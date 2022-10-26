BEEKMANTOWN — The Hornets took two of the top-three boys spots while the Nighthawks swept the top-three girls spots in what was a highly competitive cross country meet Tuesday with the Eagles.
In the overall results for the boys race, Peru won their matchup with Beekmantown, 18-45, as well as edging out Plattsburgh, 27-32. However, Plattsburgh would top Beekmantown, 21-34 in their matchup.
Connor Duda would take first overall in the boys race and teammate Sam Barney would finish two spots back of him, in third, respectively, for the Hornets. The Nighthawks would also have two top-five finishers in the race, as Landon Pandolph would finish second and Zach Morgan would finish third. Eagles’ Jon Slick would round out the top-five, edging out Plattsburgh’s George Cortright for the spot.
Peru had a strong showing in the girl’s race as well, winning both their overall matchups, as well as claiming all of the top-five spots, individually. Maddy Welc would finish first, followed by Opehlia Breen in second, Brenna LaHart in third, Rylee Chamberlain in fourth and Kearah Finlaw in fifth.
Boy’s results
Team
Peru 18, Beekmantown 45; Plattsburgh 21, Beekmantown 34; Peru 27, Plattsburgh 32
Individual
1, Duda (PHS), 17:40; 2, Pandolph (PCS), 18:01; 3, Barney (PHS), 18:19; 4, Morgan (PCS), 18:26; 5, Slick (BCS), 18:29; 6, Cortright (PHS), 18:33; 7, Graves (PCS), 18:36; 8, Lederman (PCS), 18:57; 9, Peters (PCS), 19:21; 10, Mero (PCS), 19:28; 11, Moffett (PCS), 19:35; 12, Fitzwater (PHS), 19:40; 13, Sand (BCS), 19:44; 14, Miller-Whipple (BCS), 19:45; 15, Page (BCS), 19:49.
Girl’s results
Team
Peru 15, Beekmantown 48; Beekmantown 15, Plattsburgh 50; Peru 15, Plattsburgh 50
Individual
1, Welc (PCS), 20:54; 2, Breen (PCS), 21:47; 3, LaHart (PCS), 23:24; 4, Chamberlain (PCS), 24:21; 5, Finlaw (PCS) 24:36; 6, Rostak (BCS), 24:59; 7, Beauhornois (PCS), 26:47; 8, Pandolph (PCS), 26:54; 9, Benware (BCS), 26:59; 10, Jewell (BCS), 28:18; 11, Warren (BCS), 29:28; 12, Hamel (BCS), 30:42; 13, Bishop (BCS), 31:42; 14, Arana (PCS), 34:44; 15, King (PHS), 35:16.
Boys
Saranac 25, Seton Catholic 36
Ticonderoga 25, Seton Catholic 35
AuSable Valley 25, Seton Catholic 36
Saranac 19, Ticonderoga 45
Saranac 19, AuSable Valley 42
Girls
Saranac 15, Seton Catholic 50
Ticonderoga 15, Seton Catholic 50
Saranac 21, Ticonderoga 38
Saranac 15, AuSable Valley 50
PLATTSBURGH — Sam DeJordy and Laura Denial both improved on their already impressive seasons Tuesday, by each claiming first place in their meet at Seton Catholic. Seton Catholic would take two of the top-three spots in the boys race, wth DeJordy and Max Grafstein, while Saranac would do the same in the girls race, with Denial and Gillian Miner, in the meet with Ti and AuSable Valley.
While DeJordy and Grafstein took one and two, they were followed by Andrew Denial of Saranac, who took third. Celton Dupuis would take fourth for AuSable Valley and would also be the team’s highest finisher of the meet. Rounding out the top-five was Christopher Facteau of Ticonderoga.
The Sentinels would find their top finisher in the girls race, as Avery Blanchard would take second in the event. Surrounding her were a pair of Chiefs, with L. Denial grabbing first and Miner taking third.
Boy’s results
Team
Saranac 25, Seton Catholic 36; Ticonderoga 25, Seton Catholic 35; AuSable Valley 25,Seton Catholic 36; Saranac 19, Ticonderoga 45; Saranac 19, AuSable Valley 42
Individual
1, DeJordy (SC), 17:24. 2, Grafstein (SC), 18:24. 3, A. Denial (SCS), 18:38. 4, Dupuis (AVCS), 18:55. 5, Facteau (TCS), 18:58. 6, Morris (SCS), 19:35. 7, Dormann (SCS), 19:36. 8, Kelley (SCS), 20:35. 9, Thayer (SCS), 20:35. 10, Lynch (SCS), 20:39. 11, Mulvey (AVCS), 20:44. 12, Semeraro (AVCS), 20:47. 13, Giroux (SCS), 21:39. 14, Prial (SCS), 21:41. 15, Leerkers (TCS), 21:50.
Girl’s results
Team
Saranac 15, Seton Catholic 50; Ticonderoga 15, Seton Catholic 50; Saranac 21, Ticonderoga 38; Saranac 15, AuSable Valley 50
Individual
1, L. Denial (SCS), 21:25. 2, Blanchard (TCS), 21:48. 3, Miner (SCS), 23:02. 4, Fay (SCS), 23:33. 5, Parker (TCS), 23:58. 6, Dennis (SCS), 24:30. 7, Raiville (SCS), 24:44. 8, Pelkey (AVCS), 24:57. 9, Tardif (AVCS), 25:51. 10, Sanger (SCS), 25:51. 11, Parent (TCS), 26:12. 12, Stacy (TCS), 27:02. 13, Durney (SC), 27:03. 14, Madden (SCS), 27:12. 15, Spiegel (SC), 27:28.
Boys
Saranac Lake 21, Lake Placid 40
Saranac Lake 15, Northeastern Clinton 50
Saranac Lake 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50
Lake Placid 19, Northeastern Clinton 36
Lake Placid 21, Moriah/Boquet Valley 36
Northeastern Clinton 28, Moriah/Boquet Valley 31
Girls
Saranac 27, Lake Placid 28
Saranac 17, Northeastern Clinton 39
Saranac Lake 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50
Lake Placid 19, Northeastern Clinton 38
Lake Placid 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50
SARANAC LAKE — Both the Blue Bombers and Red Storm were jockeying for position all afternoon Tuesday, as the two battlet it out for top spots in their meet with the Cougars and Moriah/Boquet Valley.
In the boy’s race it was the Red Storm that would claim the top-two finishers, as Sam Ash would take first and Jake Kollmer would come in just moments behind him, in second place. Following those two were a pair of Blue Bombers in Andrew Scanio and Aiden Fay, who finished third and fourth in the event.
Lake Placid however, would flip the script in the girls race, finding themselves with the top-two finishers. Lilly Rother would take first and Kai McKinnon would place second, but this time followed by a pair of Saranac Lake runners, Astacia Bruno and Addi Ash.
The Cougars would find their top finisher in the girl’s race as well, with Alex Cone placing seventh, respectively. For Moriah/Boquet Valley, their top runner on the day was Harley Chavez who would take twelfth in the boy’s race.
Boy’s results
Team
Saranac Lake 21, Lake Placid 40; Saranac Lake 15, Northeastern Clinton 50; Saranac Lake 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50; Lake Placid 19, Northeastern Clinton 36; Lake Placid 21, Moriah/Boquet Valley 36; Northeastern Clinton 28, Moriah/Boquet Valley 31
Individual
1, S. Ash (SLCS), 16:24. 2, Kollmer (SLCS), 16:46. 3, Scanio (LP), 17:02. 4, A. Fay (LP), 17:18. 5, Bickford (SLCS), 17:52. 6, Hesseltine (SLCS), 18:30. 7, Martin (SLCS), 18:41. 8, Madden (SLCS), 18:51. 9, Hall (SLCS), 18:51. 10, Francis (LP), 19:07. 11, Daley (SLCS), 19:16. 12, Chavez (MBV), 19:23. 13, Evans (SLCS), 19:26. 14, Fogarty (SLCS), 19:42. 15, Garrant (NCCS), 19:53.
Girl’s results
Team
Saranac 27, Lake Placid 28; Saranac 17, Northeastern Clinton 39; Saranac Lake 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50; Lake Placid 19, Northeastern Clinton 38; Lake Placid 15, Moriah/Boquet Valley 50
Individual
1, Rother (LP), 20:20. 2, McKinnon (LP), 21:58. 3, Bruno (SLCS), 22:20. 4, A. Ash (SLCS), 22:29. 5, Peer (SLCS), 23:12. 6, Cohen (LP), 23:32. 7, Cone (NCCS), 23:46. 8, Denkenberger (SLCS), 23:52. 9, Shumway (SLCS), 24:07. 10, J. Fay (LP), 24:27. 11, Deso (NCCS), 25:11. 12, Ducharme (NCCS), 25:12. 13, Erenstone (LP), 26:05. 14, Williams (NCCS), 26:38. 15, Marshall (LP), 26:39.
