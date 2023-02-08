PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets honored their seniors in style Monday night at home, as Mike Phillips 16 points helped lead the team to a 57-31 victory at home over the Sentinels.
“It was senior night for Mike Phillips and Jack Ferris,” said Plattsburgh coach Chris Hartmann. “Mike got the team going with some great shooting. I thought we shot the ball well overall and our first half defense was great.”
In the first half the Hornets were able to swarm the Sentinels, building up a substantial, 33-12, lead. Their offensive output would take a small step back in the second half, scoring just 24 points during the period, but it would still be enough to keep the Sentinels trailing.
While Phillips would post the game high in scoring, he would get some help from his other Hornet teammates as well. Cayden Williams would also clear the double-digit benchmark, with 11 points, and Logan Rodriguez would post eight points, respectively, in the win.
Ticonderoga’s Kam Vigliotti would score 10 points and his team would connect on three more shots from long-range than Plattsburgh. However, it wouldn’t be enough offense to spoil the Plattsburgh celebrations, as Ticonderoga would return home with the loss.
Plattsburgh 57, Ticonderoga 31
Ticonderoga (31)
Lauzon 1-0-2, L. Smith1-0-3, A. Smith 2-0-5, Crammond 0-1-1, Vigliotti 3-3-10, Drinkwine 1-1-3, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 1-0-2, Swajgen 2-1-5. TOTALS: 11-6-31.
Plattsburgh (57)
Phillips 7-0-16, Filosca 1-1-4, Baker 1-0-2, Hartmann 0-4-4, Sorrell 0-0-0, O'Neal 2-0-4, Rodriguez 3-2-8, Laravia 1-0-2, Ferris 1-0-2, Williams 4-1-11, Abbott 1-0-2, VanArmann 0-0-0, Fitzwater 1-0-2. TOTALS: 23-7-57.
Halftime- PHS, 33-12.
3-point field goals- Ticonderoga (3) L. Smith, Vigliotti, A. Smith.
Moriah 70
Schroon Lake 56
SCHROON LAKE — The Vikings continue to inch closer and closer to a perfect season, as their undefeated win streak hit 16 on Monday night with a 70-56 win over the Wildcats.
“We knew going into this game that this was going to be a challenge for us tonight and I was happy with how our team battled against a really tough Moriah team,” Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said. “We hung around with them but their size and relentless pursuit make them a real challenge. This was an excellent opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the Section as we prepare for sectionals.”
There was scoring aplenty up-and-down the Vikings’ lineup, as five different players scored in double-figures. Brady Olcott led the team, with 16 points, followed by Cooper Allen, with 14 points. Riley Demarais would and Joe Pelkey would each post 13 points and Rowan Swan would round out the starting five, with 10 points.
Corbin Baker would have the top performance among Schroon Lake’s unit, scoring a game-high 18 points.
Moriah 70, Schroon Lake 56
Moriah (70)
Fleury 1-0-2, B. Olcott 7-2-16, Swan 5-0-10, Pelkey 5-0-13, Allen 6-2-14, Demarais 5-3-13, D. Olcott 1-0-2, Scoresome, Gilbo. TOTALS: 31-7-70.
Schroon Lake (56)
Melville, Hartwell 4-0-12, Hart 4-0-9, Pelkey 4-0-9, Baker 7-4-18, Brown 4-0-8, Wasif. TOTALS: 23-5-56.
Halftime- MCS, 34-28.
3-point field goals- Moriah (3) Pelkey 3. Schroon Lake (9) Hartwell 5, Hart 4.
Northeastern Clinton 50
Beekmantown 48
CHAMPLAIN — “It was a battle from the beginning of the game,” Northeastern Clinton coach Luke Connell said following his team’s 50-48 win over Beekmantown Monday night.
The Cougars were trailing by double-digits at the half, 29-18, but in the second half the group found their rhythm, coming from behind to win at home, 50-48.
“It wasn't our prettiest game. There were a lot of turnovers tonight. Beekmantown played hard the entire game,” said Cougars’ coach Luke Connell. “Despite that, we worked hard and ran the floor. I was proud of my team's effort tonight. We need to clean up the careless turnovers and our defensive rebounding. That being said, It feels great to get the win, even though it wasn't the prettiest.”
Evan Manor had one of his top games of the season for the Cougars, scoring 23 points and making two, three-pointers in the comeback victory. Jordan Brown would leave his mark on the rally as well, scoring 18 points in the win.
Josh Sand had a solid performance for the Eagles, scoring 17 points including knocking down seven shots from the charity stripe. However, the Eagles couldn’t generate enough offense in the second half to come away with the win away from their home nest.
Northeastern Clinton 50, Beekmantown 48
Beekmantown (48)
Mosley 3-0-6, Viau 0-0-0, Sorrell 0-0-0, Francois 0-0-0, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 0-0-0, J. Sand 5-7-17, Mannix 2-2-6, Dixon 2-0-4, Parliament 3-0-7, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 2-3-8, N. Sand 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-12-48.
Northeastern Clinton (50)
Brown 8-0-18, Prairie 1-0-3, Sisco 0-0-0, Biliter 0-0-0, Marshall 0-0-0, Magoon 0-0-0, Castine 1-1-3, Manor 9-3-23, Garrow 1-0-3. TOTALS: 20-4-50.
Halftime- BCS, 29-18.
3-point field goals- Beekmantown (2) Burgin, Parliament. Northeastern Clinton (6) Brown 2, Manor 2, Garrow, Prairie.
Northern Adirondack 75
Peru 59
PERU — Neither team seemed to be able to miss from downtown Monday night in Peru, as the Nighthawks knocked down seven, three-pointers and the visiting Bobcats connected on six. However, the Bobcats were scoring in bunches from both inside and out, as they would go on the road to top the Nighthawks, 75-59.
The Boulrice duo of Matt and Brady were a big part of the Bobcats shooting performance, as Brady knocked down four, threes and scored 20 points while Matt made one, three and scored 16 points. Calvin Magoon and Austin Lambert would also come in with double-digits for the Bobcats, as Magoon would score 13 points and Lambert would score 12 in the win.
Morgan McCormick and Keith Parent were doing all they could to keep the Nighthawk offense within striking distance, as McCormick led the team with 20 points, including four, threes, while Parent went for 14 points and two, threes.
Northern Adirondack 75, Peru 59
Northern Adirondack (75)
Burnard 0-0-0, Taylor 2-1-5, Lagree 0-0-0, B. Boulrice 7-2-20, Lambert 6-0-12, Spooner 0-0-0, Damour 3-0-6, M. Boulrice 7-1-16, Magoon 4-4-13, King 0-0-0, Carter 0-1-1, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 1-0-2. TOTALS: 30-9-75.
Peru (59)
McCormick 7-2-20, Eagle 2-2-7, Breen 0-0-0, Petro 1-0-2, Mitchell 0-0-0, Dubay 0-0-0, Falvo 1-1-3, Osborne 0-0-0, Parent 3-6-14, Teller 0-0-0, Engstrom 3-1-7, Allen 3-0-6, Garvey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-12-59.
Halftime- NACS, 33-21.
3-point field goals- Northern Adirondack (6) B. Boulrice 4, M. Boulrice, Magoon. Peru (7) McCormick 4, Parent 2, Eagle.
GIRLS
Moriah 53
Schroon Lake 52
SCHROON LAKE — After trailing by four points at halftime, the Viking girls, Hannah Gaddor in particular, stepped things up in the second half to come from behind to beat the Wildcats, 53-52.
“Hannah Gaddor had 12 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter, with 10 of the 12 off second chance shots,” said Wildcats’ coach Jeff Cutting. “She was relentless in attacking the offensive boards”
Gaddor would get some help from teammate Jayde Trow, who scored 14 points in the win. Even in the win however, Moriah was outshot handedly from distance, as Schroon Lake knocked down six, threes compared to their zero.
For the Wildcats, Dakotah Cutting was making an impact on the glass as well, posting 18 rebounds to go with her team-high 20 points. Brittany Mieras would follow her teammate in points, with 12, and also dished out seven assists.
Moriah 53, Schroon Lake 52
Moriah (53)
Marcil 0-0-0, Harrington 0-0-0, Eichen 2-3-7, Nephew 0-0-0, Cheney 0-0-0, Anderson 1-0-2, Belden 0-1-1, Trow 7-0-14, Mascarenas 1-0-2, Gaddor 12-0-27. TOTALS: 24-5-53.
Schroon Lake (52)
D. Cutting 7-6-20, Timmer 2-0-5, Emmert 0-0-0, K. Cutting 2-0-6, Baker 2-0-5, Mieras 4-2-12, Shaughnessy 1-0-2, Arnold 1-0-2. TOTALS: 19-8-52.
Halftime- SLCS, 25-21.
3-point field goals- Schroon Lake (6) Mieras 2, K. Cutting 2, Timmer, Baker.
Willsboro 24
Indian Lake/Long Lake 18
WILLSBORO — The Warriors and Orange were locked in a defensive battle Monday night, as neither team could seemingly sustain their offense. However, the Warriors would be able to find a crack in the Orange’s armor, or peel rather, and would hold on for the 24-18 victory.
It was their solid first half start that allowed Willsboro to gain control, as they were able to build a 14-5 lead by the intermission. While they’d be outscored, 13-10, down the stretch, their defense would do just enough to secure the low-score victory.
Mallory Arnold would lead Willsboro in scoring, with 10 points, and teammate McKinley Belzile would follow her with six.
Indian Lake/Long Lake, who had half their offensive production come from behind the three-point line, was led in scoring by Kaitlyn Cannan, with eight points, and Haylie Puterko, with seven points.
Willsbro 24, Indian Lake/Long Lake 18
Indian Lake/Long Lake (18)
Zumpano 1-0-3, Vaughn 0-0-0, Sotomayor 0-0-0, Hample 0-0-0, Cannan 3-0-8, Strader 0-0-0, Staniford 0-0-0, Puterko 2-3-7, Liddle 0-0-0. TOTALS: 6-3-18.
Willsboro (24)
Le. Nolette 1-0-2, Arnold 4-2-10, La. Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 1-0-2, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 3-0-6, Harrison 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-2-24.
Halftime- WCS, 14-5.
3-point field goals- Indian Lake/Long Lake (3) Cannan 2, Zumpano.
Seton Catholic 39
Lake Placid 18
LAKE PLACID — The Knights put on a defensive display in the fourth quarter Monday evening, as after going into the period tied at 16 with the Blue Bombers, they would limit their opponent to just two points to nab an impressive road victory, 39-18.
Things were as evenly matched as could be through the first three quarters. In the first, Lake Placid and Seton Catholic traded baskets that resulted in an 8-8 tie heading into the second quarter. In the second, both teams would again match each other with eight points a side and the squads would head to the break tied at 16.
The third quarter saw both teams batten down the hatches defensively, as both Lake Placid and Seton Catholic failed to record a point during the stretch. In the fourth quarter Seton Catholic made their push, going on a 23-2 run to end the game.
The Knights saw a complete team performance in the win as well, with seven different players recording at least one point. They’d be led by the trio of Madyson Whalen, Grace Trombley and Abby Pearl however, who each tallied eight points in the win.
For the Blue Bombers, Nadia Phillip would post eight points as well, followed by Julia Crawford’s six points. However, the group failed to keep pace offensively with the Knights late, suffering the home loss.
Seton Catholic 39, Lake Placid 18
Seton Catholic (39)
Hughes 0-3-3, Langlois 3-0-6, Whalen 4-0-8, Trombley 3-2-8, Conti 2-1-5, Lawliss 0-1-1, Pearl 3-2-8, Johnston 0-0-0, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Allen 0-0-0. TOTALS: 15-9-39.
Lake Placid (18)
Phillip 4-0-8, Crawford 3-0-6, Marvin 1-0-2, Coursen 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 0-0-0, Light 0-0-0, Jordon 0-0-0. TOTALS: 9-0-18.
Halftime- TIED, 16-16.
3-point field goals- None.
Bolton 58
Loudonville-Christian 29
LOUDONVILLE — It was a battle of non-conference, Eagles Monday evening as the Bolton Eagles took down the Loudonville-Christian Eagles at home, 58-29.
Even with the unfamiliar opponent, Bolton didn’t seem to struggle as they jumped out to a 36-10 lead in the first half and would hang on down the stretch for the lopsided victory.
Jadynn Egloff continued to polish her offensive game as the team prepares for sectional play, scoring a game-high 20 points for Bolton. Jane Pfau also had another strong night shooting the ball, making two of her team’s four, threes in the win.
Bolton 58, Loudonville-Christian 29
Bolton (58)
Egloff 10-0-20, Hubert 2-0-4, Pfau 3-0-8, LeBrecque 1-0-2, Huck 2-1-5, Kelley 3-1-7, Trowbridge 2-0-5, Navitsky 1-0-3, Moskov 1-0-2, Figueroa 1-0-2. TOTALS: 26-2-58.
Loudonville-Christian (29)
Paddock 1-7-9, Barber 4-0-8, Slane 4-0-8, Duncan 1-0-2, Fowler 0-0-0, Bermudez 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-7-29.
Halftime- BCS, 36-10.
3-point field goals- Bolton (4) Pfau 2, Trowbridge, Navitsky.
SATURDAY
GIRLS
Chateaugay 33
Northern Adirondack 30
CHATEAUGAY — The Bulldogs flipped the script on the Bobcats in the second half Saturday, as after trailing by three at halftime, they would come from behind to win by three in the second half, 33-30.
“Molly Peryea and Hallie Gilmore worked hard on defense for NAC,” Bobcats’ coach Dennis LaBarge said. “Madison McComb was the leader for Chateaugay.”
McComb had a solid night for the Bulldogs, as she led her team with 13 points, including a three-pointer. The Bulldogs as a whole had a strong performance from long-range, as they outshot the Bobcats from three-point distance, 3-0.
Northern Adirondack would be led in points by Abby Peryea, with 10. Isabella Gilmore would leave a solid effort on the floor as well, grabbing 16 rebounds to go with seven points, respectively, in the road loss.
