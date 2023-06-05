CANTON — Nate Baker knew he needed to make a play to get his team out of the inning, but no one expected the play he made.
In a NYSPHSAA Class B Regional Final, the Hornets held a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Through stellar pitching, defense and hitting, Plattsburgh would advance to the Final Four with a 9-0 win over Salmon River of Section X.
It’s Plattsburgh’s first trip to the Final Four since 2005.
But, it started with Baker’s play.
With one out, and runners on second and third, a line drive that would have gone over most people’s heads didn’t pass Baker. He made a leaping run-saving, and possibly game saving, catch before doubling off the runner on second to end the inning.
“That was probably the turning point in the game by far,” Hornets coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “He made a big catch. He got up and made the catch. As a sophomore he’s been one of our better players. and just I mean, he stepped up today.”
Baker, who said the Hornets needed a play to get out of the inning, put it on the line when making the leap. His heroics weren’t over just yet.
In the top fourth inning, he laced a double into the right field corner scoring two runs. After an overthrow to get the ball in, Baker advanced to third.
When Braeden Calkins came up, a sacrifice fly brought Baker in and the lead was secured.
“It’s kind of like that old adage of when a guy makes a good play in the field, he comes up and gets a hit,” Shaughnessy said. “So I mean, we’re clicking right now we’re doing a lot of good things.”
The Hornets continued to pile it on in the fifth inning.
Michael Phillips started the damage with a RBI single to push the lead to 6-0. After two walks, the bases were loaded for Calkins to slam the door shut on the Shamrocks.
And that’s exactly what he did.
Calkins hit a bases clearing double to push the lead to 9-0, all but sending the Hornets to the Final Four.
“It’s huge,” Calkins said. “We, as a team, have a simple approach at the plate and the goal is to put the ball in play. and then go out and make the plays in the field. We knew if we did that, this was going to be the outcome.”
It wasn’t just the offense that came to work Saturday. The pitching and defense were on display as well.
Trenton Griffiths didn’t give up a hit until the fifth inning, and wouldn’t give up a run until the sixth.
The defense didn’t commit an error all game.
“I mean, our defense has been the most solid part of our game so far this year, and we just wanted to go with it,” Shaughnessy said. “Trenton hasn’t walked a lot of people all year. I mean, he has walked like 10 guys all year. So it’s been a good year for him and we wanted our defense to come out and be dominant. We didn’t make an error today and we simply put the game away.”
Griffiths would say it wasn’t his best game pitching. and by the standards he set for himself, it wasn’t. While it took time for Salmon River to get one by him, he did give up eight walks while striking out six.
“Well, to be completely honest, that might sound cocky, this was one of my worst throwing games because I’m not typically a pitcher that walks people,” Griffiths said. “So I think I was struggling a little bit but for the most part was getting strikes.
“I just got to trust my coach who calls the pitches for me and that’s what he was doing and I was putting the ball where it needed to be put.”
Hornet Warren Miller came in relief of Griffiths in the sixth inning and struck out four while walking three. Two runs scored off him in the seventh inning, but as Shaughnessy could be heard telling his team, they did little damage.
“I’m so excited,” Shaughnessy said. “These guys earned it. I mean, Coach Perry and Coach Deloria are great, and I couldn’t have done it without them.
“I mean, ultimately we put the guys in the spots and they’re making plays. I mean, our record doesn’t really seem like we’ve been a very good team all year but we played a lot of good teams and we’ve been close with a lot of good teams.”
While Plattsburgh got runners on the bases in the first two innings, it felt it was only a matter of time before the floodgates were open.
And they did in the second as Jace Lacey sent the ball deep into left field for a two-run double to open the scoring.
With the win, the Hornets advance to next weekend’s Class B Final Four. Their opponent is Section XI’s Depew Wildcats.
The game is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m., at Union-Endicott High School. The winner will play in the championship Saturday at Binghamton University at 4 p.m.
Don’t mention Saturday to Plattsburgh. Baker said they would celebrate for a bit, but then get the focus set for Friday. Griffiths said while winning is great, they haven’t reached their final goal yet.
It’s such a blood rush because our coach is telling us last month the last team has been in the Final Four was before half of us were even born,” he said. “So that was the biggest goal and it’s our main goal.
The biggest goal is to get to state so we got one more game to win. We want to get to the state championship.”
—
Plattsburgh 9, Salmon River 3
PHS 002 340 0 - 9 7 0
SL 000 010 2 - 3 3 2
Griffiths and Miller. Cook, Lewis, Johnson. WP- Griffiths LP- Cook. 2B- Lacey (PHS), Baker (PHS), Calkins (PHS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.