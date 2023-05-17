PLATTSBURGH — It may have been a cold and blustery evening Tuesday but there was still much to celebrate for the Hornets, as they claimed a 13-4 victory over the Huskies on senior night.
The Hornets spread the scoring around while notching their third win of the season. Leading the charge was senior Bella Girard who tallied four goals while Marina Kane scored two. Emilee Geiger, Morgan Hall, Reese Gregoire, Jillian Kain, Katie Rondeau, Susie Kennedy and Ava Johnson also each tallied one goal.
Kane also provided three assists while Marin Juneau, Gregoire and Kain posted an assist a piece.
Bailey Hewson made 15 saves in goal for the Hornets.
Scoring goals for what is the inaugural Malone squad was Cailyn Walfield with two and Alyvia Robert and Aleska Keeler each tallying one goal.
It was an emotional night for the Hornets overall as the team is sending off all three of its captains. Girard and Rondeau will cap off stellar careers at season’s end while sophomore and leading scorer, Kane, will be heading to prep school.
“This win meant a lot as it was our last home game. I’m sad that our season is coming to the end but we grew so much as a team throughout our season,” Girard said.
“Truly a storybook ending for these two amazing young ladies,” added Plattsburgh coach Shannon Brown.
The Hornets’ last game of the season will be an away contest against Massena on Thursday.
