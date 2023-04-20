GIRLS
Heuvelton 11
Plattsburgh 9
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornet girls lost a tough one to Heuvelton on Wednesday evening in their home opener at Fox Field, 11-9.
Heuvelton opened the scoring but 3 first half goals by Lizzie Burnham and 1 goal by Marina Kane propelled the Hornets to a 4-3 lead at the half.
The Hornets extended the lead to 7-3 on two more goals by Kane and one coming from Bella Girard. However, Heuvelton came storming back to tie the contest with the next four scores.
Jillian Kane gave the Hornets back the lead on a back-handed shot to go up 8-7. Heuvelton scored the next two to take a one goal lead before Emilee Geiger tallied the last Hornet goal to tie the game 9-9. Heuvelton would score the last two goals in the final 2 minutes of the contest to take the 11-9 victory.
Coach Shannon Brown stated, “Though we battled hard and came up a little short, I am super proud of our team tonight,” said head coach Shannon Brown. “This one got away from us; however, the draw, our passing and overall determination were much improved.”
Offensively, Kane had three goals and two assists while Burnham stepped up with three goals and an assist; Geiger, Kain and Girard each contributed a goal.
In net for the Hornet girls Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez notched five saves and co-backstop Bailey Hewson tallied eight.
Plattsburgh will be back in action this Saturday on the road at Franklin Academy, at 10 a.m., still seeking their first win of the season. in Malone.
—
Heuvelton 11, Plattsburgh 9
Halftime- PHS, 4-3.
SCORING
PHS- Kane 3-2, Burnham 3-1, Geiger 1-0, Kain 1-0, Girard 1-0.
Saves- Amaya-Gutierrez, PHS, 5. Hewson, PHS, 8.
BOYS
Canton 11
Plattsburgh 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh boys lacrosse team fell to 0-5 on the young season Wednesday evening, as they fell to Canton at home, 11-2, at Stafford Middle School, in Plattsburgh.
Despite the lopsided final score the first half was quite a competitive contest. The Golden Bears led 3-1 at the end of the first quarter and neither team would surrender a goal in the second quarter, as the score stayed deadlocked going into halftime.
In the second half however, Canton opened things up, outscoring Plattsburgh 8-1 down the stretch to lock up the road win.
Ethan Francey and Josh Ayrassian led the Golden Bear charge, as Francey tallied two goals and three assists and Ayrassian netted four goals.
For Plattsburgh, Declan Baker scored both Cardnal goals with an assist going to Ryan Castro.
“We were missing a couple of key players and some of our guys had to step up into roles that they aren’t used to. Declan Baker and Aiden Nye tested Canton’s goalie but just couldn’t find the back of the net,” said Plattsburgh Head Coach Tom Pillsworth. “The first half was competitive for us and we’ll look to build on that as we head to Colton on Friday.”
—
Canton 11, Plattsburgh 2
Halftime- CAN, 3-1.
SCORING
CAN- Francey 2-3, Ayrassian 4-0, McLear 1-3, Aldous 2-1, Towle 1-1, McLear 1-0.
PHS- Baker 2-0, Castro 0-1.
Shots- CAN, 41-24
Saves- Palmer, CAN, 11. Pray, PHS, 20.
