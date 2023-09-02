In a game of contrasting styles, it could have gone either way.
In their 2023 season opener luck wasn’t on the side of Plattsburgh, who lost to Hudson Falls, 24-22.
“I applaud the effort of both teams,” Hornets head coach Mike Bordeau said. “I think our kids battled, and we answered each time.
“A lot of guys stepped in and gave 100% but we came up two points short at the end.. These are the ones that kind of keep you up at night more than lopsided ones because you look back and find several plays and things we could have done slightly differently that could have been the difference here in this game.”
The Tigers used a ground-and-pound style in a double-wing formation that caused problems for the Hornets all night. The play differential was telling as Hudson Falls ran 58 plays to the Hornets 18.
“We had a lot of guys playing both ways. The plays definitely added up over the course of the night,” Bordeau said. “That's another benefit to running that style of offense. It can wear down on both sides.”
Even with Hudson Falls maintaining drives of 11-14 plays, Plattsburgh showed no signs of being tired. Each time the Tigers scored, the Hornets were quick to answer.
Plattsburgh’s quick strike offense had big plays from Dom DenAngelo as he scored two of the team’s three touchdowns- from 30 and 60 yards out. Both scores came on drives immediately after Hudson Falls scored.
None were bigger than Landon Ladue’s 73 yard kickoff return for touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After receiving the kick, Ladue waited for a hole and made a quick move to the right and was off to the races.
The enjoyment was quickly sapped from the Plattsburgh sidelines as on the ensuing two-point conversion, Ladue was brought down for a loss after bouncing the play outside trying to find room.
The Hornets would get one last chance to take the lead but it came with less than one minute on the clock, not enough time to really mount a rally.
Hudson Falls were methodical on the opening drive as they marched down the field to score on a 14 play drive to open the scoring.
On its first drive of the game Plattsburgh retaliated quickly with Daniel Hartmann finding DeAngelo down the left sideline for a 30 yard score.
The score would remain tied at eight going into the second half when the Tigers went on a 13 play drive on their first drive of the second half to push the lead back to eight at 16-8.
DeAngelo would strike again. This time Hartmann faked a pitch to Ladue, before tossing it to DeAngelo who dashed for 60 yards to again tie the game.
The Tigers would again use a long drive to retake the lead in the fourth, only to see the Hornets close the gap thanks to Ladue. This time, however, Plattsburgh didn’t convert the two-point conversion.
“[Hudson Falls] came out with an offensive peg more reminiscent of the section 10 double wing, you know, like the Gouverneurs and the old Ogdensburg used to do,” Bordeau said. “They did a great job running that style, and style of offense.
“They made some good changes to their playbook. Got them out of here with a little quality win.”
There’s no solace for the Hornets who drop to 0-1 to start the season. In a game that felt to be in their grasp at times, to see it slip away is heartbreaking.
Plattsburgh looks resilient and players were already looking ahead to next week when Saranac Lake comes to the friendly confines for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
“You know, we're gonna continue to try to improve some of the things that hurt us tonight,” Bordeau said. “And try to get more stops and improve our tackling and improve our leverage at the line of scrimmage and hopefully, be prepared for the CVAC schedule that's ahead of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.