TROY — The Cougars concluded their two game road trip with a 96-81 loss to the host Vikings, Wednesday.
It would be a tough night for CCC as Hudson Valley vaulted to a 19 point lead The Cougars attempted to make a comeback but it wasn’t enough as they could get no closer than 10 points. Everytime they tried to make a run the Vikings had the right answer or made the right stop.
Azmir Scattlife led the way for CCC with a double-double. He had 17 of his team high 25 points in the second half while adding 15 rebounds. He also led the team in assists with 3, and tied in minutes played at 36 with Spencer Daby.
Jaylin Williams came off the bench to add 21 points in 24 minutes of play.
It was the Hudson Valley defense that stole the show with 11 steals while holding the Cougars to sub 40 percent from the field at 39 percent. Clinton Community College also went 8-30 behind the arc for a hurtful 26 percent.
Kymani Harley was the best of the bunch making four of his six attempts.
The Vikings offense was the perfect addition to the defense they showcased. Five players reached double digits as they shot 55 perfect from the field. It was the same from the arc as they shot 31 percent, with Jourdan Belcher making half of the 3-pointers he attempted at 3.
Belcher also led all scorers with a game high 26 points and eight rebounds. Trevor Green was the second leading scorer with 16 points, adding eight boards. Demani Benjamin was the third starter to reach double digits with 12.
Two Vikings off the bench, Willem Feeney and Mekhi Petteway had 10 points each. Petteway was a rebound short of a double-double with nine.
CCC falls to 5-11 overall and falls to 2-8 in NJCAA Region 3. They return to action, Sunday, when they begin a four game homestand. It starts with North Country Community College at 1 p.m.
—
North Hudson 96, Clinton County 81
CCCC (81)
Finley 0-0-0, Scantlife 8-8-25, Watts 0-0-0, Harley 5-1-15, Daby 7-2-18, Fiducia 0-0-0, Guay 1-0-0, Williams 8-4-21 TOTALS: 29-15-81
NHCC (96)
Benjamin 6-0-12, Green 6-1-16. Belcher 13-0-26, Feagles 4-1-9, Kiefer 2-0-5, Feeney 5-0-10, Bianchino 0-1-1, Veidemanis 0-1-1, Petteway 5-0-10, Catherwood 1-0-2. TOTALS: 44-3-96
Halftime- Hudson Valley, 48-29
3 point goals- CC (8) Harley 4, Daby 2, Scattlife, Williams. HV (5) Green 3, Kiefer, Veidemanis
