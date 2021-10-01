PHS wallops Ticonderoga on Senior Night

PLATTSBURGH — Things started out great for Ticonderoga in Friday's CVAC football game at Plattsburgh High School, but it didn't last long at all.
Plattsburgh scored 33 points in the first quarter on its way to a 60-18 win over the Sentinels.
The Plattsburgh outburst came after Ticonderoga's Ayden Smith returned the game's opening kickoff 82 yards for a score by bolting down the left sideline and eluding several Hornet tacklers.
Plattsburgh came right back, however, when Trenton Griffiths capped a three-play 56-yard drive with a 16-yard run to the end zone. Owen Mulligan added the extra point and the Hornets led 7-6 and never looked back.
Griffiths then took a screen pass from Ben Bordeau and bolted 70 yards for a score before Michael Phillips took a short pass and sped past several Ticonderoga defenders for a 66-yard touchdown.
Griffiths then scored on a 40-yard punt return after the Ticonderoga kick was deflected.
He finished the first quarter with a 7-yard scamper to pay dirt giving the Hornets a commanding 33-6 lead.
The second half started the same way for the Hornets as Braeden McGinnis took another short toss from Bordeau and rumbled 73 yards for the score.
Dylan Crowley-Williams then grabbed a 14-yard pass for another score, and Colin Golden and Landon Coon also added touchdowns.
Ticonderoga's Conner Yaw notched an 11-yard touchdown on a hard run, and quarterback Kameron Vigliotti punched one in from three yards out in the final stanza.
The Sentinels started the game with only 16 players dressed and they lost two, including Smith, to injuries in the first half.
"I saw a lot of heart from coach (Heath) Geiser's team," Plattsburgh Coach Mike Bordeau said.
"He's got those guys playing hard. I have a lot of respect for that. They play hard for four quarters, and that's all you can ask."
The game was Senior Night for Plattsburgh and marked its first home game in two years. Games were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was weird. We almost didn't know what our routine was," Mike Bordeau said.
"It was confusing a little bit. We had to remember where everything was."
In addition to Griffiths' four touchdowns, Ben Bordeau threw for 269 yards on seven for eight passing with four touchdowns.
"Ben's job is to distribute the ball to our guys, and he did that well tonight," Mike Bordeau said.
"The offensive line played well and gave us a chance to do some things."
Plattsburgh plays at Saranac next Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and Ticonderoga hosts Peru at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
—
PHS 60, Ticonderoga 18
TCS 6 0 0 12 — 18
PHS 33 14 7 6 — 60
First quarter
TCS- Smith 82 kickoff return (kick blocked) 11:46
PHS- Griffiths 16 run (Mulligan kick) 10:42
PHS- Griffiths 70 pass from Bordeau (kick blocked) 6:11
PHS- Phillips 66 pass from Bordeau (Mulligan kick) 4:46
PHS- Griffiths 40 punt return (Mulligan kick) 3:40
PHS- Griffiths 7 run (kick blocked) :32
Second quarter
PHS- McGinnis 73 pass from Bordeau (Mulligan kick) 9:05
PHS- Crowley-Williams 14 pass from Bordeau (Coon kick) :47
Third quarter
PHS- Golden 7 run (Mulligan kick) 8:54
TCS- Yaw 15 run (kick failed) 7:50
PHS- Coon 57 run (kick failed) 6:23
TCS- Vigliotti 3 run (kick failed) :50
Rushing
TCS- Yaw 11-65 2TD; Stonitsch 6-15; Vigliotti 3-7 TD; Hunt 2-16.
PHS- Golden 6-30; Griffiths 2-23 2TD; Duquette 1-7; Stevens 3-7; Colburn 1-40; Facteau 1-0; Coon 1-57 TD; Bordeau 1-0
Passing
TCS- Vigliotti 3-19-1 21; Yaw 1-3-1 8
PHS- Bordeau 7-8-269 4TD
Receiving
TCS- Yaw 1-11; Olden 2-2; Drinkwine 1-8
PHS- Duquette 1-39; Griffiths 1-70 TD; Phillips 1-66 TD; Crowley-Williams 2-20 TD; McGinnis 1-73 TD; Filosca 1-1
Interceptions
PHS- Filosca, DiMartino.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.