CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots and Hornets faced off in a boy’s swimming pre-season invitational Thursday, as both teams gear up for the regular season. While the event was unscored, both teams made good use of the opportunity to knock the rust off and get back into the swing of things.
AuSable Valley didn’t seem to show any preseason jitters, as they came in first in all three relay events; the ‘A’ group took first in the 200 yard and 400 yard freestyle relays, while the ‘B’ group placed first in the 200 yard medley relay.
In the individual events, Patriot swimmers would claim first in five out of the eight races. Patrick Hagadorn would take first in the 200 I.M. and 100 backstroke, Alix Perras placed first in the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle and Chandler Perry would nab first in the 100 freestyle.
For the Hornets, their three wins came from three different swimmers, with Cohen Fitzwater placing first in the 200 freestyle, Riley Frank taking top spot in the 50 freestyle and Bailey VanArmann claiming the fastest finish in the 100 breaststroke.
—
200 Medley Relay- 1, AVCS ‘B’ (Hansen, Lloyd, Hagadorn, Facteau), 2:01.92. 2, AVCS ‘A’ (Perras, Goodman, Perry, Rabideau), 2:03.10. 3, PHS ‘A’ (Gervich, VanArmann, Farrell, Wells), 2:06.44.
200 Freestyle- 1, Fitzwater (PHS), 2:19.96. 2, McKay (PHS), 2:41.22. 3, Stone (AVCS), 2:51.86. 4, Goodman (AVCS), 2:58.01. 5, Manor (AVCS), 3:14.43.
200 I.M.- 1, Hagadorn (AVCS), 2:19.43. 2, Hansen (AVCS), 2:36.18. 3, Wells (PHS), 2:37.82. 4, Lloyd (AVCS), 2:47.73. 5, Gervich (PHS), 2:51.97. 6, Farrell (PHS), 3:04.98.
50 Freestyle- 1, Frank (PHS), 29.83. 2, Purcell (PHS), 32.90. 3, Young (AVCS), 35.41. 4, LaMountain (AVCS), 36.24. 5, Facteau (AVCS), 36.71.
100 Butterfly- 1, Perras (AVCS), 58.56. 2, Manor (AVCS), 1:29.76.
100 Freestyle- 1, Perry (AVCS), 58.26. 2, VanArmann (PHS), 59.49. 3, Wells (PHS), 59.92. 4, Lloyd (AVCS), 1:01.51. 5, Stone (AVCS), 1:17.41. 6, Facteau (AVCS), 1:20.53.
500 Freestyle- 1, Perras (AVCS), 6:14.17. 2, Facteau (AVCS), 7:30.74. 3, Rabideau (AVCS), 8:02.14.
200 Freestyle Relay- 1, AVCS ‘A’ (Hansen, Goodman, Rabideau, Facteau), 1:57.43. 2, PHS ‘A’ (Fitzwater, Purcell, McKay, Frank), 2:00.70; 3, AVCS ‘B’ (Facteau, Young, Stone, Manor), 2:25.37.
100 Backstroke- 1, Hagadorn (AVCS), 1:05.23. 2, Fitzwater (PHS), 1:14.33. 3, Gervich (PHS), 1:17.60. 4, Goodman (AVCS), 1:32.92. 5, Frank (PHS), 1:33.28. 6, Purcell (PHS), 1:35.14. 7, Young (AVCS), 1:36.44. 8, Manor (AVCS), 1:59.85.
100 Breaststroke- 1, VanArmann (PHS), 1:14.92. 2, Hansen (AVCS), 1:29.32. 3, Perry (AVCS), 1:29.61. 4, Rabideau (AVCS), 1:37.52. 5, McKay (PHS), 1:40.53. 6, Facteau (AVCS), 1:46.26.
400 Freestyle Relay- 1, AVCS ‘A’ (Perras, Lloyd, Hagadorn, Perry), 3:47.37. 2, PHS ‘A’ (Fitzwater, Frank, Wells, Gervich), 4:36.50.
