BEEKMANTOWN — Maleah Lunan, Emilee Geiger and Caleigh Latour finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the all-around standings to help Plattsburgh defeat Beekmantown, 151.6-145.1, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics on Tuesday.
The Hornets didn’t win any of the events, but Grace Willmott tied for second in vaulting and took third on the bars, Lunan was second on the bars, third on the beam, second in the floor exercise and tied for third in vaulting, and Latour third in the floor exercise.
Beekmantown’s Shawna Manor finished first in the all-around standings after winning the vaulting, tying for first on the bars, second on the beam and first in the floor exercise.
Seton Catholic’s Oona Hall was second in the all-around, finishing tied for third in vaulting, tied for first on the bars, first on the balance beam and fourth in the floor exercise.
—
Plattsburgh 151.6, Beekmantown 145.1
Vault- 1, Manor (BCS), 9.1. 2, tie, Maes (BCS), Willmott (PHS), 7.7. 3, tie, Lunan (PHS), Hall (SC), 7.6. 4, tie, Geiger (PHS), Rolodakis (BCS), 7.5. 5, tie, Poulin (BCS), Latour (PHS), Lin (PHS), 7.4. 6. Lacey (PHS), 7.3.
Bars- 1, tie, Manor (BCS), Hall (SC), 8.3. 2, Lunan (PHS), 7.6. 3, Willmott (PHS), 7.2. 4, Latour (PHS), 7.0. 5, Geiger (PHS), 6.8. 6, Poulin (BCS), 6.7.
Beam- 1, Hall (SC), 8.6. 2, Manor (BCS), 8.5. 3, Lunan (PHS), 8.3. 4, Geiger (PHS), 7.8. 5, Rolodakis (BCS), 7.5. 6, Watts (PHS), 7.3.
Floor- 1, Manor (BCS), 9.3. 2, Lunan (PHS), 9.2. 3, Latour (PHS), 8.9. 4, Hall (SC), 8.85. 5, Poulin (BCS), 8.8. 6, tie, Rolodakis (BCS), Geiger (PHS), 8.4.
All-around- 1, Manor (BCS), 35.2. 2, Hall (SC), 33.35. 3, Lunan (PHS), 32.7. 4, Geiger (PHS), 5, Latour (PHS), 30.3. 6, Rolodakis (BCS), 29.7.
