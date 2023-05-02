PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh continued its hot start to the season, reaching 5-0 overall and in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference, topping NAC, 11-3, Saturday.
It was a tough game,” Plattsburgh coach Cindy McMahon said. “Much closer than the final score. NAC is a good team.”
The Hornets jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings. As the Bobcat bats looked to come alive in the fourth, Plattsburgh poured it on, securing the win.
Calli Fitzwater continued her solid outings for Plattsburgh, allowing only three hits while striking out six. Her counterpart, NAC’s Grace Cook, struck out eight, giving up six hits and walking 12.
Madisyn McCormick led the Hornets with two hits.
Plattsburgh 11, Northern Adirondack 3
NAC 000 120 0 - 3 3 2
PHS 102 125 x - 11 6 3
Cook, Peryea (5). Fitzwater. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Cook.
SARANAC 2
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC — The Chiefs rebounded from their first loss of the season in a game every pitcher would love.
Only allowing five hits, Hailee Liberty struck out 15 to take some of the pressure off her defense, as Saranac would find opportunities to defeat the Red Storm, 2-1.
Saranac Lake scored its lone run in the 3rd with two singles sandwiched around an error.
The Chiefs would tie the score in the 4th using two singles and two stolen bases. Their winning run came off a passed ball in the fifth.
Saranac 2, Saranac Lake 1
SLCS:001 000 - 1 5 2
SCS 000 110 - 2 4 2
Goetz, H. Liberty. WP- H. Liberty. LP — Goetz.
BEEKMANTOWN 9
MORIAH 7
BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown’s Laci LaPier earned her first varsity win, as the Eagles earned their first win of the season, defeating the Vikings, 9-7.
It was a complete team effort as each member of Beekmantown were able to enter the game. They were led by Kennedy Ritter who belted a double and triple. Janna Ruest lined a double to help the cause.
Amelia Kazlo and Maddy Eichen led Moriah with three and two hits, respectively.
“[Moriah] pitches the ball well and will continue to get more consistent as the season goes on,” Michele Barnes said.”Their coaching staff is doing a great job with their team.”
Beekmantown 9, Moriah 7
MCS 000 110 5 - 7 9 1
BCS 022 050 x - 9 5 4
Eichen, Kazlo. LaPier. WP- LaPier. LP-Eichen. 3B- Ritter (BCS). 2B- Ritter (BCS), Ruest BCS), Anderson (MCS).
TICONDEROGA 6
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
CHAMPLAIN — It was a pitcher’s duel between NCCS’ Bailee LaFountain and Ti’s Stevie Montville.
Montville came out on top with the Sentinels defeating the Cougars, 6-4. Ti would add an insurance run in the seventh to keep the distance between the schools.
Both LaFountain and Montville struck out three and walked one.
But the difference came from the bats of Ti’s Addy Moore and LIzzie Rich as they had three and two hits, respectively. Both had extra base hits with Moore hitting two doubles to Rich’s one.
Ticonderoga 6, Northeastern Clinton 4
TCS 101 201 1 - 6 10 2
NCCS 020 101 0 - 4 5 2
Montville. LaFountain. WP- Montville. LP- LaFountain. 2B- Surprenant (NCCS), LaFountain (NCCS), Moore 2 (TCS), Rich (TCS).
Peru 20
AuSable Valley 2
PERU — The Nighthawks sent their seniors off in dominant fashion, a 20-2 victory over the Patriots.
The five seniors: Kendra Rivers, Rachel Madore, Gabby Cunningham, Elly Cunningham and Kearah Finlaw, combined for 12 hits.
Peru would score early and often, as well 20 runs were scored in the first three innings.
Zoey Malclom, who was credited with the win, also went 4-4 at the plate.
Madore, Finlawy and Kendra Rivers had three RBI each.
Peru 20, AuSable Valley 2
AVCS 001 10 - 2 1 3
PCS 1073 0x - 20 19 3
Hickey, Jennings. Malcolm. WP- Malcolm. LP- Hickey. HR- Cunningham (PCS)
CROWN POINT 17
LAKE PLACID 2
LAKE PLACID — Kaitlin Ross continued her stellar pitching against MVAC batters, guiding the Panthers to a 17-2 victory.
Ross helped her own cause going 2-3 with two singles.
In six innings pitched, Ross struck out nine to her counterpart Reid Pedu’s five strikeouts.
Haylie Buysse led Lake Placid with two hits with two infield singles.
Crown Point 17, Lake Placid 2
CP 213 309 - 17 5 1
LP 100 001 - 2 4 8
Ross; Pedu; Beaney (6).WP- Ross. LP- Pedu
Thursday
LAKE PLACID 20
WELLS 5
WELLS — The Indians were their own worst enemy against the Blue Bombers. While giving up 20 runs in a 20-5 defeat, Wells also committed 18 errors, in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference play.
This gave Lake Placid plenty of opportunities to pad their lead.
Wells was in control early with a 5-1 lead going into the third inning. The wheels then fell off as the Blue Bombers notched 14 runs scored.
Brooke Beaney secured the victory after a shaky first, with two strikeouts. She was aided by Haylie Buysse who hit a home run.
Lake Placid 20, Wells 5
LP 1014 41 - 20 11 4
WCS 500 00 - 5 7 18
Beaney. Bly, Allen. WP- Beaney. LP- Bly. HR- Buysse (LP). 3B- Allen (WCS). 2B- Lewitt (LP)
CHAZY 10
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 7
NORTH CREEK — Miscues were what doomed the Irish Jaguars in their, 10-7 loss to the Eagles.
Chazy found themselves down one entering the late innings. Beginning in the fourth, the Eagles scored at least one run an inning to rally and send J/M under .500 on the season.
Eloise Noel’s triple for the Irish Jaguars came in the seventh as the team tried to get back into the contest.
Chazy’s Kennedy Columbus was stellar on the mound keeping J/M off balance and secure the win.
Chazy 10, Johnsburg/Minerva 7
CCRS 040 112 1 - 10 8 3
J/M 302 000 2 - 7 9 7
Columbus, Sharp. WP- Columbus. LP- Sharp. 3B- Noel (J/M).
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 13
WILLSBORO 3
WILLSBORO — Bolton/Schroon Lake hit the ground running with six runs in the first, as they defeated the Warriors, 13-3.
Jadynn Egloff had the lone extra base hit with a double. Kayla Navitsky had a hot bat for Bolton/Schroon Lake going 4-5.
B/SL improved to 4-0 on the season behind the steady pitching of Jane Trowbridge, who had seven strikeouts.
Willsboro’s Laney Nolette and Kyla Crowningshield combined for two strikeouts and 10 walks.
Bolton/Schroon Lake 13, Willsboro 3
B/SL 610 031 2 - 13 13 0
WCS 000 003 0 - 3 6 0
Trowbridge. Nolette, Crowningshield (7). WP- Trowbridge.LP- Nolette. 2B- Egloff (B/SL)
Crown Point 15
Boquet Valley 0
CROWN POINT — On certain nights, you have it. It can’t be explained and you can only sit back and enjoy the ride.
That night was Thursday for Kaitlin Ross of Crown Point.
The Panthers defeated the Griffins, 15-0, but they could have scored only one run and still won.
That’s because Ross gave up no hits. Over five innings, Ross struck out 12 and walked two batters but refused to give up a hit as the offense scored in every inning.
Rylee Rafferty led the way for Crown Point with three hits, including a double. Ross helped her own cause with three hits in the contest.
—
Crown Point 15, Boquet Valley 0
BV 000 00 - 0 0 8
CP 133 53 - 15 11 2
Schwoebel. Ross. WP — Ross. LP- Schwoebel. 2B- Rafferty (CP), Swan (CP).
TICONDEROGA 17
SARANAC LAKE 2
TICONDEROGA — Myleigh Drinkwine did all she could to make sure the Sentinels came out on top. Ti would methodically increase the lead, topping the Red Storm, 17-2 in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play.
Along with pitching five innings, striking out six, Drinkwine went 2-4 with a triple and four RBIs to help her own cause.
It was a complete team effort as Ti was patient at the plate, waiting for the right pitch or garnering a walk.
Addy Moore paced the Sentinels with four hits, including two doubles and a triple. Cassidy Mattison and Lizzie Rich had two hits a piece.
—
Ticonderoga 17, Saranac Lake 2
SLCS:000 02 - 2 4 4
TCS 104 57 -17 15,3
Goetz, Meyer (4). Drinkwine. WP- Drinkwine. LP- Goetz. 3B. Drinkwine (Ti), Moore (Ti), Meyer (SL). 2B- Moore 2 (Ti), Dorsett (Ti), Porter (Ti).
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 7
SARANAC 5
SARANAC — It was a pitcher’s duel at the start then the bats came alive. The Bobcats had more life as they gave the Chiefs their first loss of the season, 7-5.
Grace Cook and Aislyn Liberty performed admirably for their respective teams. Cook let her NAC defense get involved only striking out two, but not allowing the Chiefs to get into rhythm.
Liberty, on the other hand, struck out eight of the batters she faced.
The game simply came down to who could chain their hits together. The Bobcats made the most of their opportunities, with Abby Peryea collecting two hits including a double.
—
Northern Adirondack 7, Saranac 5
NAC 200 130 1 - 7 9 2
SCS 010 031 0 - 5 7 3
Cook, A. Liberty. WP- Cook. LP- A. Liberty. 2B- Peryea (NAC), Pellerin (SCS).
