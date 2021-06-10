Hornets use late push to beat Chiefs

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High scored four runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings on Wednesday to pull away to an 11-6 victory over Saranac in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
Winning pitcher Bostyn Duquette, Jace Lacey and Colin Golden paced the Hornets' offense with two hits each. Duquette struck out seven in five innings.
Gabe Spaulding led the Chiefs with two doubles and a single. Conner Burns and Zach Rainville added two hits apiece. Rainville struck out seven in taking the loss.
“We fell behind two times tonight, but were able to battle back,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “I was happy to see that fight in our team.
“Brandt Clarke had a productive day for us at the plate with four walks and two runs scored. We always preach quality at-bats and he had four of them.
“Tonight was Senior Night for us (Jacob Vassar, Ryan Knowles, Brandt Clarke, Ethan Kay and Liam Perkins). Each team contributed to the team success, whether on the defensive end or at the plate.”
—
Plattsburgh 11, Saranac 6
Saranac 300 010 2 — 6 9 4
Plattsburgh 300 044 x — 11 8 2
Rainville, M. Faville (6) and Wing, Burns (2). Duquette, Golden (6) and Lacey. WP- Duquette. LP- Rainville. 2B- M. Faville (SCS), Spaulding (SCS) 2, Burns (SCS), Golden (PHS). 3B- King (PHS).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
PERU 1
SARANAC — The Cougars' Ethan Garrand and Nighthawks' Wyatt Premore were involved in a pitching duel until NCCS broke loose for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
NCCS, in the process, handed the Nighthawks their first loss of the season.
Garrand went the distance for the win as he allowed three hits, walked one and struck out 12.
Premore, who retired the side in order over the first three innings, struck out eight and did not walk anyone in 5.2 innings.
Sam Bulson paced NCCS with two hits, while Hunter LaValley added a triple and both Garrand and Aiden Surprenant doubles. Landen Duprey finished with two hits and a RBI for Peru.
The Cougars broke a 1-all tie in the home half of the sixth when Chase Ross singled, Garrand doubled, Noah Gonyo singled, Sam Bulson singled and Aiden Surprenant doubled.
“I was very pleased with the boys' performance against a very good Peru team,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “Ethan was tough on the mound and we were able to string some good at-bats together, especially in the sixth inning, to break through.
“Wyatt Premore was solid on the mound for Peru and their defense played well behind him.”
—
NCCS 4, Peru 1
Peru 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
NCCS 000 103 x — 4 7 3
Premore, O'Connell (6) and Duprey. Garrand and Gonyo. WP- Garrand. LP- Premore. 2B- Garrand (NCCS), A. Surprenant (NCCS). 3B- LaValley (NCCS).
LAKE PLACID 10
TICONDEROGA 7
LAKE PLACID — Schyler Jordon went the distance for the pitching win as he struck out 10 and walked three.
The Blue Bombers took control of the contest with six runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 4-all tie.
Matt Brandes, Eben Daby and Sam Hooker all had two hits for Lake Placid, with Brandes driving in four runs and J.J. Ledwith scoring three times.
Tommy Montalbano and Nate Trudeau rapped out two hits each for the Sentinels, with Trudeau clubbing a home run.
—
Lake Placid 10, Ticonderoga 7
Ticonderoga 010 210 3 — 7 7 6
Lake Placid 200 116 x — 10 8 4
Tucker, Yaw (6) and Stonitsch. Jordon and Ledwith. WP- Jordon. LP- Tucker. 2B- Stonitsch (TCS), Ledwith (LPCS). HR- Trudeau (TCS).
SARANAC LAKE 8
AUSABLE VALLEY 7
SARANAC LAKE — Brady Yando hit a single to drive Ben Clarke home in the ninth to help the Red Storm win in extra innings.
The Patriots had a four-run seventh inning to force those extra innings, with Spencer Daby hitting three singles and a double and Aidan Lopez hitting two singles, but it would not end up being enough.
Brady Roberts threw nine strikeouts for Saranac Lake before Will Woodruff came in to close the game in the eighth inning.
Carter Sturgeon hit three singles, David Warner hit a triple and single, and Ben Clark and Brady Yando hit three singles apiece to help the Red Storm secure the win.
—
Saranac Lake 8, AuSable Valley 7
Ausable Valley 002 000 401 — 7 8 5
Saranac Lake 003 012 002 — 8 12 2
Daby, Mattila (8) and Garcia. Roberts, Woodruff (8) and Clark. WP- Woodruff. LP- Mattilla. 2B- Daby (AVCS). 3B- Warner (SLCS).
