a powerplay, off assists from Lacey and Calkins. While the Cardinals still trailed, the goal was cause for celebration as it was Kay’s first career varsity goal for Plattsburgh.
Down 4-3, the Hornets were back within striking distance however, the Huskies had other ideas. At the 12 minute mark the Huskies would net their fifth goal of the contest then one-minute later, with Eban pulled from goal, the Huskies would score their sixth on an empty netter, essentially sealing the win.
While the final score may have resembled that of an offensive shootout both defenses actually did a stellar job limiting each other’s chances, as the contest saw just a combined 52 shots.
Coming off the loss, Plattsburgh will have had just one day to regroup as they are back in action tonight at Ameri-Can North Sports Center where they will take on Saranac, at 7 p.m.
—
Franklin Academy 6, Plattsburgh 3
PHS 1 1 1 — 3
FA 3 1 2 — 6
First period- 1, FA, L. Spaulding (Perras), :40. 2, PHS, Lacey (Duda), 11:12. 3, FA, B. Spaulding, 13:49. 4, FA, Perras (Charland, Carriero), 15:38.
Second Period- 5, PHS, B. Calkins (Metcalf), 13:39. 6, FA, B. Spaulding, 16:28.
Third Period- 7, PHS, Kay (Lacey, B. Calkins), 5:49, PP. 8, FA, Charland (Henning, Perras), 12:26. 9, FA, Perras (Burditt), 13:30, SH, EN.
Shots- FA, 27-25.
Saves- Eban, PHS, 21. Rivera, FA, 22.
