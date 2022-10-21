SARANAC — The Hornets didn’t shy away on the road Thursday, winning every set by 10 or more to sweep the Chiefs, 3-0.
The first set was the closest of the three, which the Hornets won, 25-15. In the next set, the Hornets took flight again, winning 25-14, followed by a third set victory, 25-12.
For Plattsburgh Sadie Walker was dominant, posting 15 point, 17 assists, seven aces, four digs and two kills. Izzy DeTulleo was second on the team in points, one shy of Walker with. Jania Young impressed offensively as well, tallying 10 kills in the resounding victory.
The Chiefs did see some impressive performances, even in the loss. Margie Raftree was all over the floor, recording 16 digs in the match. Hailey Schiraldi had a solid, all-around game as well, notching four points, two aces, five kills, seven assists and five digs.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Saranac 0
25-15, 25-14, 25-12
PHS- Walker, 15 points, 7 aces, 2 kills, 17 assists, 4 digs. Fitzwater, 4 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 6 digs. Duquette, 4 points, 3 aces, 6 digs. Saliba, 4 kills, 1 dig. DeTulleo, 14 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs. Batinelli, 9 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 assist. Young, 10 kills, 2 digs, 1 block. Valenti, 2 points, 2 aces
SCS- Bassett, 2 points, 2 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs. Schiraldi, 4 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 7 assists, 5 digs. Liberty, 4 points, 4 aces. Raftree, 5 points, 1 kill, 16 digs. Breyette, 1 point, 2 assists, 2 digs. Baughn, 6 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs.
Peru 3
Northern Adirondack 0
ELLENBURG — The Nighthawks flew above the net Thursday recording an astounding, 38 digs en route to a sweep of the Cougars.
Katie Finn impressed for Peru, registering 16 kills, 17 digs, two points and one ace. Rachel Madore was solid as well in the road victory, posting 29 assists, seven points, six kills, four digs and two aces.
“Rachel Madore and Katie Finn from Peru have hard hits and great serves, but we fought as hard as we could to get underneath them,” said Bobcat coach Elizabeth Brown. “Tonight was such an intense game between two teams who both were not willing to give up. Both teams had many great saves and plays to keep the volley going throughout the entire match.”
While Peru did perform well enough to go home with the sweep, NACS certainly made it tough at times. After dropping the first set, 25-14, the team rebounded and took Peru to the wire in the second set, 29-27. However it wouldn’t be enough as they would drop the match.
“Everyone had great communication tonight. Even though we did not get the win tonight, I am very proud of the girls for how they played,” said Brown. “They put everything we work on in practice to use tonight. Having that one set go to extra points is a win for us against a team like Peru.”
—
Peru 3, Northern Adirondack 0
25-14, 29-27, 25-15
PCS- Robinson, 3 kills, 1 dig. Madore, 7 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 29 assists, 4 digs. Finn, 2 points, 1 ace, 16 kills, 17 digs. McLaughlin, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill, 9 assist, 1 dig. E. Cunningham, 5 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 digs. G. Cunningham, 4 digs. Miller, 1 point, 1 ace, 2 kills, 6 digs. Lozier, 1 point, 4 kills, 12 digs. Lehman, 8 points, 2 kills, 1 block, 4 digs. Bartholomew, 15 points, 3 aces, 1 kills, 20 digs.
NACS- Borrette, 1 kill, 5 assists, 7 digs. Griffin, 2 points, 1 ace, 4 assists, 15 digs. LaPoint, 5 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 17 digs. Lawrence, 3 points, 8 kills, 3 blocks, 13 digs. Defayette, 2 digs. Dobson, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 14 digs. Brunell, 3 points, 5 digs. Husband, 3 points, 2 aces, 4 digs. Bosley, 1 kill, 1 dig.
Beekmantown 3
AuSable Valley 0
CLINTONVILLE — The Eagles took down the Patriots Thursday in three sets, in what was a resounding victory. Kayla Castine led the way with 25 digs and Charlize Daniels chipped in 13 aces, as the Eagles recorded a sweep on the road.
However it wasn’t just a two person show for Beekmantown, as Anna Dutil put together an all-around performance with five digs, three kills, one assist and one ace. Alanie Denton had a solid showing as well, with three digs, four kills and a block.
For the Patriots, Kendall Lawrence and Raven Sessoms were all over the floor. Lawrence finished with nine assists, four digs, two kills, five points and one ace. Sessoms tallied an impressive 14 digs to go along with two assists, two kills, two points and one ace.
—
Beekmantown 3, AuSable Valley 0
28-26, 25-12, 25-8
BCS- Castine, 25 digs, 1 kill. Franklin, 8 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace. Daniels, 7 digs, 3 kills, 13 aces, 1 block. Ruest, 6 digs, 7 assists, 2 aces. Dutil, 5 digs, 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace. Ritter, 5 digs. Denton, 3 digs, 4 kills, 1 block. Proper, 2 digs, 3 kills. Repas, 2 digs, 5 kills. Bronson, 2 digs, 7 assists, 2 aces. Lamora, 3 digs, 1 assist. Rock, 1 dig, 1 kill.
AVCS- Lawrence, 5 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 9 assists, 4 digs. Sessoms, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 assists, 14 digs. Lincoln, 2 points, 2 aces, 2 kills. Depo, 3 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 dig. LaFountain, 1 point. Dubuque, 3 kills, 3 digs. Young, 2 points, 1 ace. Wood, 7 points, 3 aces, 2 digs.
Lake Placid 3
Northeastern Clinton 0
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers dazzle Thursday at home, sweeping the visiting Cougars. Julia Crawford recorded 21 kills in the win, keeping her streak alive of having at least 21 kills in three of the last four matches.
Before the on-court action could get underway, Lake Placid started the evening affairs by honoring their senior athletes, with some senior night festivities. Once the ball was served however, it was business as usual for the Bombers.
Lake Placid nabbed the first two sets, both by 25-19 scores, but NCCS wasn’t ready to go away just yet. NCCS nearly took Lake Placid to extra points, however, fell just short, dropping the set 25-23, and losing the match, 3-0.
“NCCS played well, especially serving and passing. They have improved a lot since the last time we played them.”
—
Lake Placid 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-19, 25-19, 25-23
NCCS- Stats were not reported at time of print.
LP- Smith, 2 points, 2 kills, 6 digs, 1 assist. Phillip, 1 point, 1 ace, 5 kills, 10 digs, 1 block, 2 assists. Evans, 1 dig. Galvin, 8 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 10 digs, 23 assists. Lawrence, 9 points, 2 aces, 11 digs. Skutt, 1 point. LaMare, 1 dig. Gavin, 9 points, 2 aces, 7 digs. Crawford, 6 points, 4 aces, 21 kills, 8 digs. Garrison, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig.
