BOYS
PLATTSBURGH — Friday's contest was one full of passion and emotion and it wasn't just stemming from the play on the field.
"This was a busy night for our team and ended up being an emotionally-charged game for both us and Colton. We were excited to recognize our Seniors: Ryan Castro and Aiden Nye, both Captains, as well as Graham Kramer, Gavyn Mitchell and Connor Barber. Additionally our team and our parents raised money to contribute to a fundraiser for one of Colton's players, who was severely injured in a Spring Break skiing accident out west," Plattsburgh lacrosse coach Tom Pillsworth said. "The North Country lacrosse community is a small one and we need to be there for each other when tragic events like this happen."
Even after the celebrations and ceremonies came to a close the excitement didn't end there as the Hornets went down to the wire to defeat the Colts, 11-10, fueled by five goals from Alek Duprey.
The first half of the contest was a defensive stalemate, as the Colts were only able to take a narrow 2-1 lead heading into intermission. The second half was a different story however, with both squads combining for 10 goals in what was a thriller on at the PSUC Fieldhouse.
"On the field, Alek Duprey carried our offense and continued to lead the way with 5 goals, putting him at 35 for the season with two games to go. Ryan Castro didn't show up on the scoresheet tonight, but he made is presence known on the field. He kickstarts our offense with his high energy and smart play," Pillsoworth said.
On the defensive end of the field, Owen Pray rebounded from a one-game break due to a broken thumb to make 23 saves. Chase Laravia, who filled in for Pray the game before, stepped up on offense as well, notching an assist and leading the team with four ground balls.
The Hornets traveled to Malone on Monday afternoon, for a matchup with the Huskies, before closing out their regular season on Wednesday at home, versus the Raiders. Mondays stats and score will be available in Wednesday's edition of the Press-Republican.
—
Plattsburgh 7, Colton-Pierrepont 6
Halftime- COL, 2-1.
SCORING
COL- VanBrocklin 2-1, Farns 2-0, Robert 1-1, Francis 1-0, Lovely 0-1, Johnson 0-1.
PHS- Duprey 5-0, Baker 1-2, Nye 1-0, W. Pray 0-1, Laravia 0-1.
Shots- COL, 37-32.
Saves- Brown, COL, 7. O. Pray, PHS, 23.
Groundballs- PHS, 16-12.
Faceoffs- COL, 11-4.
THURSDAY
MAY, 11
Canton 16, Plattsburgh 7
POTSDAM — Down their starting goalie, the Hornets entered Thursday's game already at a disadvantage and it showed, as the Golden Bears netted 16 goals to earn a lopsided win at home.
"Canton is a tough matchup for us. They're a physical team that likes to move the ball around. Our defense made some good plays and Chase Laravia stood tall in net for us. He put the team's needs before his own today and we're luck to have him," Plattsburgh coach Tom Pillsworth said.
Laravia, who was filling in for an injured Owen Pray, made 12 saves in net. Offensively, Alek Duprey scored four goals while Ryan Castro netted two of his own.
"Alek Duprey continued to put up big numbers. He has really stepped up his game as the season has worn on. It was good to see Gavyn Mitchell get on the score sheet tonight. Even though this is his first year playing lacrosse, he has been contributing valuable minutes," Pillsworth said.
—
Canton 16, Plattsburgh 7
Halftime- CAN, 9-2.
SCORING
PHS- Duprey 4-0, Castro 2-0, Meyer 1-1, Baker 0-1, Nephew 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Breen 0-1.
CAN- Bombard 5-0, Ayrassian 3-1, Mclear 3-1, Francey 0-3, Aldous 1-1, Lesperance 1-0, Hamilton 1-0, Rodriguez 1-0, Codgill 1-0, Hall 0-1, Towle 0-1.
Shots- CAN, 41-14.
Saves- Laravia, PHS, 12. Palmer, CAN, 5.
GIRLS LACROSSE
FRIDAY
Plattsburgh 11
Heuvelton 10
HEUVELTON — The Plattsburgh girls lacrosse team earned its second victory of the season on Friday, as the group prevailed in a road contest at Heuvelton to win, 11-10.
“The game was very close, but we played our hearts out and stayed positive. Our determination and talents led us to get the win," Plattsburgh captain Bella Girard said.
The Hornets were led offensively by Marina Kane and Emilee Geiger, as Kane scored five goals while Geiger tallied four. Girard and Jillian Kane each also scored a goal while Ava Johnson tallied 2 assists.
Goalie Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez made some big saves as well, in the final minutes to help preserve the victory for the Hornets.
"As a senior, winning this game means a lot to me. Our team’s inaugural game was on the Heuvelton field. And just like that very first game, we came together, worked hard, and won. I know we are all satisfied that our efforts as a team and individually have paid off," Plattsburgh captain Katie Rondeau said.
SATURDAY
Potsdam 17
Plattsburgh 5
PLATTSBURGH — A day after picking up their second win of the season the Plattsburgh girls lacrosse team couldn't keep it going, as they would fall at home to Potsdam, 17-5, on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets were led by Marina Kane’s three goals and one assist. Jillian Kane and Emilee Geiger also added a goal a piece while Susie Kennedy and Morgan Hall added assists.
Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez and Bailey Hewson split the game in goal for the Hornets, making eight and six saves, respectively.
The Hornets will next take on Malone on Tuesday for a home contest, in what will be the last home game of the season. The team will host a Senior Night to acknowledge the contributions of the seniors on the team prior to the game.
