HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL: SUNYAC sports set to return to action

PLATTSBURGH — The SUNYAC is back after nearly a year of postponements and cancellations to its athletic competitions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced at a press conference at Oswego’s Romney Field House, Tuesday, that the State University of New York Athletic Conference is moving forward with a spring season.
The SUNYAC will be split in an eastern and western region. Competition will begin on March 20.
The sports include baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis, and track and field.
There will be no spectators allowed to start the season, but the chance of spectators being able to attend sporting events has not been ruled out as the season progresses.
More information will be added to this report.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.