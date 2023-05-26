SARANAC — It wasn’t your typical no-hitter.
But starter Warren Miller and reliever Trenton Griffiths combined to accomplish the feat in Plattsburgh High’s 10-2 win over Beekmantown in Thursday’s Section VII Class B baseball championship game.
The second-seeded Hornets (14-6) scored four runs in each of the third and fourth innings to take control of the contest over the fourth-seeded Eagles.
“It’s pretty exciting,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “I never take anything for granted until the final out is recorded.
“Beekmantown is a good team and I was finally able to relax when the game ended on the pop fly.”
Miller, the winning pitcher, had good stuff on Thursday and that was evident by his 11 strikeouts in 5.1 innings against a good-hitting Beekmantown squad. But he walked nine.
Griffiths took over on the mound with one out in the top of the sixth and got the final five outs.
“Warren hasn’t pitched a lot this season and was good today, making some big pitches when they counted,” Shaughnessy said.
Miller, who is now healthy after having injury issues, walked two in the first inning, but avoided any problems when he struck out the side.
But he began to teeter some in the second. He struck out the first batter, but walked the next four, with a walk to Quinn Brandell giving the Eagles the lead at 1-0.
Then came a big early turning point in the game. Shaughnessy stuck with his lefty and was rewarded.
Miller induced an inning-ending double play on a ground ball to second, with second baseman Jace Lacey fielding it cleanly and flipping the ball to shortstop Nate Baker, who threw to first baseman Braeden Calkins to get the Hornets out of further damage.
“Our defense has been solid all season and was solid again today,” Shaughnessy said. “Turning that double play was a key play in the game for us.
“I admit I was a little nervous when Warren walked in the run. But he has pitched in big games for us before and battled today.”
“Miller threw well and got better as the game went on,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said.
“We had some early opportunities to score, including having the bases loaded with one out in the second, But we weren’t able to capitalize, and you can’t miss out on those opportunities when you play a team like Plattsburgh.”
Meanwhile, Beekmantown starter Alix Perras shut down the Hornets over the first two innings, facing just one batter over the minimum. But Perras ran into trouble in the third when Plattsburgh broke loose for four runs.
Michael Phillips and Marcus Griffiths began the inning with hits. Following a fielder’s choice that brought across the first run, Baker doubled in two more and Braeden Calkins followed with a RBI single.
In the top of the fourth, Plattsburgh’s Marcus Griffiths made a nice running catch in right field on Parker Broughton’s drive to the gap.
The Eagles’ defense began to unravel in the bottom of the fourth when PHS put across four more runs for an 8-1 lead. Phillips had the lone hit in the inning and Dom DeAngelo hit a sacrifice fly.
Miller then found his groove and retired 11 batters in a row before issuing three walks in the sixth to load the bases with one out and leaving with his pitch-count limit up.
Trenton Griffiths took over and the Eagles nearly gained some needed momentum when Broughton hit a hard grounder that appeared headed into left field.
But Braeden Calkins, now playing at third base, dove to his left, caught the ball and ran to third base to get the second out of the inning on a force.
Beekmantown scored a run on the play to make it 8-2, but the play dashed any hopes of the Eagles having a big inning as Griffiths retired the next batter on an infield grounder and set the side down in order in the seventh.
“We had a big lead and I first looked at first base to get a sure out,” Calkins said. “But then I realized I had the play at third.”
The Eagles got the first two outs in the sixth, but the Hornets added their two final runs on Lacey’s two-run single.
The Hornets now move into the regionals and will oppose the winner of the Ichabod Crane (Section II) and Salmon River (Section X) contest next Saturday.
“We’ve had a good season,” Shaughnessy said. “We played a number of quality non-conference opponents to prepare for post-season play and the win over Peru in our final regular season game was a confidence booster for us.
“And we would not be the team we are today without our assistant coaches Steve Peryea and Mike Deloria.”
“It was a tough game for us today, but we still had a heck of a season,” Manney said. “Our kids played hard all season and we got to beat Peru (in the semifinals).”
—
Plattsburgh 10, Beekmantown 2
BCS 010 001 0 — 2 0 1
PHS 004 402 x — 10 7 0
Perras, Parliament (4), Burdo (6) and Ely. Miller, T. Griffiths (6) and J. Calkins. WP- Miller. LP- Perras. 2B- Baker (PHS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.