PLATTSBURGH — It was another game that left more questions as Plattsburgh struggled to find any rhythm against Potsdam, dropping the game 11-2, Tuesday at Stafford Middle School.
“It’s been a rough stretch of games for us and we’re showing fatigue,” Hornets coach Tom Pillsworth said. “Penalties and turnovers continue to make it so hard for us to maintain any sort of rhythm.”
The Sandstoners came out firing in the game, notching seven goals before halftime was called.
It was much of the same in the second half as Potsdam won it by a score of 4-2.
Pillsworth said the Sandstoners are a much improved team from last year.
“They are definitely in the top tier of Section X for this season,” he said. “They’re a well-coached, young group of guys who are hungry to make their mark.”
While Potsdam held possession for a majority of the game, Plattsburgh would not go quietly.
Alek Duprey, would score both of the Hornets two goals to make sure they were not shutout.
“Alek Duprey scored our only goals again, that puts him over 20 for the season so far,” Pillsworth said. “Ryan Castro continues to be a strong leader for us, on and off of the field.
“That’s invaluable for a young and inexperienced team like ours, even though that doesn’t always show up on the scoresheet.”
The Hornets hit the road for their next two games before returning to the friendly confines on May 12.
Plattsburgh will be hosting a fundraiser for the team when they host Colton-Pierrepont at the PSUC Fieldhouse.
—
Potsdam 11, Plattsburgh 2
Halftime- Potsdam, 7-0
SCORING
Potsdam- Green 4-0, Rutley 1-3, Race 2-1, Grant 0-3, Grant 1-1, Draper 1-0, J. Sullivan 1-0, W. Sullivan 1-0, Berkman 0-1.
Plattsburgh- Duprey 2-0, Nye 0-1.
Shots- Potsdam, 33-19
Ground Balls- Plattsburgh, 11-8
Faceoffs- Potsdam, 15-3
Saves- Dillon, Potsdam, 9. Warpula, Potsdam, 1. Pray, Plattsburgh, 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.