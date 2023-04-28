MASSENA — The Hornets had a tough draw Wednesday evening, as they fell to the one-loss Red Raiders, 17-5, on the road.
"Massena is such a well-coached and disciplined team; they took advantage of every opportunity that we gave them. Their pressure and our turnovers dictated the flow of the game on both ends of the field," Plattsburgh head coach Tom Pillsworth said. "I'm proud of how our guys never gave up though, playing hard right up until the last whistle."
Plattsburgh fell behind the eight ball early, as Massena jumped out to a 12-2 lead before halftime. However, in the second half the Plattsburgh defense started to settle in, limiting the opponent to just five scores, compared to their double-digit first half.
Alek Duprey would continue his strong offensive season for the Hornets, as he netted another three goals to add to his season tally, as well as an assist. Chase Laravia and Aiden Nye would add the other two scores for the Hornets.
Connor Duda was also quite busy in net, as Massena launched 45 shots, with Duda making 13 saves.
"Alek Duprey continued to make his mark on the offensive end for us. Connor Duda had a huge block, robbing Massena of another goal-scoring chance," Pillsworth said.
Plattsburgh traveled to Ogdensburg Friday, for another conference matchup, but will next take on Potsdam at home, on Tuesday, May 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.