PERU— The Hornets used a suffocating full-court pressure to pull away from the Nighthawks, 70-42 in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) play
For a majority of the first quarter, Plattsburgh flustered Peru with pressure causing numerous turnovers and mistakes leading to easy Hornet buckets. Plattsburgh jumped to a double digit lead early, but the Nighthawks got within eight points.
They wouldn’t get closer as the Hornets doubled their efforts and pulled away, keeping Peru in the rearview window.
Plattsburgh’s Cayden Williams led the team with a game high 18 points while Max Filosca added 15.
Dominic Falvo had a team high 15 points for the NIghthawks.
—
Plattsburgh 70, Peru 42
Plattsburgh (70)
Phillips 3-2-9, Filosca 5-4-15, Baker 0-0-0, Hartmann 4-0-8, Sorrell 1-0-2, O’Neal 1-1-3, Rodriguez 1-1-3, Ferris 0-0-0, Williams 8-0-18, Abbot 3-2-8, VanArman 0-0-0, Fitzwater 2-0-4
TOTALS: 28-10-70.
Peru (42)
McCormick 0-0-0, Eagle 0-0-0, Breen 0-0-0, Petro 0-0-0, Mitchell 0-0-0, Dubay 0-0-0, Falvo 5-5-15, Osborne 4-1-9, Parent 3-0-7, Teller 1-1-3, Engstrom 3-2-8, Garvey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-9-42.
Halftime- PHS, 43-21.
3-point field goals- Plattsburgh (4) Williams 2, Filosca, Phillips.
Beekmantown 92
Saranac 37
BEEKMANTOWN — Gary Castine reached career victory 200, and the Eagles played with a razor sharp focus to send their seniors off with a roar, in a 92-37 victory over the Chiefs.
“This was definitely the most complete game we have played since early December,” Castine said. “I know it’s hard for kids to play with fire in their bellies the entire season. We’ve been in a lull lately, and on cruise control. However, with the playoffs just around the corner, the boys have refocused on the job in front of us.”
Beekmantown was clicking on all cylinders as they came with intensity to find themselves up 20-11 at the end of the first quarter. It would be a lead they would only expand as the Eagles started the game with all seniors, though one had to wait his turn.
“I have six seniors and I wanted to start them all, but they would have given us a technical for that! It took a few minutes to get going, but when we did, we didn’t stop. It was like an avalanche.”
The Eagles had four players reach double digits with Josh Burgin leading the hit parade with 20 points. Wyatt LaBorde and Jack Beauregard had career highs with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Nathan Parliament added 10.
Castine took a moment to reflect on what his career has been like.
“I guess there is some poetic justice in reaching this milestone against the school I used to coach,” he said. “I’ve been lucky to have so many great kids and ballplayers from both programs.”
With the win, Beekmantown closes out their league schedule at 11-2, winning the Division 1 title and the number 1 seed in the B sectionals. They still have one more game at home on Saturday against the top team in the league, Moriah; but it is a non-league contest. It’s a rematch of a Jan. 12 matchup that Moriah won, 62-54. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
—
Beekmantown 92, Saranac 37
Saranac (37)
Yanulavich 0-0-0, McCoy 3-1-8, Cayea 0-0-0, DeAngelo 1-0-2,
Dandrow-Pellerin 1-0-2, Bova 0-0-0, Spear 0-0-0, Spaulding 0-0-0, Pierce 5-0-10, Kiroy 3-0-8, Lucia 2-1-5, Duffield 1-0-2. TOTALS: 16-2-37.
Beekmantown (92)
Mosley 2-2-7, Viau 0-0-0, Sorrell 2-0-5, Francois 1-0-2, Beebe 1-0-2, LaBorde 5-0-12, J. Sand 1-6-8, Mannix 2-1-7, Dixon 1-2-4, Parliament 4-2-11, Beauregard 4-1-10, Burgin 9-2-20, N. Sand 2-0-4. TOTALS: 34-16-92.
Halftime- BCS, 40-15.
3-point field goals- Saranac (3) Kiroy 2, McCoy. Beekmantown (9) Mannix 2, LaBorde 2, Sorrel, Mosley, Parliament, Beauregard.
Ticonderoga 49
Northern Adirondack 45
TICONDEROGA — In what was a down-to-the-wire contest in Ticonderoga, the Sentinels would put together a gutsy performance in the fourth quarter to escape with a home victory over the Bobcats, 49-45.
“The game was close virtually the whole time. We took a brief six point lead in the third quarter but Northern Adirondack was able to score a couple quick baskets to tie it. We were able to take a four-point lead going into the fourth but Northern Adirondack was able to take an eight-point lead late in the fourth,” said Ticonderoga coach Joe Defayette.
“Kam [Vigliotti] and Tommy [Montalbano] hit back-to-back threes to pull within two with one minute and 50 seconds left. We were able to get a couple of stops in a row resulting in Garrett Drinkwine getting fouled. Northern Adirondack was in the double bonus and Garrett hit both free throws to tie the game. We then were able to get another stop with nine seconds left and Tommy was able to drive the length of the floor and draw a foul. He hit both free throws.”
Up by two, Ticonderoga’s Ayden Smith then got a steal on the ensuing inbound pass and dished it to Montalbano, who scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, for a layup to end the game.
Northern Adirondack’s Boulrice brothers would again put together a pair of strong scoring performances as their squad preps for sections, as Brady would score 16 points followed by Matt’s 11 points. However, Ticonderoga would find a way to hang on late to take own the scoring duo on the road.
“I couldn’t be happier for my guys. They have been working hard all year long and their hard work and effort has led to some wins for us down the stretch,” said Defayette.”
—
Ticonderoga 49, Northern Adirondack 45
Northern Adirondack (45)
T. Lagree 1-0-2, B. Boulrice 7-0-16, A. Lambert 1-0-2, C. Damour 3-0-6, M. Boulrice 5-1-11, C. Magoon 2-2-6, S. King 0-0-0, H. Carter 1-0-2. TOTALS: 20-3-45.
Ticonderoga (49)
C. Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 2-0-4, T. Crammond 0-0-0, T. Montalbano 3-4-11, K. Vigliotti 6-2-16, B. Belden 1-0-2, G. Drinkwine 2-2-4, C. Perron 0-0-0. A. Swajger 5-2-12. TOTALS: 16-8-49.
Halftime- TCS, 20-18.
3-point field goals- Northern Adirondack (2) B. Boulrice 2. Ticonderoga (3) Vigliotti 2, Montalbano.
Willsboro 55
Wells 39
WELLS — Avery Lee had the green light going for the Warriors Tuesday night on the road, as he scored 23 points, making five three-pointers, in what was a 16-point win over Wells, 55-39.
“Visiting Willsboro jumped out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter and held off the home Wells Indians on Senior night,” said Willsboro coach Eric Arnold. “Physical game in front of a spirited home crowd. Willsboro was able to maintain its composure when needed and outscored the hosts in three of four quarters.”
In the first half Willsboro was able to jump out to a 30-19 lead and a huge part of that was Lee scoring 17 of his 23 during the stretch. Harvey Merrill played a strong floor game throughout, contributing 16 points in the contest for Willsboro and Kayden Reynolds, who was returning from a month off due to a hand injury, picked up where he left off for the team, with 10 points.
“Logan Jaquish and Connor Crowningshield had strong defensive efforts for the Warriors,” said Arnold.
Chase Brooks had to carry the load for Wells, as he scored 21 points, including making all five of his team’s threes, respectively.
—
Willsboro 55, Wells 39
Willsboro (55)
Merrill 6-4-16, Lee 8-2-23, Jaquish 2-0-4, Crowningshield 0-0-0, Reynolds 4-2-10, Hathaway 1-0-2, Aubin 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0. TOTALS: 23-8-55.
Wells (39)
Decost 1-0-2, Passmore 2-0-4, Brooks 8-0-21, Allen 1-0-2, Wintingham 0-0-0, Stuart 0-0-0, Simmons 1-0-2, Osborne 1-0-3, Purchase 3-0-6. TOTALS: 23-8-55.
Halftime- WILL, 30-19.
3-point field goals- Willsboro (5) Lee 5. Wells (5) Brooks 5.
Seton Catholic 40
Lake Placid 27
LAKE PLACID — While the Blue Bombers had managed a slim, 18-17 lead at home heading into halftime, their offense fell flat in the second half as Seton Catholic outscored them 22-10 down the stretch to earn a comeback victory on the road.
“Seton came out in the second half with more determination and controlled the boards,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said.
Adnan Cecunjanin was a big part in the early offensive game for the Blue Bombers, as he scored 10 points in the contest. P.J. Colby would follow him for the team lead in scoring with seven points, yet, the group failed to manage enough offense in the second half to keep up with the Knights’ run.
Seton Catholic’s Sam Dejordy and Aiden Pearl helped fuel the road comeback, as Pearl lead the team with 15 points and Dejordy followed with 14.
—
Seton Catholic 40, Lake Placid 27
Seton Catholic (40)
Guay 2-2-7, Shalton 0-0-0, DeJordy 6-2-14, Gao 1-1-4, Pearl 5-5-15, Grafstein 0-0-0, Hughes 0-0-0, Teraskos 0-0-0, Waldron 0-0-0, Battige 0-0-0. TODAY:14-10-40.
Lake Placid (27)
Colby 3-0-7, Cecunjanin 4-0-10, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 1-0-3, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0, Byrne 0-0-0, Wright 0-1-1, Jordon 1-1-3, Wood 1-1-3, Guerrero 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-3-27.
Halftime- LP, 18-17.
3-point field goals- Seton (2) Guay, Gao. Lake Placid (4) Cecunjanin 2, Hayes, Colby.
Keene 62
Indian Lake/Long Lake 32
KEENE — The three-man offensive wrecking crew of Vann Morrelli, Landon Lopez and Soren Jacobson went to work for the Beavers Tuesday night, in what was the team’s second-to-last home game of the year, as they put together a dominant win over the Orange, 62-31.
Morrelli would lead Keene with 22 points while Lopez would post 16 points and Jacobson would follow with 14. However, what may have been most impressive in the win was that Keene did all their offensive dame from inside the three-point arc.
For Indian Lake/Long Lake, who made three shots from long-range in the loss, Griffin Farr and Austin Bruso would each turn in double-digit scoring totals, combining for 22 of their teams 32 points, respectively.
—
Keene 62, Indian Lake/Long Lake 32
Indian Lake/Long Lake (32)
Strader 2-0-4, Bruso 5-2-12, Hosley 0-0-0, Stanton 0-1-3, Farr 2-2-10, Frasier 1-0-2, Mack 0-1-1, Clark 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-3-32.
Keene (62)
Caito 1-1-3, Isham 0-0-0, Morrelli 11-0-22, Gagnon 3-1-7, Robjent 0-0-0, Lopez 7-2-16, Jacobson 7-0-14. TOTALS: 29-4-62.
Halftime- KCS, 36-13.
3-point field goals- Indian Lake/Long Lake (3) Farr 2, Stanton.
GIRLS
Keene 48
Indian Lake/Long Lake 24
KEENE — The Beavers honored their seniors well Wednesday night at home, as after their seniors night festivities had come to a close, the squads locked in to a lopsided victory over the Orange, 48-24.
“Senior night at KCS was well attended with an enthusiastic crowd. Our seniors commanded the game with excellent rebounding and balanced scoring,” said Keene coach Joshua Whitney. “We enjoyed hosting Indian Lake-Long lake; they have a nice group of athletes with excellent sportsmanship.”
While Keene was able to muster a 12-point lead at halftime, they continued to keep up the offensive output in the second half, again outscoring Indian Lake/Long Lake, 25-13, to win.
However, Olivia Zumpano did have the hot hand in the contest, as she knocked down two three-pointers for the Orange; one more than the Beavers team total.
Haylie Buysse and Marley Harmer however, continued to do what they do best- scoring the basketball. Harmer would score 15 while Buysse would lead the team with 19 points, including their only three-pointer in the home victory.
—
Keene 48, Indian Lake/Long Lake 24
Indian Lake/Long Lake (24)
Zumpano 2-0-6, 1-1-3, Cannan 1-0-2, 2-0-4, Stanford 0-4-4, Puterko 2-1-5. TOTALS: 8-6-24.
Keene (48)
Van Ness 1-0-2, Harmer 5-2-15, Buysse 8-2-19, Jones 2-1-5, A. Smith 1-3-5, Whitney 0-0-0, Tremblay 1-0-2, Nelson 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-8-48.
Halftime- KCS, 23-11.
3-point field goals- Keene (1) Buysse. Indian Lake/Long Lake (2) Zumpano.
TUESDAY
GIRLS
Willsboro 37
Crown Point 25
CROWN POINT — The Panthers left it all on the floor Tuesday night in what was their last regular season home game of the year. However, the quick scoring runs of the Warriors were too much to keep up with as the Panthers would drop the contest, 37-25.
“I thought we came out flat and went down 15-4 after the first quarter. We would cut the lead to four at half thanks to Riley Greenan’s back-to-back three -pointers,” said Crown Point coach Chris Mazzotte. “Riley then opened the third with another three, her third in a row cutting the lead to one point but with three minutes left in the quarter Willsboro went on a 15-0 run that would span to the five minute mark of the fourth. Willsboro would cruise from there.”
Warriors’ Mallory Arnold, who played a crucial part in the late run that helped seal the game, scored a game-high 19 points, including a three-pointer while Kyla Crowningshield would knock down a pair from long-range and also contribute 10 points in the win.
Even in the loss, Crown Point’s Gabrielle Mazzotte would still notch her 12th double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Riley Greenan would provide some fun for the home faithful, as she would finish with 9 points, all coming from behind the arc.
“It would have been nice to get the seniors a win playing their last game on the home floor,” said Mazzotte. “We will look forward to the sectionals on Tuesday.”
—
Willsboro 37, Crown Point 25
Willsboro (37)
L. Nolette 1-0-2, Arnold 8-2-19, La. Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 0-0-0, Lac. Nolette 0-0-0, Crowingshield 4-0-10, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 3-0-6. TOTALS: 16-2-37.
Crown Point (25)
Thomsen 0-0-0, Thomas 2-0-4, Taylor 0-0-0, Mazzotte 4-1-10, M. Duprey 0-0-0, Greenan 3-0-9, Lamotte 1-0-2, B.Duprey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-1-25.
3-point field goals- Willsboro (3) Crowningshield 2, Arnold. Crown Point (4) Greenan 3, Mazzotte.
Northern Adirondack 47
Ticonderoga 33
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats handled their business at home Tuesday night, as they defeated the Sentinels in their penultimate regular season matchup, 47-33.
Northern Adirondack’s hot start on both ends in the first half was a crucial part in setting up the home win, as they were able to jump out to a 26-14 lead heading into intermission.
Sophia Dorsett, coming off a double-digit performance the night before against Crown Point, again had a solid scoring night, posting 15 points and making three three-pointers for the Sentinels. Cassidy Mattison would follow her with eight points, respectively. However, the group couldn’t generate enough offense elsewhere to keep the score within striking distance.
Abby Peryea and Mackenna LaBarge had themselves a pair of double-digit outings to help lead the Bobcats to a win, as Peryea led the team with 16 points and LaBarge followed with 13.
—
Northern Adirondack 47, Ticonderoga 33
Ticonderoga (33)
Johndrow 1-0-2, Dorsett 6-0-15, Mattison 4-0-8, Supten 1-0-3, Charboneau 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 1-1-3, Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-1-33.
Northern Adirondack (47)
LaBarge 6-0-13, M. Peryea 2-1-5, Moore 0-2-2, McDonald 1-1-3, I. Gilmore 3-0-6, H. Gilmore 1-0-2, Charland 0-0-0, A. Peryea 6-3-16, Hatch 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-7-47.
Halftime- NACS, 26-14.
3-point field goals- Ticonderoga (4) Dorsett 3, Supten. Northern Adirondack (2) LaBarge, Peryea.
MONDAY
Ticonderoga 53
Crown Point 38
CROWN POINT — After opening up a hefty 17 point lead in the first half, the Sentinels’ offense was just too much for the Panther to contain as they fell on the road, 53-28, on Monday.
“We played hard early and through most of the first half, cutting the lead to eight but they went on a run and we were down 17 going into the locker room and they kept it out of reach from there,” said Crown Point coach Cris Mazzotte following the loss.
Ticonderoga got nice games from Cassidy Mattison, Sophia Dorsett and Kierra Bechard as all three finished with double digit scoring totals. Mattison led the team with 20 points, Dorsett followed with 11 and Bechard chipped in 10.
“We could not stop the dribble drive of Mattison, she goes to the basket really well,” said Mazzotte.
The team would also combine for five threes as a team; one more than Crown Point.
Gabrielle Mazzotte would score 16 for the Panthers, leading the team, including three three-pointers, while Abby Lamotte would follow with 13 points while Mandy Taylor would score 5.
“I thought our girls played a good all around game and we had some balanced scoring as well,” said Mazzotte. “It was nice to play our neighbors from down the road.”
—
Ticonderoga 53, Crown Point 38
Ticonderoga (53)
Johndrow 2-0-4, Dorsett 3-3-11, Mattison 9-1-20, Sutphen 0-0-0, Charboneau 2-0-5, Whitford 1-0-3, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard, 3-4-10, Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-8-53.
Crown Point (38)
Thomsen 0-0-0, Thomas 0-0-0, Taylor 2-0-5, Mazzotte 4-5-16, M. Duprey 1-0-2, Greenan 0-0-0, Lamotte 5-3-13, B. Duprey 1-0-2. TOTALS: 13-8-38.
Halftime- TCS, 37-20.
3-point field goals- Ticonderoga (5) Dorsett 2, Mattison, Charboneau, Whitford. Crown Point (4) Mazzotte 3, Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.