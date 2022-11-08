TROY — Disaster struck for the Plattsburgh High boys soccer team early in its NYSPHSAA Class B regional final against Mechanicville Saturday.
Defending against a Red Raiders corner kick, a Plattsburgh defender headed the ball into their own net to give Mechanicville the lead less with less than five minutes off the clock.
The Red Raiders added an insurance goal midway through the second half to earn a 2-0 win on a sunny but wind-swept day at LaSalle Institute.
“I felt that the boys suddenly felt they had to press a little bit harder than necessary – there was a lot of time left. I thought we responded quite well to that unfortunate situation and held,” Plattsburgh High coach Chris LaRose said. “We outshot them, 6-4 for the rest of the half.
“But the wind and their ability to control the pass in the second half was the major difference, and that’s what separated them from us [Saturday], especially in the second half.”
No. 2-ranked Mechanicville, the Section II champions, will play Section III’s Skaneateles, ranked 11th, in the state semifinals next weekend with the winner advancing to Sunday’s title game at Middletown High School.
Plattsburgh High, ranked No. 8 in the state, finishes the season at 14-3 after capturing its first Section VII Class B title since 2015.
“I’ve been on this team for four years and this has been the best team I’ve ever played on. It was a phenomenal season for all of us,” senior Owen Mulligan said.
“The entire time I played for this program we were told from a young age that we were the future of the program. Each year, we kept on getting better and better. It means a lot,” senior Simon Meyer said. “We spent a lot of time training for this.”
The Hornets had a strong wind at their backs in the first half and outshot Mechanicville going into halftime.
The field – and the wind advantage – flipped in the second half. The Red Raiders outshot the Hornets 9-1 in the final 40 minutes, scoring on one when Logan Starks booted in a rebound with 19:44 to play.
“They were simply beating us to the ball and definitely utilized the wind to their advantage,” LaRose said. “We couldn’t quite take advantage of the wind in the first half, and they did a much better job with it in the second.
“We just couldn’t punch one in the back of the net when it was needed.”
“[The wind] was definitely a factor. I could feel it up top – it was not easy to get any balls forward, especially off our set pieces,” Mulligan said. “But we’re not going to use that as an excuse.”
Junior goalkeeper Nick Clookey finished with 10 saves for the Hornets despite temporarily leaving the game late in the first half after a collision with a Mechanicville player.
“Clookey did a great job especially taking a cleat to the throat with six minutes to go in the first half,” LaRose said. “He showed his grit and his courage, and he came out and played quite well for us in the second half.”
Dylan Raucci had eight saves for Mechanicville (20-0-2).
LaRose commended the play of his senior starters.
“Owen Mulligan, Jack Ferris, Momin Khan, Bailey VanArman, and Simon Meyer – those five are going to be very hard to replace next year,” he said.
—
Mechanicville 2, Plattsburgh High 0
MHS 1 1 - 2
PHS 0 0 - 0
First half – 1, M, PHS Own-Goal, 4:16.
Second half – 2, M, Starks, 20:16.
Shots- Mechanicville, 13-8.
Saves- Clookey, PHS, 10. Raucci, 8.
