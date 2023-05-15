PLATTSBURGH — At long last, two of the top teams in Section VII finally met for a clash on the Plattsburgh High School tennis courts on Friday afternoon. The Hornet boys would hand the Nighthawk boys their first loss of the season, narrowly 3-2, while the Nighthawk girls would pick up a dominant 5-0 sweep.
The Peru girls remained strong in singles play on the season with Stephanie Davis, Jacklin Mitchell and Remi Beauharnois sweeping winning in straight sets. The squad would lose their only game of the contest in No. 2 doubles, where the duo of Maddi Mero and Jenni Davis would fall 0-6 in the first before winning the next two by scores of 6-3 and 6-0.
"Doubles play was very competitive with Maddi Mero and Jenni Davis playing their match of the year in the No. 2 slot. Mero and Davis hit their stride today and it's great to build that confidence heading into sectional play," Peru girls coach Bruce Beauharnois.
The Plattsburgh boys would take two of the three singles matchups, with Sebastien Bonnabesse and Andrew Bula winning at No. 1 and 2. No. 3 singles would go to Peru's Elijah Lederman, as he defeated Plattsburgh's Benjamin Lambert.
The Hornets would seal up a victory in the boys match with a win at No. 1 doubles from Bransen Fitzwater and Simon Meyer, which would prove crucial with Nighthawk's Keith Parent and Isaac Hathaway winning at No. 2 doubles.
Plattsburgh hosted Lake Placid on Monday, in what was another matchup with one of the section's top teams, while Peru will face the squad on Wednesday for both teams next games.
