MALONE — While their season may have come to a close Tuesday night, the Eagles certainly left it all on the ice as they went to four overtimes with the Huskies on the road, before eventually falling in the opening round of girls sectionals, 4-3.
“Girls from both teams played their hearts out tonight. As a coach I could not be more proud of the way our girls played, they gave everything they had and unfortunately caught a bad break that was out of their control that cost them the game in the fourth overtime period,” said Beekmantown coach Al Ruest.
The tone was set right from the opening faceoff, as both teams battled throughout what was a nearly scoreless first period. However, when Franklin Academy went a skater down due to a penalty at the tail end of the period, Beekmantown’s Rachel Madore would net a powerplay goal to give the team a 1-0 advantage.
Franklin Academy would respond in the second period, as Olivia Cook would even the score at the nine-minute mark. Things wouldn’t stay that way for long, as under a minute later Adyson Campbell would score off an assist from Janna Ruest to put Beekmantown back on top, 2-1. Ruest, who assisted on Beekmantown’s opening goal, would finish with two assists in the contest.
Down a goal, still in the second period, the Huskies continued to apply pressure on the Eagles when Alyx St. Hilaire would again re-tie the game with a goal at the 15-minute mark. Yet the Eagles still seemed to prepare, as they retook the lead when Lily Pratt scored just before the end of the period.
Leading 3-2, entering the third period, the Eagles were just one stanza away from advancing to the final four tournament. However, the Huskies had other ideas. Halfway into the frame, Lindsey Durant would re-tie the game with a goal that would eventually prove to be the score that sent the teams to overtime.
It would take more than just one overtime period to decide a winner in the contest however, as it wasn’t til the fourth overtime when the game would finally have its winner. Just three-minutes into the fourth overtime period, Kamry Thompson would score unassisted to send the Huskies to the next round.
“We wish Franklin Academy and Adirondack the best of luck in the rest of the final four tournament,” said Ruest.
Franklin Academy 4, Beekmantown 3 4OT
BCS 1 2 0 0 — 3
FA 0 2 1 1 — 4
First Period- 1, BCS, Madore (Pratt, Ruest), 18:49, PP.
Second Period- 2, FA, Cook, 9:11. 3, BCS, Campbell (Ruest), 10:05. 4, FA, St. Hilaire (Monette), 15:16. 5, BCS, Pratt, 17:50.
Third Period- 6, FA, Durant (Monette), 11:58.
4OT- 7, FA, Thompson, 3:31.
Shots- FA, 30-25.
Saves- Lamoy, BCS, 26. Marlow, FA, 22.
Beekmantown 10
Plattsburgh 0
PLATTSBURGH — In what was their final meeting of the regular season the Eagles made sure to complete the season sweep of the Hornets with a 10-0 win Tuesday night, at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse. However, while the hockey game provided plenty of offensive excitement, there was more than one cause to celebrate as the Eagles put on their ninth annual Hannah’s Hope night.
“Solid team win and a valuable two league points on our ninth annual Hannah’s Hope night that brings awareness to and raises funds for Hannah and her foundation,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said.
“I would like to send a special thank you to Reagan Tetreault and all of the wonderful volunteers and people who donated once again to our event and made this night possible. Hannah has been a great example and inspiration to our players over the last nine years. The way in which she tackles her medical challenges with such grit, determination, and positivity is simply inspiring and motivational to us all.”
Out on the ice, Beekmantown saw a handful of stellar performances. Sam Bingel would record a hat trick, scoring in each of the three periods, as well as two assists. Lous Sweenor would score the games opening goal, as well as, the teams first goal of the second period in what was a two goal and one assist night for him.
Zach LaPier would also have himself a multi-goal performance, as he would score in the first and third periods to go with his two assists. Cooper Burdo would score a pair in the final period including an assist in the game.
While the Eagles’ offense was doing their thing, Austin Doser was shutting down the Plattsburgh attack in goal. Doser would make 18 saves in what was a shutout victory for the senior backstop.
Beekmantown 10, Plattsburgh 0
PHS 0 0 0 — 0
BCS 3 2 5 — 10
First Period- 1, BCS, Sweenor (Brandell, Bingel). 2, BCS, LaPier (Bingel). 3, Bingel (Sweenor, LaPier), PP.
Second Period- 4, BCS, Sweenor (Burdo), PP. 5, BCS, Bingel (LaPier, Nephew).
Third Period- 6, BCS, Bingel (Brandell, Moser), PP. 7, BCS, Seamone (Nephew, Dudyak). 8, BCS, Burdo (Jarus, Rodier). 9, LaPier (Brandell, Parker). 10, BCS, Burdo (Rodier, Columbus).
Shots- BCS, 56-18.
Saves- Chapple, (PHS), 46. Doser, BCS, 18.
