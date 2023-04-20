CANTON — The Plattsburgh girls lacrosse team dropped their second game of the young 2023 season on Tuesday, falling 12-2 on the road versus Canton.
On a cold and windy spring evening, the Canton squad got off to a solid start while scoring the game’s first 9 goals before Marina Kane tallied the first goal for the Hornets with 4 minutes remaining in the first half.
After the break, the Hornets were able to apply stronger defensive pressure and limited the scoring chances for the Golden Bears. Kane scored her second goal of the game late in the second half.
“Coming off vacation, it took us a half to get our legs under us. We saw many good things happen as the game went on. The second half, we held them to 2 goals after their fast start,” said Plattsburgh coach Shannon Brown. “The game was a terrific learning experience.”
In addition to the goals scored by Kane the Hornets were led by shots on goal and strong play from Emily Geiger and Bella Girard.
Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez had 3 saves in goal in the first half and Bailey Hewson had 5 saves in goal the second half for the Hornets.
The Hornets hosted their first game of the season on Wednesday versus Heuvelton; final score to be reported in Friday’s edition of the Press-Republican.
