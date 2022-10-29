CHAMPLAIN — The Plattsburgh High boys’ soccer team was relentless Friday night.
Four players scored a goal each as the Hornets recorded a 4-0 shutout of defending champion Beekmantown in the Section VII Class B title contest.
PHS scored two goals in each half with Momin Khan leading the way with a goal and two assists.
“It’s been a long time coming,” PHS coach Chris LaRose said. “We haven’t won the B title in a while, since 20-15 I believe. It’s nice to finally win.
“They say it’s tough to beat a team three times in a season, but we were able to beat Beekmantown four times this year. But we knew they have a very talented team and we had to be relentless against them tonight.”
The Northern Soccer League Division I and top-seeded Hornets took an early lead when Khan scored just 8:07 into the contest. Bailey Van Arman got the ball to Khan, who was alone on the left side of the Beekmantown net and sent a hard shot to the far side of the net.
“Getting the first goal in a game like this was crucial,” LaRose said. “We were the ones fortunate to get it.”
The Hornets improved their lead to 2-0 at 19:15 when Khan got the ball to Andrew Bula, who rifled a shot into the upper corner of the net from just beyond the 18.
The Eagles were unable to get much offense going in the first half and it continued that way in the second stanza.
PHS added goals two minutes apart, at 27:26 and 29:27, to break it open.
Ben Lambert tallied the first with a low, hard shot from an angle and then Khan sent a ball across to the far side of the net where an open Owen Mulligan tucked it into the net to compete the scoring.
The Hornets held a decisive edge in possession and finished with a 17-6 advantage in shots on goal.
“We pride ourselves on possessing the ball and limiting the scoring opportunities for our opponents,” LaRose said. “We were able to do a great job of that tonight.”
Nick Clookey posted the shutout in the PHS nets with six saves and Jasper Burdo made 12 stops for the Eagles.
It was a solid all-around effort by the PHS team.
“Simon Meyer and Sebastian Bonnabesse were outstanding in the back for us,” LaRose said. “Momin Khan, Jack Ferris and Owen Mulligan played very well up front and Bailey Van Arman at center midfield.”
The win improved the Hornets’ overall record to 14-2. PHS has a bye in the opening round of the state playoffs and will play the winner of the Section II/X match-up in the second round.
The Eagles, meanwhile, were the second seed in the Section VII B tournament this season and finished their year at 11-6-1.
—
Plattsburgh 4, Beekmantown 0
BCS 0 0 — 0{
PHS 2 2 — 4{
First half- 1, PHS, Khan (Van Arman), 8:07. 2, PHS, Bula (Khan), 19:15.
Second half- 3, PHS, Lambert, 27:26. 4, PHS, Mulligan (Khan), 29:27.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 17-6.
Saves- Clookey, PHS, 6. Burdo, BCS, 12.
