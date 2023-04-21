BEEKMANTOWN — The Plattsburgh High baseball team bounced back from a setback earlier in the week to rival Beekmantown with a 6-2 victory Thursday in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Division I play.
Alex O'Neal picked up the pitching win in relief and Alix Perras took the loss. The Eagles hurt themselves with six errors in the contest.
Michael Phillips and Nate Baker paced the Hornets offensively with two hits each, with Phillips getting a double and two RBI, and Baker a triple.
Quinn Brandell and Sam Bingel led the Eagles' offense with two hits apiece.
Plattsburgh scored a run in the second inning to take the lead for good and tacked on two more in each of the third and fourth innings to take a 5-1 advantage at the time.
—
Plattsburgh 6, Beekmantown 2
Plattsburgh;012;201;0;—;6;5;2
Beekmantown;001;001;0;—;2;7;6
WP- O'Neal. LP- Perras. 2B- Phillips (PHS). 3B- Baker (PHS).
TICONDEROGA 10
MORIAH 0
TICONDEROGA — Carter Perron pitched well in getting the win as the Sentinels avenged a loss earlier in the week to the Vikings.
“Carter Perron had nine strikeouts in five innings and worked out of two tough jams n the second and fifth innings to keep Moriah scoreless,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said.
Tommy Montalbano led Ticonderoga offensively with two doubles and a single, while Alex Swajger added two doubles and three RBI.
“Tommy Montalbano had a strong game and Alex Swajger swung a strong bat early getting us the lead,” Dorsett said. “Overall, the team put the bat on the ball and made some nice defensive plays.”
Isaac White was the losing pitcher for the Vikings, who finished the game with three hits.
—
Ticonderoga 10, Moriah 0
Moriah;000;000;0;—;0;3;1
Ticonderoga;013;024;x;—;10;9;1
White, Sargent (4), Nephew (6) and Nephew, Pelkey (6). Perron, Montalbano (6) and Dorsett, Crossman (6). WP- Perron. LP- White. 2B- Montalbano 2 (TCS), Swajger 2, (TCS), LaCourse (TCS), Lauzon (TCS).
PERU 21
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0 (6)
CHAMPLAIN — Winning pitcher Jake Frechette pitched extremely well as he struck out nine in going the first five innings and allowed just one hit.
The Nighthawks, who had 12 hits in the contest, erupted for 12 runs in the third inning to put the game away.
Zack Engstrom swung a big bat for Peru with three hits, while Nolan Manchester, Frechette and Kalib Smith added two each.
Lucas Hemingway's long triple in the first inning was the lone hit of the game for the Cougars, who had lost to Peru, 10-8, earlier in the week.
“Today was an example of what happens when pitchers struggle to throw strikes, which also negatively affects the defensive focus of a team,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “Our pitching staff combined for 19 walks and two hit batters. Allowing 21 free base runners is not a formula that will win any baseball games.
“We also need to do a better job offensively at attacking strikes, putting balls in play and getting men on base.
“Credit to the Peru offense for good plate discipline and finding open spaces on some timely hits. Also credit to the Peru pitchers for pounding the strike zone all game.”
—
Peru 21, NCCS 0 (6)
Peru;40(12);203;—;21;12;0
NCCS;000;000;—;0;1;4
Frechette, D. Mitchell (6) and Moore. Perkins, Jo. Wells (3), Surprenant (3), Hemingway (5) and Ebersol. WP- Frechette. LP- Perkins. 2B- Engstrom (PCS). 3B- Hemingway (NCCS).
SARANAC LAKE 15
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
SARANAC LAKE — Winning pitcher Brady Roberts struck out 10 over the first five innings as the Red Storm defeated the Patriots.
Saranac Lake held a 6-2 lead before breaking open the game with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Zyler Strack led the Red Storm offensively with two hits and Brayden Munn had a double.
Konnor Facteau's double was one of the five AuSable Valley hits and the pitching loss went to Scott LaMountain.
