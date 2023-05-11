CLINTONVILLE — The Hornets are proving to be a force to be reckoned with in Section VII for yet another season, as they picked up another pair of sweeps on Wednesday over the Patriots.
In the boys match, Sebastien Bonnabesse continued his undefeated season with a shutout win in straight sets at No. 1 for Plattsburgh.
While the boys cruised to their win, the Patriot girls made the Hornets work a little harder. Patriots’ Raychell Jerdo would take the first set in the No. 1 matchup, however, Ava Perry would storm back to win the next two and nab a win for the Hornets.
In the girls No. 2 doubles, Leanna Cook and Julia Luck would have to go to extra points in the second set of their matchup, before finally winning 8-6, to close out the sweep for the Hornet girls.
“PHS played well today. We saw several exciting matches,” AuSable Valley coach Lynn Ladieu said.
Plattsburgh will now prep for a clash with rival Peru today, at 3:30 p.m.
BOYS
Plattsburgh 5, AuSable Valley 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. T. MacDougal (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Bula (PHS) def. Laundree (AVCS), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 3- Lambert (PHS) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Fitzwater/Meyer (PHS) def. L. MacDougal/Rock (AVCS), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Cantwell/Gallocchio (PHS) won by forfeit.
GIRLS
Plattsburgh 5, AuSable Valley 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Perry (PHS) def. Jerdo (AVCS), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Graves (PHS) def. Schier (AVCS), 6-3, 7-5.
No. 3- Saliba (PHS) def. Brandt (AVCS), 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Maken/Fuller (PHS) def. MacDougal/Laundree (AVCS), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- Cook/Luck (PHS) def. Butler/Douglass (AVCS), 6-2, 6-6 (8-6).
BOYS
Lake Placid 4, Beekmantown 1
GIRLS
Beekmantown 5, Lake Placid 0
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bomber boys and Eagle girls continued their undefeated starts to the season, as the schools split their tennis match Wednesday at Lake Placid Municipal Tennis Courts.
The Lake Placid boys team saw yet another impressive victory from their No. 1, Henry Becker, as he got a win in straight sets over Beekmantown’s Lucas Curilla.
Xavier Sorrell and Cameron Danville got the Eagles lone win in the No. 2 doubles match, as even after going to extra points in the first set the duo was able to close out the matchup for the victory.
The Eagle girls saw a pair of shutout performances on their way to a sweep, as both Carly Hagadorn and their No. 2 doubles duo of Olivia Hagadorn and Rhiannan Gilligan, would keep their opponents off the board to win in straight sets.
BOYS
Lake Placid 4, Beekmantown 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Becker (LP) def. Curilla (BCS), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2- Jacobson (LP) def. Goodwin (BCS), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3- Scanio (LP) def. Thebert (BCS), 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1- H. Carlisto/N. Carlisto (LP) def. Dibella/Magiera (BCS), 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2- Sorrell/Danville (BCS) def. Keal/Kamperschroer (LP), 7-5, 6-4.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 5, Lake Placid 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Repas (BCS) def. Smith (LP), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Secore (BCS) def. Garrison (LP), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- C. Hagadorn (BCS) def. Carlson (LP), 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
No. 1- O. Hagadorn/Gilligan (BCS) def. Ericson/Crawford (LP), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2- Hooker/Conroy (BCS) def. Pickard/Audlin (LP), 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS
Northern Adirondack 4, Northeastern Clinton 1
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 3, Northern Adirondack 2
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats and Cougars traded wins and split the day as NAC would win the boys 4-1, with the NCCS girls winning 3-2.
On the boys side, the first and second matches traded points as Seth King won the number one match 4-6, 6-2, 6-4
Marcus Bedard would return the favor in the number two matchup, defeating Izek Guay 6-3, 6-2.
After the Cougars got their win, it would be all Bobcats the rest of the way. Harold Carter won the number three matchup. Then the pairs of Parker Manor and Kingston Tucker and then Tristin Lagree and Ayden Wrye swept doubles.
The girls side would be much closer as NCCS would sweep the singles, with NAC sweeping the doubles.
Callie Racine, Sydney Lemieux and Brynn Hite would win the 1-3 matches in that order.
NAC’s Hailee James and Emily Griffin would win the first doubles matchup 6-1, 6-4. Kenna Magoon and Makenzie Bagore would win the second, 6-1, 7-5.
“Tonight was our senior match,” Bobcats coach Jess Barnhard said. “Our girls really played well and worked hard. It was a great night for our seniors. It was a fantastic night of competitive tennis! Congratulations to the seniors on a job well done!”
BOYS
Northern Adirondack 4, Northeastern Clinton 1
SINGLES
No. 1- King (NACS) def. Roberts (NCCS), 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2- Bedard (NCCS) def. Guay (NACS), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3- Carter (NACS) def. Carpenter (NCCS), 6-3, 6-4.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Manor/Tucker (NACS) def. Judkins/Brooks (NCCS), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Lagree/Wrye (NACS) def. Dutton/Bulriss (NCCS), 6-4, 6-4.
GIRLS
Northeastern Clinton 3, Northern Adirondack 2
SINGLES
No. 1- Racine (NCCS) def. Lafave (NACS), 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2- Lemieux (NCCS) def. Hatch (NACS), 7-5, 6-0.
No. 3- Hite (NCCS) def. St. Hilaire (NACS), 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES
No. 1- James/Griffin (NACS) def. Underwood/Hilferty (NCCS), 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2- Magoon/Begore (NACS) def. Barriere/McCarty (NCCS), 6-1, 7-5.
TUESDAY
BOYS
Peru 5, Saranac 0
GIRLS
Peru 5, Saranac 0
SARANAC — The Nighthawks were dominant on both sides of the net, as the boys and girls swept the Chiefs, 5-0.
On the boys side, the match of the day was the number one matchup between Robin Maisse of Peru and Saranac’s Josh Gaboriault.
Maisse would win on a tiebreaker in the second set to win the set, 7-6.
On the girls side, it was more of the same with Peru being lethal with their shots.
The closest game turned out to be the second doubles matchup. Morgan Eagleson and Maddison Mero defeated their Saranac counterparts, Rachel Sanchez and Ella Hathaway, 6-4, 6-4.
“Outstanding team performance from Peru,” Saranac coach Steve LePage said. “Consistent, hard serving games with lethal ground strokes proved too much for Saranac.Peru had great performances and solid efforts at all levels of play.”
BOYS
Peru 5, Saranac 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Maisse (PCS) def. Gaboriault (SCS), 6-1, 7-6(1-7).
No. 2- Schaefer (PCS) def. Lavarnway (SCS), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Lederman (PCS) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Mero/Hayes (PCS) def. Girard/Poulin (SCS), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Parent/Hathaway (PCS) def. Couture/Smith (SCS), 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS
Peru 5, Saranac 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. Wood (SCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Tripp (SCS), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3- R. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Alix (SCS), 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Berry/E. Beauharnois (PCS) def. Breyette/Bassett (SCS), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Eagleson/Mero (PCS) def. Sanchez/Hathaway (SCS), 6-4, 6-4.
