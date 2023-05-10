WEDNESDAY
Ogdensburg Free Academy 11
Plattsburgh 8
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh girls lacrosse team lost a close contest to Ogdensburg Free Academy Tuesday evening at Fox Field, as the team couldn't slow down their opponent in the second half.
The first half score was 4-3 in favor of OFA. Marina Kane scored a pair of goals while Bella Girard added the third for the Hornets, to keep things tight headed into the half.
Jillian Kane opened the scoring for the Hornets in the second half, while Emily Geiger tallied two goals, Kane scored her third goal and Bella Girard her second. However, it wasn't enough, as OFA scored seven goals in the second half to win 11-8.
Bailey Hewson kept the Hornets close throughout the contest in net, making 14 saves.
The Hornets take on Canton at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House, on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Massena 16
Plattsburgh 7
PLATTSBURGH — Fresh off their official name change from 'Red Raiders' to 'Raiders', the Massena girls lacrosse team didn't seem to perform any different, as they took down the Hornets on the road, 16-7, Monday evening.
Massena had jumped out to a commanding 11-4 lead by halftime, even though Marina Kane, Lizzie Burnham, Reese Gregoire and Bella Girard netted first half goals for the Hornets.
Gregoire would add one more score in the second half while Kane tallied two additional goals. However, the Raiders were able to keep the group at bay, netting five more themselves to secure the win.
Kane also provided 3 assist for the game while Burnham added one of her own. Morgan Hall, Katie Rondeau, Marin Juneau and Lily Forrence led the way defensively for the Hornets, while backstop Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez notched six saves for the Hornets in the first half and Bailey Hewson made nine saves in the second.
