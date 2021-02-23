HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL: SUNYAC sports set to return to action

Plattsburgh State midfielder Stephen Kane moves forward looking to attack during a men’s lacrosse game at the Plattsburgh State Field House Athletic Complex in the 2019 season. (Gabe Dickens/Plattsburgh State Photo)

PLATTSBURGH — The SUNYAC is back after nearly a year of postponements and cancellations to its athletic competitions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced at a press conference at Oswego’s Romney Field House, Tuesday, that the State University of New York Athletic Conference is moving forward with a spring season.

The SUNYAC will be split in an eastern and western region. Competition will begin on March 20. 

The sports include baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis, and track and field.

There will be no spectators allowed to start the season, but the chance of spectators being able to attend sporting events has not been ruled out as the season progresses.

More information will be added to this report.

