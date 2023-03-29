OGDENSBURG — The Plattsburgh girls lacrosse season began on Tuesday evening on the road against Ogdensburg Free Academy. While Plattsburgh would open the contest strong, taking a two goal lead early in the first, Ogdensburg would eventually settle in to take the season opener, 12-6.
Emilee Geiger netted the first two for the Hornets, but the Blue Devils controlled the remainder of the first half, scoring the next 8 goals. Cali Castine tallied a goal for the Hornets before the end of the opening half, bringing the score to 8-3 heading into intermission.
A pair of goals by Bella Girard and one by Marina Kane cut the deficit to three goals in the second half, as the Hornets trailed 9-6 with 19 minutes remaining in the contest. The Blue Devils would go on to score the final three goals of the game to take the 12-6 victory to start the 2023 girls lacrosse season.
Marina Kane played a strong game at the midfield position, tallying 7 shots on goal, while Jillian Kane notched an assist and Morgan Hall and Katie Rondeau played solid games defensively. Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez made 11 saves in goal as well, in the Hornets loss.
“The girls showed a lot of heart and stayed positive in our first game of the season. We’ve only had one outdoor practice so it showed in our performance. The game came down to possessions and to their credit, OFA won all aspects, ground balls, draw controls and turnovers. I’m confident we can clean things up and steadily improve as the season progresses,” Plattsburgh coach Shannon Brown said.,
The Hornets will look to get into the win column in their next contest on Thursday, against the Potsdam Bears on the road.
