PLATTSBURGH — The 2023 Section VII Class B baseball playoffs figured to be competitive and exciting.
They are.
Both Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Division I and II champions were eliminated on Monday in the semifinals.
Fourth-seeded Beekmantown edged out a 6-5 victory over Division I champion and top-seeded Peru, while second-seeded Plattsburgh High was a 9-5 winner over Division II champion and third-seeded Saranac Lake.
The Eagles and Hornets will meet for the B title on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Chip Cummings Field.
PLATTSBURGH 9
SARANAC LAKE 5
PLATTSBURGH — Dom DeAngelo and Braeden Calkins rapped three hits each to power the Hornets.
Jace Lacey and Mike Phillips chipped in with two hits each, with Lacey getting a double.
The game was tied at 2-all before Plattsburgh erupted to seven runs in the fifth to take the lead for good. Winning pitcher Trenton Griffiths helped his cause with a three-run triple in the decisive fifth.
Griffiths went six innings as he allowed three runs, no earned runs, did not walk a batter and struck out seven.
“Trenton dug in today as our defense wasn't up to our standards,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “Trenton put this team on his back when we needed him to. He was able to limit Saranac Lake's chances.”
“We did a good job at the plate today. We put the bat on the ball and had only a few empty at-bats today.”
Cedar Rivers and Zyler Strack paced the Red Storm with two hits apiece, while the pitching loss went to Brady Roberts, who held the Hornets to two runs until the fifth.
“I'm proud of how we battled all game long and ended up coming out on top against a talented Saranac Lake team,” Shaughnessy said.
“We extended our season and look forward to playing on Thursday. We get to practice the next couple of days and be ready to face the other semifinal winner.”
—
Plattsburgh 9, Saranac Lake 5
Saranac Lake;200;001;2;—;5;9;1
Plattsburgh;011;070;x;—;9;13;4
Roberts, Rivers (6) and Willett. T. Griffiths, B. Calkins (7) and J. Calkins. WP- T. Griffiths. LP- Roberts. 2B- Lacey (PHS). 3B- T. Griffiths (PHS).
BEEKMANTOWN 6
PERU 5
PERU — Steven Bronson struck out 13 in pitching into the seventh inning to lead the Eagles to their upset of the Nighthawks.
Rylan Garden accounted for two singles for Beekmantown, while Parker Broughton hit a two-run homer in the top of the second inning to give the Eagles the lead for good.
Losing pitcher Jake Frechette and Landen Duprey paced Peru's offense with two hits apiece, with Duprey hitting a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to bring a 6-2 deficit to 6-5.
“Beekmantown came to play today and put together seven solid innings behind their pitcher Steven Bronson, along with some big hits when they needed them,” Peru coach Brian Marino said.
“Beekmantown took advantage of our mistakes today with three unearned runs to increase their lead to 6-2.Bronson did a good job on the mound. He kept us off balance all day, mixing his pitches and being able to throw strikes when he needed to.”
Frechette delivered RBI singles in the first and third innings for Peru.
“Overall, I'm extremely proud of this year's Peru team,” Marino said. “The team worked hard all year long, earning the CVAC Division I title.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.