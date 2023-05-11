PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh girls lacrosse team put up a valiant effort against the first place Canton team on Wednesday evening at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House. However, after being down just two goals at the end of the first half, Plattsburgh would fail to keep pace in the second half, falling 11-7.
“We put forth a solid effort versus a very tough Canton team. We shook things up a little and some girls really stepped up," Plattsburgh coach Shannon Brown said. "It was a much more gritty effort for us. Wins matter of course, but growth is the focus and it’s there. ”
The score at the end of the first half was 6-4 in favor of Canton, as Plattsburgh's Emilee Geiger netted two goals while Marina Kane and Reese Gregoire each scored one to keep the game close heading into intermission.
Kane and Gregoire added their second goals of the game in the second half while Lizzie Burnham tallied one also, although, Canton would secure the win, netting five goals of their own to secure a 11–7 victory.
"Goalie Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez played defense for us and had an amazing game. Lizzy Burnham is only in eighth grade but continues to make huge contributions for us and Reese Gregoire played an outstanding game. Her strong stick skills were on display as she saved us many times both on attack and midfield," Brown said.
Plattsburgh's next game will be an away contest against Heuvelton, today.
