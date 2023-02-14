PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High boys’ hockey team had problems finding the back of the net over the weekend.
The Hornets dropped a 3-0 decision to Norwood-Norfolk on Friday and then a 3-2 decision to St. Lawrence Central on Saturday in non-league play.
Braeden Bethel, Matt Reed and Dylan Lauzon scored goals for the Icemen, while Caleb Averill recorded the shutout in net with 27 saves.
Owen Chapple stopped 30 of 33 shots in the PHS nets.
Saturday, third-period goals by Connor Provost and Charlie Dow rallied the Larries to a victory. Dow finished with two goals and an assist, and he gave St. Lawrence a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Jace Lacey tallied both PHS goals, with both coming in the second period to give his team a 2-1 lead. His second goal was a short-handed tally.
Avery Zenger stopped 48 of 50 shots in the St. Lawrence nets and Chapple made 16 saves for the Hornets.
“The effort was there and we were pleased with the amount of shots we generated,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. “But hats off to their goaltender, he was on and made some big saves down the stretch.
“We’re looking forward to competing this week with two big league games before heading into the playoffs.”
Friday
Norwood-Norfolk 3, Plattsburgh 0
Norwood-Norfolk 1 2 0 — 3
Plattsburgh 0 0 0 — 0
First period- 1, N-N, Bethel (Lauzon, Friot III), 9:48.
Second period- 2, N-N, Reed (Harris), 11:52. 3, N-N, Lauzon (Jenkins, Murphy), 12:40.
Shots- Norwood-Norfolk, 33-27.
Saves- Averill, N-N, 27. Chapple, PHS, 30.
Saturday
St. Lawrence Central 3, Plattsburgh 2
St. Lawrence 1 0 2 — 3
Plattsburgh 0 2 0 — 2
First period- 1, SLC, Dow (Donie), 8:06.
Second period- 2, PHS, Lacey (Dashnaw), 4:46. 3, PHS, Lacey shg (B. Calkins), 13:30.
Third period- 4, SLC, Provost ppg (Lamora, Dow), 1:27. 5, SLC, Dow (Provost), 5:29.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 50-19.
Saves- Zenger, SLC, 48. Chapple, PHS, 16.
