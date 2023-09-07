PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh never gave up and found ways to not let Saranac get too far away.
The Hornets were able to send the game into overtime and defeat the visiting Spartans, 3-2.
“This was a great team win for the Hornets,” Plattsburgh coach Tim Mulligan said. “But some great individual efforts on our goals to create some space and finish.
“Saranac has a very good team and to battle back twice to tie and then win in OT was some tremendous growth for our young team.”
Amaya Abellard would twice score goals to make things level in the second half to offset the damage done by Saranac’s Brenna Ducatte.
Abellard wasn’t alone in the heroics as Bailey Hewson scored the game winner in the fifth minute of overtime, giving the Hornets their first lead of the game.
Credit goes to the Plattsburgh defense who thwarted a relentless Saranac offense, keeping them from easy shots.
“Defensively Katie McCormick, Morgan Hall, Ava Weiss, and Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez stood tall at some key moments and our midfield did well forcing longer shots from Saranac,” Mulligan said.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Saranac 2 (OT)
SCS;1;1;0;-;2
PHS;0;2;1;-;3
1st Half- 1. SCS, Ducatte (M. Brown) 29:43
2nd Half- 2. PHS, Abellard (Hewson), 13:13. 3. SCS, Ducatte, 29:57. 4. PHS, Abellard (LaMountain), 34:42.
Overtime- 5. PHS, Hewson (Tuller), 4:35.
Shots- SCS, 22-10
Saves- McCormick, PHS, 17. Damiani, SCS, 5
KEENE 1
WILLSBORO 0
WILLSBORO — Just before the midway point of the second half, Keene’s Pia Morelli scored the go ahead goal, and it would be all the Beavers needed.
In a closely fought game, Keene would hold on to defeat the host Willsboro, 1-0.
It wouldn’t come easy and both times did a fantastic job keeping the other off kilter not allowing either to gain momentum.
Morelli was able to break through the Warrior defense taking a pass from Juliana Tremblay in the 18th minute to break the scoreless tie.
“It was a very back and forth game and Keene was just able to poke into the net,” Willsboro’s coach Justin Drinkwine said. “It was a good game played by both teams.”
—
Keene 1, Willsboro 0
KCS;0;1;-;1
WCS;0;0;-;0
2nd Half- 1. KCS, Morelli (Tremblay), 18:00.
Shots- KCS, 12-3
Saves- Blacksmith, KCS), 1. Leerkes, WCS, 7
Chazy 3
Saranac Lake 0
SARANAC LAKE — Lexi Clark had herself a game.
She was involved in all three of Chazy’s goals, as the Eagles would win, 3-0.
Clark finished the day with one goal and two assists as Chazy used a balanced attack to defeat the Red Storm.
Avery Parker got things started in the first half when Clark set her up for the opening goal.
Clark and Lily Pratt alternated goals, and assists, in the second half to put an exclamation point on the game.
—
Chazy 3, Saranac Lake 0
CCRS;1;2;-;3
SLCS;0;0;-;0
1st Half- 1. CCRS, Parker (Clark)
2nd half- 2. CCRS, Clark (Pratt). 3. CCRS, Pratt (Clark)
Shots- Chazy, 14-4
WELLS 4
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA
JOHNSBURG — Wells scored two goals in each half to defeat the host Johnsburg/Minerva, 4-0.
It started when Lilianna Wright opened the scoring when Macy Orr fed her the ball.
Ava Dwyer got her first of two goals minutes later teamed up with Cheyenne Stuart who got the assist on the play.
Dwyer’s second goal would come early in the second period when she scored unassisted.
Orr joined in on the scoring as she tallied the day’s final goal.
—
Wells 4, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
WCS;2;2;-;4
J/M;0;0;-;0
1st Half- 1. WCS, Wright (Orr). 2. WCS, Dwyer (Stuart).
2nd Half- 3, WCS, Dwyer. 4. WCS, Orr.
Shots- Wells, 8-3
TICONDEROGA 5
BOQUET VALLEY 1
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels scored early and often to defeat the Griffins, 5-1.
In the 14th minute of the game, Jaelyn Whitford and Alyssa Mydlarz connected to give Ti the early lead.
Eight minutes later, Myleigh Drinkwine scored when Sophia Dorsett found her in open space.
Boquet Valley attempted a rally when they scored in the 36th minute as Emma Conley was found by Claire Reynolds to bring the Griffins within one.
But, a penalty kick for Dorsett gave the Sentinels a two-goal advantage and they wouldn’t stop there.
In the second half, Addy Moore took control as she scored two goals, at the sixth and 39th minute, respectively.
Whitford would tally an assist on Moore’s first goal.
—
Ticonderoga 5, Boquet Valley 1
TCS;3;2;-;5
BV;1;0;-;1
1st Half- 1. Ti, Whitford (Mydlarz), 14:44. 2. Ti, Drinkwine (Dorsett), 22:41. 3. BV, Conley (Reynolds), 35:24. 4. Ti, Dorsett (PK), 36:07.
2nd Half- 5. Ti, Moore (Whitford), 5:29. 6. Ti, Moore, 38:56.
Shots- Ti, 15-9
Saves- Lobdell, BV, 10. Bechard, Ti, 8
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 5
SETON CATHOLIC 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Bobcats put enough pressure on in the first half, scoring three goals, to hold off a Knight rally, winning 5-1.
Alexis McDonald, Ava Moore and Ashlyn Seguin scored the first half goals for NAC to put it out of reach.
Emma Spoor was credited with the bookend goals of the first half, and also added a goal in the eighth minute of the second period.
Seton Catholic got one goal back at the start of the second half when Monique Allen found Grace Trombley to get one goal back.
But, Spoor’s goal five minutes later took the wind out of the sails of the Knights.
In the 30th minute, Moore got her second goal of the game to finalize the scoring.
“Tonight took a full team effort to combat a talented Northern Adirondack team and unfortunately we came up short,” Seton Catholic’s Ariel Masten said. “I was impressed with how we possessed the ball and worked to create scoring opportunities but could only capitalize once.
“We'll learn from tonight and build upon it as we progress into the season.”
—
Northern Adirondack 5, Seton Catholic 1
NAC;3;2;-;5
SC;0;1;-;1
1st Half- 1. NAC, McDonald (Spoor), 5:47. 2. NAC, Moore, 13:25. 3. NAC, Seguin (Spoor). 19:32
2nd Half- 4. SC, Trombley (Allen), 3:13. 5. NAC, Spoor, 7:25. 6. Moore (Spoor), 29:29.
Shots- NAC, 15-8
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 7. LaPoint, SC, 10.
BOYS
BOQUET VALLEY 3
SARANAC LAKE 1
ELIZABETHTOWN — It was even at halftime between the Griffins and Red Storm. Then Boquet Valley turned it on.
The Griffins pulled away with two goals in relative quick succession, winning 3-1.
The game began with Boquet Valley opening scoring nine minutes into the game when Ezra Wekin found Braden Liberi to break a scoreless tie.
Saranac Lake got on the board when Mason Stoddard scored with the help of Zack McCarthy with 10 minutes remaining before the half.
Once the teams returned from the break, it was all Griffins.
Wekin would break the tie in the 14th minute of the frame when Carson Leibeck got the ball to him to work his magic.
Leibeck wouldn’t just get an assist. He added a goal of his own with the help of Ben Burdo less than two minutes after Wekin’s.
“We came out hard and put Saranac Lake under a lot of pressure, but they did really well to fight back and get back into it at the end of the 1st half,” Boquet Valley’s coach Evan George said. “I was really happy to see our guys push through some tough playing conditions with the heat in the 2nd half and it was good to see their efforts rewarded with some goals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.