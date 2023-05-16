MALONE — The Hornets made it two in a row Monday afternoon, as they got their second consecutive win after hanging 14 goals on the Huskies on the road.
“Malone is a young program, right where we were not that long ago. They played a good, physical game,” Plattsburgh coach Tom Pillsworth said. “It was good for us to spread the ball around and get some opportunities for guys who haven’t had a bunch of chances this season.”
The Hornets didn’t mess around out of the gate, as they blanked the Huskies in the first half while scoring seven goals of their own before intermission. The Huskies would finally score their first goal of the game in the second half on a Kai Massaro goal, however, after the Hornets tallied seven more scores, the game was too far out of reach.
“Ryan Castro made the most of his opportunities, leading our team with 3 goals. Warren Pray was a ground ball machine, scooping up 9 to go with his assist on Hayden Lozier’s goal. Ethan Breen, Connor Duda and Gavyn Mitchell all scored their first varsity goals,” Pillsowrth said. “I’m really very proud of their efforts all season long. Nate Zelinski and John Bourgeois both played a solid defensive game for us, causing some turnovers and snagging three groundballs each.’
Plattsburgh will wrap up their regular season today when they host Massena at 5 p.m., at Stafford Middle School.
—
Plattsburgh 14, Malone 1
Halftime- PHS, 7-0.
SCORING
PHS- Castro 3-1, Duprey 2-1, Meyer 1-2, Bibeau 2-0, Nye 1-1, Lozier 1-0, Duda 1-0, Mitchell 1-0, Laravia 1-0, Breen 1-0, W. Pray 0-1.
MAL- Massaro 1-0, Holthaus 0-1.
Shots- PHS, 39-11.
Saves- O. Pray, PHS, 6. Carr, MAL, 13.
Ground balls- PHS, 45-26.
Faceoffs- PHS, 11-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.