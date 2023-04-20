PLATTSBURGH — Both the Hornet boys and girls won their second matches of the early season Wednesday afternoon, as they each took down the Knights.
The boys won their match in a sweep of Seton Catholic, 5-0, surrendering just one point across all of the three duels, as Sebastien Bonnabesse, Andrew Bula and Benjamin Lambert all saw singles wins on the day.
The Hornet girls would defeat the Knights as well, however, this time only 4-1. In the girls No.1 match, Knights’ Charlotte Hughes defeated Hornet’s Ava Perry to get the team’s lone win of the day; this would also mark Hughes’ first win of the season as the Knights opened up their 2023 campaign on Wednesday.
Even though the Hornets are off to a hot start, they will run into their division rival Nighthawks in their next match on Monday, at home.
BOYS
Plattsburgh 5, Seton Catholic 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Farrington (SC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Bula (PHS) def. Knizzle (SC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Lambert (PHS) def. Jankins (SC), 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Fitzwater/Meyer (PHS) def. Sampson/Gao (SC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Cantwell/Galliccio (PHS) won by forfeit.
GIRLS
Plattsburgh 4, Seton Catholic 1
SINGLES
No. 1- Hughes (SC) def. Perry (PHS), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Graves (PHS) def. Ruffin (SC), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3- Saliba (PHS) def. Rodriguez (SC), 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Maken/Fuller (PHS) def. Kabli/Perez (SC), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2- Luck/Cook (PHS) def. Lawliss/Hall (SC), 6-3, 6-3.
BOYS
Lake Placid 5, AuSable Valley 0
GIRLS
AuSable Valley 3, Lake Placid 2
CLINTONVILLE — The Blue Bombers and Patriots split their season opener on Wednesday afternoon, as the Blue Bomber boys notched a resounding, 5-0, sweep while the Patriot girls won narrowly, 3-2, to start the year.
Lake Placid’s Soren Jacobsen and Henry Baker led the way for the boys to sweep, as Baker won his match in the No. 1 slot, 6-2 and 6-0, while Jacobsen won his match at No. 2 without surrendering a point in either set.
The girls match came down to the doubles results, as while AuSable Valley’s Raychell Jerdo won her match in the No.1 slot, Lake Placid’s Julie Crawford and Jennifer Giroux won their matches at No. 2 and three.
The Patriot duos of Brielle Laundree, Abigail MacDougal and Lily Butler, Elizabeth Douglass each won their doubles matches to secure the opening day win for the girls.
Lake Placid was back in action Thursday for their second match of the season, versus Saranac, with those scores to be published in the weekend edition of the Press-Republican.
AuSable Valley however, won’t get their second test of the season until Monday, April 24, when they travel for a matchup at Northern Adirondack.
BOYS
Lake Placid 5, AuSable Valley 0
SINGLES
No. 1- Baker (LP) def. Rock (AVCS), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2- Jacobsen (LP) def. MacDougal (AVCS), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Keal (LP) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
No. 1- H. Carlisto/N. Carlisto (LP) def. Laundree/MacDougal (AVCS), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2- Lake Placid won by forfeit.
GIRLS
AuSable Valley 3, Lake Placid 2
SINGLES
No. 1- Jerdo (AVCS) def. Smith (LP), 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2- Crawford (LP) def. Schier (AVCS), 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3- Giroux (LP) def. Matteau (AVCS), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
DOUBLES
No. 1- Laundree/MacDougal (AVCS) def. Carlson/Garrison (LP), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Butler/Douglass (AVCS) def. Audlin/Pickard (LP), 6-2, 6-4.
BOYS
Peru 3, Beekmantown 1
BEEKMANTOWN — While the Eagles may have been excited to open their 2023 season at home on Wednesday versus the Nighthawks, the affair was eventually cut short due to inclement weather.
Nonetheless, the boys had still completed enough games for their results to go final, as Peru would go on to defeat Beekmantown, 3-1.
Peru saw singles wins from Robin Maisse and Elijah Lederman, while Sebastien Schaefer was on his way to a possible win before the rain cut his No. 2 match short.
The Eagle boys would get a win in doubles, as Cameron Danville and Xavier Sorrell won, 6-2,6-3.
